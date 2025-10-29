How Scotty Pippen Jr.’s siblings keep him grounded in the era of dad’s legacy
The Pippen family boasts one of basketball’s most celebrated legacies. Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings— Antron, Taylor, Tyler, Sierra, Preston, Justin, and Sophia Pippen—have each been part of this remarkable lineage. Sadly, two of his half-siblings, Antron and Tyler, have passed away.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Scotty Pippen Jr. has seven siblings: four half-siblings and three biological siblings.
- Preston, Justin, and Sophia Pippen are Scotty Pippen Jr's biological siblings, and their mother is Larsa Pippen.
- His brother Antron Jerrod, whose mother is Karen McCollum, died on 18 April 2021 at the age of 33.
- Taylor and Tyler were twins from Scottie's relationship with Sonya Roby, but Tyler passed away on 29 July 1994.
- Sierra Pippen's mother is Yvette DeLeone.
Profile summary
Real name
Scotty Maurice Pippen Jr.
Gender
Male
Date of birth
10 November 2000
Age
24 years old (as of October 2025)
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Place of birth
Portland, Oregon, United States
Current residence
Memphis, Tennessee, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
6'1"
Height in centimetres
185
Weight in pounds
170
Weight in kilograms
77
Hair colour
Black
Eye colour
Brown
Mother
Larsa Marie Pippen
Father
Scottie Pippen
Siblings
7
School
Pine Crest School, Sierra Canyon
University
Vanderbilt University
Profession
Professional basketball player
A look at Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings from eldest to youngest
Although Scotty Pippen Jr.’s parents divorced in 2021, they have continued to co-parent amicably. Here’s an in-depth look at all of his siblings, listed in birth order.
Antron
Antron Jerrod was Scottie Pippen and Karen McCollum's eldest child. He was born on 29 December 1987 in Lawrenceville, Georgia, United States. Antron played collegiate basketball for South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International.
Antron Jerrod tragically passed away on 18 April 2021 at the age of 33. His father shared his son's demise, revealing he had chronic asthma on Instagram. Scottie posted a photo of the two and the caption that read in part:
I'm heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son, Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma, and if he hadn't had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA.
Scotty spoke to People two months later, revealing how he was coping with his son Anton's loss:
I'm good. I still have my moments of ups and downs, but I'm good. Furthermore, I will continue to gain strength because today, there is none.
Taylor
Taylor is a professional volleyball player, social media influencer, and internet personality. She was born on 20 July 1994 in Mundelein, Illinois, United States, to Scottie Pippen and Sonya Roby. Taylor is aged 31 as of 2025, and her sign is Cancer.
She played volleyball in high school in Mundelein, Illinois. The athlete later joined Southern Illinois University, where she joined the volleyball team in 2012. Taylor played professional volleyball for one season in Spain in 2016.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she works in the finance world. Additionally, she is vice president at JPMorgan Chase.
Tyler
Tyler Pippen was the twin of Taylor Pippen and the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Sonya Roby. She was born on 20 July 1994 in Mundelein, Illinois, United States.
Tragically, Tyler passed away shortly after birth on 29 July 1994 at the age of nine days.
Sierra
Sierra is a model, internet personality, and sportsperson from the United States. Born on 17 February 1995, she is the daughter of Scottie Pippen and Yvette Deleone. Sierra's alma mater is the University of Iowa.
Preston
Preston is Scotty Pippen Jr's biological brother. He is a professional basketball player. He was born on 26 August 2002 in Portland, Oregon, United States, and is the son of Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen.
Preston Pippen studied at Sierra Canyon School, where he played basketball. He graduated with a business and entrepreneurship degree from Loyola Marymount University in May 2025.
Justin
Justin Pippen is Scotty's younger biological brother and is the son of Scottie and Larsa Pippen. He was born on 11 July 2005 in California and is 20 years old as of October 2025. Justin's zodiac sign is Cancer.
Justin is a talented basketball player who attended Sierra Canyon School in California. While there, he played for the Sierra Canyon Blazers. Justin graduated from the school in May 2024.
On Instagram, the young athlete committed to playing basketball at the University of Michigan in April 2024. He joined the team in his first year as a combo guard for the 2024-2025 season.
Sophia
Sophia Pippen is the youngest child of Scottie and Larsa and the only biological sister to Scotty Pippen Jr. She was born on 26 December 2008 in Los Angeles, California, United States, and is 16 years old as of October 2025. Sophia is a student at Sierra Canyon High School.
Kim Kardashian's goddaughter, Sophia, is an aspiring actress, model, dancer, and social media influencer. She acted in Sophie Michelle: No Brakes and Ballers and appeared on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors 2018 during Disney week. She performed Poor Unfortunate Souls from The Little Mermaid.
As a model and social media influencer, the celebrity kid has secured brand deals with companies like Oscar de la Renta and Fashion Nova. She is collaborating with her famous father, Scottie Pippen, to launch a fashion line called Unguarded. Sophie is active on social media and has a substantial following on Instagram.
FAQs
- Who is Scotty Pippen Jr.? Scotty is a basketball player from the United States, currently playing for the Memphis Grizzlies as a point guard in the NBA.
- How old is Scotty Pippen Jr.? Scotty is 24 years old as of October 2025. He was born on 10 November 2000.
- Who is Scotty Pippen Junior's mother? The NBA player's mother is American TV personality and social media influencer Larsa Pippen.
- Who is Scotty Pippen Jr.'s father? His father is the NBA legend Scottie Pippen.
- Is Scotty Pippen Jr. close to his dad? The Memphis Grizzlies' point guard is close to his father. According to The Times of India, he often shows appreciation on social media for his birthday.
- How many siblings does Scottie Pippen have? He has seven siblings: four half-siblings and three biological siblings.
- Who are Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings? The professional basketball player has seven siblings: Antron, Taylor, Tyler, Sierra, Justin, Preston, and Sophia.
Scotty Pippen Jr.'s siblings have been instrumental in his rising career as a professional basketball player. He has seven siblings: three biological and four from his father's relationships. Scotty's half-siblings, Antron and Tyler, are deceased.
Legit.ng published an article about Celine Dion's siblings. Celine Dion was born in a large family of 14 children. Her siblings, Michel and Jacques, have been instrumental in her music career.
Celine Dion remains close to her siblings. Her brother Daniel passed away from cancer in 2016. Explore more about Celine Dion's siblings here.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Naomi Karina (Lifestyle writer) Naomi Karina has been a digital content writer for more than two years. She joined the Legit team in August 2022. She graduated Bachelor of Commerce from KCA University in 2012. She also holds a Higher Diploma in Human Resources from the IHRM and a Diploma in Marketing from Kenyatta University. She is a content creator who enjoys writing about various topics such as biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Naomi finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She expanded her skills in 2024 by undertaking the Google News Initiative course.