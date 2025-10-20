Africa Digital Media Awards

Angela Lansbury’s net worth when she passed and her living legacy

by  Brian Oroo reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
Angela Lansbury’s net worth was about $70 million when she passed away in 2022, marking the end of a career that spanned more than seven decades. She earned her fortune through iconic roles in film, theatre, and television, including Murder, She Wrote. Her legacy continues to inspire admiration across generations.

Angela Lansbury speaking during a PBS segment and receiving an honorary award
Angela Lansbury speaking during the PBS segment in 2018 and receiving an honorary award onstage in 2013. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Kevin Winter (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Angela Lansbury earned up to $300,000 per episode of Murder, She Wrote.
  • Her estate was inherited by her two children, Anthony and Deirdre, and her stepson, David.
  • Lansbury’s career spanned over seven decades, earning her multiple Tony Awards, Golden Globes, and an honorary Oscar.
  • She rescued her daughter Deirdre from substance addiction by relocating her family to Ireland in the 1970s.

Profile summary

Full name

Angela Brigid Lansbury

Gender

Female

Date of birth

16 October 1925

Age

96 years old (at the time of her death in 2022)

Zodiac sign

Libra

Place of birth

London, England

Nationality

British-American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in inches

5'8″

Height in centimetres

173

Hair colour

Brown

Eye colour

Blue

Father

Edgar Lansbury

Mother

Moyna Macgill

Siblings

2

Marital status

Widowed

Partner

Peter Shaw

School

Feagin School of Drama & Radio

Profession

Actress, singer, producer

Net worth

$70 million

Angela Lansbury’s net worth: How rich was the beloved Murder, She Wrote star?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Fox Business, the legendary actress’s net worth at the time of her death in 2022 was about $70 million. Her income mainly came from her successful acting career.

How much money did Angela Lansbury make per episode?

Lansbury’s pay on Murder, She Wrote rose from about $40,000 to as much as $300,000 per episode by the show’s later seasons, making her one of television’s highest-paid actresses.

Angela Lansbury fast facts
Top-5 facts about Angela Lansbury. Photo: Walter McBride/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

In an interview with The Mirror, Lansbury candidly said,

I did it for the money. There comes a time in a theatrical life when you say to yourself, ‘Well, I can’t make any money in the theatre,’ so television was a very specific decision I made.

Who inherited Angela Lansbury’s money?

Lansbury placed most of her estate in trusts benefiting her two biological children, Anthony and Deirdre, and her stepson, David. Her Irish farmhouse, valued at about €1.2 million (about $1.3 million), was also included in a family trust.

Angela Lansbury’s career: From stage prodigy to television legend

Dame Angela Lansbury’s career spanned over seven decades across film, theatre, and television. She began acting as a teenager and earned her first Academy Award nomination at 17 for Gaslight (1944).

Angela later received two more Oscar nominations for The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945) and The Manchurian Candidate (1962). However, Hollywood often cast her in older roles, and by the late 1950s, she shifted her focus to the stage.

Angela Lansbury poses with her Dame Commander (DBE) medal
Angela Lansbury poses with her Dame Commander (DBE) medal given to her by Queen Elizabeth II on 15 April 2014 in Berkshire, England. Photo: WPA Pool
Source: Getty Images

In 1966, she became a Broadway star as the title character in the musical Mame, winning her first Tony Award. Over her illustrious career, she went on to win six Golden Globes and five Tony Awards.

According to her IMDb profile, she appeared in more than 124 films and television shows. Below are some of her most notable film appearances:

Film/TV Show

Role

Year

Gaslight

Nancy

1944

National Velvet

Edwina Brown

1944

The Picture of Dorian Gray

Sibyl Vane

1945

The Harvey Girls

Em

1946

State of the Union

Kay Thorndyke

1948

The Three Musketeers

Queen Anne

1948

Kind Lady

Mrs. Edwards

1951

The Court Jester

Princess Gwendolyn

1955

The Manchurian Candidate

Mrs Eleanor Shaw Iselin

1962

Dear Heart

Phyllis

1964

Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Miss Price

1971

Death on the Nile

Mrs. Salome Otterbourne

1978

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Mrs. Lovett

1982

Murder, She Wrote

Jessica Fletcher / Emma MacGill

1984–1996

Beauty and the Beast

Mrs Potts (voice)

