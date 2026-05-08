A young man using a 2kVA inverter with a 260Ah tubular battery has taken to social media to plead for help

The individual mentioned the type of panel that he uses for his solar system for solar energy, and pleaded for help

He shared photos which show what his solar inverter and battery look like as his post continues to trend

A young man who uses a 2kVA solar inverter with a tubular battery has begged for a solution online as he mentioned how long his solar battery lasts after charging to full capacity.

The individual mentioned that he uses just one tubular battery, and it takes only about 30 minutes for the solar battery to become fully charged.

Nigerian man seeks help after noticing problem with tubular battery. Photo Source: Facebook/Shedrack Iliya

Source: Facebook

Solar: Man using tubular battery seeks help

However, despite the short time it takes for the solar battery to charge to 100 percent, he complained about how long the battery lasts before it runs down again.

According to Shedrack Iliya via his Facebook post, he said:

“Please, I need help. My solar battery always gets full within 30 minutes of connecting.”

He mentioned how long the tubular solar battery lasts after just 30 minutes of charging, which gives him 100 percent.

He said:

“But it will not last up to 1 hour 20 minutes with a 340-watt load on it.”

Man using 2kVA inverter cries out over tubular battery performance. Photo Source: Facebook/Shedrack Iliya

Source: Facebook

He went on to give a breakdown of the solar energy system and the battery he uses.

“I’m using two 550W solar panels.”

“Hybrid solar inverter 2kVA with inbuilt MPPT 80A.”

“One 260Ah tubular battery.”

“Please help me out.”

His statement got the attention of many people who took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the solar energy system.

Reactions as man complains about tubular battery

Mohammed Al-Uniquah added:

"Add one more panel of the same size after you're sure that your battery is still in good condition. The reason is that if your battery is really 260Ah,then the rated power is 6240watts (6.2kw). Remember the DoD for tubular batteries is 50% so you have 3120w(3 2kw) of usable battery."

Ernest Okechukwu said:

"Just add more one panel and connect them in series while considering the Max pv required for the hybrid inverter. It has happened to me and that was what I did to keep the system functional. Those criticizing the tubular battery doesn't know how to handle it."

Kemmy Okebie noted:

"One battery to perform magic? You can't give what you don't have."

Nazifi Yau Na Baba wrote:

"Your battery is not good since it get full within 30min and does not last long, if the battery is good and get full, it can handle such load for at least 3-5hours."

Chinonso Celestine Great-Man shared:

"One thing you should know is that this battery is not original. Then secondly 340 watts worth of load on a 12V battery is much oh. It is either you upgrade your inverter to a 24V system. Then get 2 luminous or Genus carbon batteries. Or go for 24V lithium battery bro."

Henry Okoro said:

"You get mind using 340w load on a single tubular battery oo. Switch to lithium battery if you want peace of mind."

Obinna Onumaegbu explained:

"Tubular battery is not good for certain applications. Test the battery and know if it's still okay. If it gets full fast it means the cells are weak."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after trying to use his 4.2kVA solar inverter to pump water at home. He said the pumping machine did not work, while the inverter became very hot.

Man reviews 5 kWh lithium solar system

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who bought a 5kWh lithium solar system on installments shared his experience after using it for 10 months.

He revealed that he had completely gone off-grid and also mentioned the total amount the solar system cost him.

Source: Legit.ng