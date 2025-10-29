How Scotty Pippen Jr.’s siblings keep him grounded in the era of dad’s legacy

The Pippen family boasts one of basketball’s most celebrated legacies. Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings— Antron, Taylor, Tyler, Sierra, Preston, Justin, and Sophia Pippen—have each been part of this remarkable lineage. Sadly, two of his half-siblings, Antron and Tyler, have passed away.

Scotty Pippen Jr. has seven siblings: four half-siblings and three biological siblings .

and . Preston, Justin, and Sophia Pippen are Scotty Pippen Jr's biological siblings, and their mother is Larsa Pippen .

. His brother Antron Jerrod , whose mother is Karen McCollum , died on 18 April 2021 at the age of 33.

, whose mother is , died on at the age of 33. Taylor and Tyler were twins from Scottie's relationship with Sonya Roby , but Tyler passed away on 29 July 1994 .

from Scottie's relationship with , but Tyler passed away on . Sierra Pippen's mother is Yvette DeLeone.

A look at Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings from eldest to youngest

Although Scotty Pippen Jr.’s parents divorced in 2021, they have continued to co-parent amicably. Here’s an in-depth look at all of his siblings, listed in birth order.

Antron

Scottie Pippen (L) and Antron Jerrod (R) posing for a photo. Photo: @scottiepippen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Antron Jerrod was Scottie Pippen and Karen McCollum's eldest child. He was born on 29 December 1987 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States. Antron played collegiate basketball for South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.

Antron Jerrod tragically passed away on 18 April 2021 at the age of 33. His father shared his son's demise, revealing he had chronic asthma on Instagram. Scottie posted a photo of the two and the caption that read in part:

I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son, Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma, and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA.

Scotty spoke to People two months later, revealing how he was coping with his son Anton's loss:

I'm good. I still have my moments of ups and downs, but I'm good. Furthermore, I will continue to gain strength because today, there is none.

Taylor

Taylor Pippen posing at the back of a car in a pink dress (L) and in all black outdoors with a cup of coffee (R). Photo: @taypippen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Taylor is a professional volleyball player, social media influencer, and internet personality. She was born on 20 July 1994 in Mundelein, Illinois, United States, to Scottie Pippen and Sonya Roby. Taylor is aged 31 as of 2025, and her sign is Cancer.

She played volleyball in high school in Mundelein, Illinois. The athlete later joined Southern Illinois University, where she joined the volleyball team in 2012. Taylor played professional volleyball for one season in Spain in 2016.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she works in the finance world. Additionally, she is vice president at JPMorgan Chase.

Tyler

Tyler Pippen was the twin of Taylor Pippen and the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Sonya Roby. She was born on 20 July 1994 in Mundelein, Illinois, United States.

Tragically, Tyler passed away shortly after birth on 29 July 1994 at the age of nine days.

Sierra

Sierra Pippen seated while clutching her hands on 19 January 2022. Photo: @pippensierra on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sierra is a model, internet personality, and sportsperson from the United States. Born on 17 February 1995, she is the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Yvette Deleone. Sierra's alma mater is the University of Iowa.

Preston

From (L-R) Sophia Pippen, Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen and Scotty Pippen Jr pose together at The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Centre on December 16, 2023. Photo: Cassy Athena

Source: Getty Images

Preston is Scotty Pippen Jr's biological brother. He is a professional basketball player. He was born on 26 August 2002 in Portland, Oregon, United States, and is the son of Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen.

Preston Pippen studied at Sierra Canyon School, where he played basketball. He graduated with a business and entrepreneurship degree from Loyola Marymount University in May 2025.

Justin

Justin Pippen #10 of the Michigan Wolverines during the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on February 1, 2025 at Jersey Mikes Arena. Photo: Rich Graessle

Source: Getty Images

Justin Pippen is Scotty's younger biological brother and is the son of Scottie and Larsa Pippen. He was born on 11 July 2005 in California and is 20 years old as of October 2025. Justin's zodiac sign is Cancer.

Justin is a talented basketball player who attended Sierra Canyon School in California. While there, he played for the Sierra Canyon Blazers. Justin graduated from the school in May 2024.

On Instagram, the young athlete committed to playing basketball at the University of Michigan in April 2024. He joined the team in his first year as a combo guard for the 2024-2025 season.

Sophia

Larsa Pippen and Sophia Pippen attend the P by Gunna x boohooMAN launch party at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on 5 June 2024. Photo: John Sciulli (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sophia Pippen is the youngest child of Scottie and Larsa and the only biological sister to Scotty Pippen Jr. She was born on 26 December 2008 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and is 16 years old as of October 2025. Sophia is a student at Sierra Canyon High School.

Kim Kardashian's goddaughter, Sophia, is an aspiring actress, model, dancer, and social media influencer. She acted in Sophie Michelle: No Brakes and Ballers and appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors 2018 during Disney week. She performed Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid.

As a model and social media influencer, the celebrity kid has secured brand deals with companies like Oscar de la Renta and Fashion Nova. She is collaborating with her famous father, Scottie Pippen, to launch a fashion line called Unguarded. Sophie is active on social media and has a substantial following on Instagram.

Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings have been instrumental in his rising career as a professional basketball player. He has seven siblings: three biological and four from his father's relationships. Scotty's half-siblings, Antron and Tyler, are deceased.

