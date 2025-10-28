Africa Digital Media Awards

Saquon Barkley's parents watched him become a star: Here's their story
Celebrity biographies

Saquon Barkley's parents watched him become a star: Here's their story

by  Ciku Njuguna reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
7 min read
My dad wanted me to be a boxer... But when it came time for me to decide what I really wanted to pursue, he let me make my own decision. And I chose football, because that was my passion... I was fortunate to have a dad who let me try different things and allowed me to follow my true passion.

Saquon Barkley's parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, laid the foundation that turned a regular child into an NFL star. Their contribution to his legacy can still be seen through the support and guidance they offer courtside, at home, and through his charitable activities.

Saquon Barkley poses standing his parents while holding his retired high school jersey
NFL player Saquon Barkley pictured with his parents, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson, during his high school jersey retirement ceremony. Photo: @people (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Saquon Barkley's parents, Alibay and Tonya Johnson, are native New Yorkers.
  • Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson have raised five children: Rashad, Saquon, Sha-quona, Ali, and Aliyah.
  • Alibay Barker is a former boxer who reached the NY Golden Gloves semifinals before suffering a career-ending shoulder injury.
  • Tonya, is a community advocate and entrepreneur who serves as vice president for the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

Saquon Barkley's profile summary

Full name

Saquon Rasul Quevis Barkley

Common name

Saquon Barkley

Nickname

SaQuads

Gender

Male

Date of birth

9 February 1997

Age

28 years as of 2025

Zodiac sign

Aquarius

Place of birth

The Bronx, New York, United States

Residence

Coplay, Pennsylvania, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

Black

Religion

Christian

Height in centimetres

183

Height in feet

6'

Weight in kilograms

106

Weight in pounds

233

Hair colour

Black

Eye colour

Brown

Father

Alibay Barkley

Mother

Tonya Johnson

Siblings

4

Relationship status

Engaged

Partner

Anna Congdon

Children

2

High school

Whitehall High School

College

The Pennsylvania State University

Profession

Professional football player

Position(s)

Running back

Draft year

2018

Team (as of 2025)

Philadelphia Eagles

Net worth

$30 million–$32 million

Social media

Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter)

Saquon Barkley's parents: Raising an NFL star

Saquon Barkley's parents are credited with his dominant start to his NFL career. Born into an athletic family, Barkley was introduced to various sports as a young child, including boxing, football, and basketball.

Alibay Barker, Tonya Johnson, their son Saquon Barkley, pose with other family members.
Alibay Barker and Tonya Johnson, their son Saquon Barkley, are pictured with other family members. Photo: @tonya1156
Growing up in the Bronx in New York, USA, Alibay Barkley and Tonya Johnson made great sacrifices to raise their five children.

In an interview with Gridiron Magazine, Saquon Barkley's great-uncle, Iran Barkley, said:

The Barkleys headed some two hours up I-78 to Pennsylvania and, in doing so, changed their futures forever...

Alibay Barkley

Saquon Barkley holds a football while sitting with his father, Alibay Barkley
NFL player Saquon Barkley with his father, Alibay Barkley. Photo: @brgridiron
  • Full name: Alibay Barkley
  • Place of birth: New York, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Former professional boxer

Saquon Barkley's father is a former boxer. He was described as 'a pretty good boxer back in the day' by his son in his Players' Tribune essay. In an interview with Gridiron Magazine, Saquon revealed that his father even reached the Golden Gloves at one time.

Unlike his uncle, Iran Barkley, a decorated boxing champion, Alibay's boxing career was short-lived. It was impeded by an injury and drug problem that started before his son, Saquon, was born.

During the 1992 New York State Golden Gloves semifinals, he threw a hook that either dislocated or partially dislocated his shoulder. Without access to proper medical treatment, Barkley was unable to continue competing professionally.

At the age of 19, the James Monroe High School alum was arrested while on probation on a gun charge. He was then incarcerated at the Rikers Island correctional facility for a year.

In 2024, he was charged with possession of ammunition, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of a firearm. He was stopped for an obstructed licence plate and then arrested after a loaded and unlicensed handgun was found in his grey Chevrolet Corvette.

Tonya Johnson

Tonya Johnson
Tonya Johnson@christmascitystudio
  • Full name: Tonya Johnson
  • Place of birth: New York, USA
  • Nationality: American
  • Profession: Community advocate, fashion coordinator

Saquon Barkley's mother was born and raised in New York, USA, in July 1971 and is 54 years old as of 2025.

Tonya is a businesswoman and launched her fashion store, Mama B Resale Boutique, in March 2025 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA. She also serves as the vice president of the Barkley family's charity organisation, The Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

Saquon Barkley’s brothers and sisters

Saquon Barkley's parents and siblings pose standing in black and gold outfits
Saquon Barkley (Far left) pictured with his parents and siblings. Photo: @tonya.johnsonbarkley
Source: Facebook

The Barkley family is made up of five children: Rashard Johnson, Aliyah, Ali, Sha-quona, and Saquon Barkley. The family's rise from a rough neighbourhood and homelessness is fully attributed to Saquon Barkley's parents' efforts. Have a look at the details of each child in Saquon Barkley's family.

