Seriake Dickson says Peter Obi and NDC leadership offered Aisha Yesufu a House of Representatives ticket which she declined

Dickson says the public was unaware of efforts made by the party to accommodate key figures ahead of 2027 elections

Aisha Yesufu had earlier expressed interest in the FCT senatorial race before withdrawing from the contest

National leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has disclosed that activist Aisha Yesufu was offered an opportunity to contest for a seat in the House of Representatives but turned it down.

Dickson made the revelation on Thursday, June 11, during a media briefing while addressing concerns surrounding candidate selection, internal disagreements and preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

NDC Leader Mentions Position That was Offered to Obi's Ally Aisha Yesuf, "She Rejected It"

Source: Twitter

The former Bayelsa State governor said some discussions within the party had not been made public, including efforts to accommodate prominent figures linked to the party.

Aisha Yesufu reportedly declined offer

According to Dickson, the offer was made by him and NDC presidential hopeful Peter Obi as part of attempts to involve Yesufu in the party’s electoral plans, The Cable reported.

“Do you know that Peter Obi and myself offered Aisha House of Reps? You the public, you don’t know. She turned it down. House of Representatives that people are fighting for, she said she’s too big for it," Dickson said.

He did not disclose the exact timing of the offer but suggested it was connected to discussions over political positions within the Federal Capital Territory.

NDC faces ticket controversies

The comments come amid ongoing conversations within the NDC over party primaries and the allocation of tickets ahead of the 2027 elections.

Yesufu, a prominent supporter of Peter Obi and former convener of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, had earlier shown interest in contesting the FCT senatorial seat after joining the NDC from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Vanguard reported.

She later stepped down from the race after the party reportedly favoured another aspirant for the position.

NDC clears air on accepting donations

Senator Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC), has said that the party decided to collect all donations to a designated account of the party for proper auditing.

Dickson, who is the founder of the NDC, disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has the power to audit the spending of the party when the need arises, adding that the public will be informed if such action is taken.

Source: Legit.ng