The APC had announced that its presidential candidate would be selected through a nationwide internal voting process involving all party members

Party members had been expected to choose between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Edo businessman Osifo Stanley, who purchased the nomination form for N100 million

The development had set the stage for a high-stakes internal contest, with the APC reaffirming its commitment to internal democracy ahead of the 2027 elections

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has outlined the process for selecting its next presidential candidate, confirming that members across the country will participate in the decision-making process through internal voting.

The development sets the stage for a direct contest within the ruling party as preparations intensify ahead of the 2027 general elections.

APC Announces How The Next Presidential Candidate Will Be Selected

Source: Twitter

Members to decide between Tinubu and challenger

According to the arrangement, APC members are expected to vote for their preferred aspirant between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is seeking a second term in office, and Osifo Stanley, a businessman from Edo State.

Stanley had earlier entered the race after purchasing the party’s N100 million presidential nomination forms, signalling his intention to challenge the incumbent.

Internal democratic process emphasised

Party insiders say the process reflects the APC’s commitment to internal democracy, allowing registered members to have a direct say in determining the party’s flagbearer for the presidential election.

While details of the voting structure are yet to be fully disclosed, the decision is expected to be concluded through established party primaries in line with electoral guidelines.

Contest sets stage for high-stakes primary

The emerging race between an incumbent president and a private-sector challenger is already generating political attention within party ranks and beyond.

Observers say the selection process is likely to be one of the most closely watched internal contests in the party’s history as the APC moves closer to the 2027 polls.

Ex-APC presidential aspirant enters senatorial race

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tein T.S. Jack-Rich has formally submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the Rivers West Senatorial District seat in the 2027 general elections.

He made the submission in Abuja on Wednesday, stating that his decision was informed by a long-term commitment to the party and a desire to strengthen representation for his constituency.

Source: Legit.ng