Rashard Johnson

Saquon Barkley's brother, Rashard Johnson, poses while gesturing.
Saquon Barkley's brother, Rashard Johnson pictured standing. Photo: @tonya1156
Saquon Barkley's elder brother, Rashard Johnson, is the owner of the Johnson Barkley Handyman Service company and Three Roots Landscaping and Junk Removal. Rashad is married to Katrina Krasenics, with whom he shares three daughters.

Rashad and Katrina's daughter, Amirah Johnson, was diagnosed with 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, or DiGeorge syndrome, at age 5. 22q11.2 deletion syndrome is a congenital disorder caused by the deletion of a segment of chromosome 22, one of 23 pairs of chromosomes.

As part of the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats initiative, Saquon wore customised cleats with Amirah's picture and the DiGeorge syndrome logo to create awareness of the rare condition.

Sha-quona Barkley

Sha-quona Barkley smiles during an interview.
Saquon Barkley's sister, Sha-quona, pictured sitting. Photo: @shaquonab
American designer and event planner Sha-quona Barkley is Saquon's eldest sister. She is a mother of two: Karson, a budding football player, and Kaisley.

Like her siblings, Sha-quona attended Whitehall High School. She later went to Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, where she completed an associate's degree in mass communication and media studies between 2013 and 2015. In August 2023, she graduated from Cedar Crest College, where she studied business administration and marketing.

She is a creative and brand strategist with prior working experience at the Blue Mountain Resort, Urban One, Inc., ArtsQuest, TIDAL, and Roc Nation. Her design skills can be seen in her personal apparel projects for her brother and the Michael Ann & Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation.

Ali Barkley

Ali Barkley runs with a football.
Saquon Barkley's younger brother, Ali, in action during a college football match. Photo: @twsilkphotography
Saquon Barkley's brother, Ali Barkley, is a college football player currently playing for the West Chester University Golden Rams team. Like his brother, Ali played multiple sports in high school, including wrestling and football.

Ali attended Cheshire Academy and Whitehall High School. He is a 2022 redshirt freshman who also received recognition as a top special teams scout team player. Available high school stats reveal that he rushed 1,120 yards and completed 14 touchdowns on 184 carries in his senior year.

After graduating from Whitehall High School, Ali enrolled and played for Temple University and the University of Akron before transferring to West Chester University in 2025.

Aliyah Barkley

Aliyah Barkley sits on a grey and white couch.
Saquon Barkley's younger sister, Aliyah, pictured sitting. Photo: @aliyahbarkleyy
Aliyah Barkley is Ali's twin sister. She studied at Whitehall High School and later at West Virginia University, where she graduated in May 2025. She is a member of Saquon Barkley's social media management team.

Like her twin and elder brother, Aliyah was a student-athlete, participating in track and field. She excelled in the long jump, ranking first in her team, and in the 100 metres, where she ranked second.

FAQs

  1. Was Saquon Barkley adopted? The NFL player was not adopted.
  2. Who is Saquon Barkley's father? Saquon Barkley's father is Alibay Barkley, a former boxer.
  3. Who is Saquon Barkley's mom? The running back's mother is Tonya Johnson.
  4. What is Alibay Barkley known for? Alibay Barkley is primarily known as the father of NFL running back Saquon Barkley.
  5. Did Saquon Barkley buy his parents a house? In 2018, Saquon fulfilled a promise to his parents by buying them a $424,500 four-bedroom home in Whitehall, Pennsylvania.
  6. What do Saquon Barkley's parents do for a living? Alibay Barkley was a boxer, and Tonya Johnson is known for her philanthropic work.
  7. Who is Saquon Barkley's twin sister? He does not have a twin sister, but has twin siblings, Ali and Aliyah Barkley.
  8. Is Saquon related to Iran Barkley? Decorated boxer Iran Barkley is Saquon Barkley's paternal uncle.
  9. Is Saquon Barkley related to Charles Barkley? Saquon and former NBA player Charles Barkley are not related.
  10. Who is the mother of Saquon's babies? Barkley's fiancée, Anna Congdon, is the mother of his children, Jada Clare and Saquon Jr. Barkley.

Saquon Barkley's parents played a key role in fostering excellence in their children. The couple's efforts in rebuilding their lives after homelessness and incarceration emphasise their dedication to the success of their children, Rashard, Saquon, Sha-quona, Ali, and Aliyah.

Legit.ng also published an article about Cameron Sutton's parents, Nedra and Dalton Sutton. Cameron attributes his sporting excellence and success to his parents and upbringing.

Despite their fame and popularity, the Suttons have maintained a low profile, keeping their lives out of the public eye. Read on for a detailed report about the Philadelphia Eagles' running back's family background.