1991

Mrs. 'Arris Goes to Paris

Mrs. Ada Harris

1992

The Love She Sought

Agatha McGee

1990

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Eleanor Duvall

2005

Mr. Popper's Penguins

Mrs. Van Gundy

2011

Glass Onion

Angela Lansbury

2011

Angela Lansbury’s family: Inside her London roots and remarkable family ties

The legendary film producer was born on 16 October 1925 in London, England. Her father, Edgar Lansbury, was a timber merchant and politician, while her grandfather, George Lansbury, served as mayor of Poplar and Labour Party leader.

Angela Lansbury attends the special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast"
Angela Lansbury attends the special screening of Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" to celebrate the 25th Anniversary Edition release on 18 September 2016. Photo: Neilson Barnard
Source: Getty Images

Angela’s mother, Moyna Macgill, was an Irish actress who performed in West End productions and films. She had twin younger brothers, Edgar and Bruce Lansbury, who both worked in television and theatre production.

Angela Lansbury’s love life: The marriages and moments that shaped her

Angela Lansbury’s first marriage was to the Hollywood star Richard Cromwell in 1945, but it ended in divorce after nine months. Cromwell was later revealed to be gay, and Lansbury said they remained friends after their split.

In 1949, she married actor and producer Peter Shaw, whom she met in 1946. Because both had been divorced, the Church of England refused to marry them, so they wed at a Church of Scotland parish in London. Their marriage lasted over five decades until Shaw passed away in 2003.

Lansbury and Shaw had two children, Anthony Peter Shaw (born 1952) and Deirdre Ann Shaw (born 1953). Shaw also had a son, David, from a previous marriage, who became Lansbury’s stepson. The couple moved to Ireland in 1971 to live a quieter life with their family.

Peter Shaw and Angela Lansbury attend the 52nd Annual Tony Awards
Peter Shaw and Angela Lansbury attend the 52nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on 7 June 1998. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd. (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

After Shaw’s death, Lansbury never remarried. She often expressed deep love for her husband, and once admitted in a 1984 interview that she wished she had spent more time with her family.

Frankly, I wish I had spent more time with my family and less time making mediocre movies in those days.

What does Angela Lansbury’s daughter do?

Angela Lansbury’s daughter, Deirdre Ann Shaw (later Deirdre Battarra), took a different path from her famous mother. During the 1960s, she struggled with substance addiction and briefly became involved with Charles Manson’s cult before recovering and turning her life around.

Alongside her husband, chef Enzo Battarra, Deirdre opened an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica named Positano, later renamed Enzo & Angela – The Italian Restaurant. The eatery became known for its authentic Italian dishes and warm atmosphere until it closed in 2019.

Angela Lansbury and her daughter, Ann Shaw
Angela Lansbury and her daughter posing indoors. Photo: @Rebekarere on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

While her brother, Anthony Peter Shaw, built a career as an actor and director, Deirdre found her passion in the restaurant business. She became a respected restaurateur, and Lansbury often expressed pride in her daughter’s resilience.

Who was Angela Lansbury's best friend?

Angela Lansbury’s best friend was the American actress Bea Arthur, whom she met on Broadway in 1965. Their friendship endured for decades.

Lansbury affectionately referred to Bea Arthur as her “bosom buddy” and often praised her talent and humour. When Bea Arthur passed away, Lansbury described her as “a rare and unique performer and a dear, dear friend,” reflecting their lifelong bond and mutual admiration.

FAQs

  1. What was Angela Lansbury's net worth at her death? The legendary actress's net worth was about $70 million at the time of her death.
  2. How old was Angela Lansbury when she died? The accomplished singer was 96 years old when she passed away on 11 October 2022.
  3. How much money did Angela Lansbury make per episode? Angela Lansbury earned between $200,000 and $300,000 per episode of Murder, She Wrote.
  4. Who inherited Angela Lansbury's money? Her estate was reportedly left to her two children, Anthony and Deirdre, and her stepson, David, through family trusts.
  5. Did Angela Lansbury have any children of her own? Angela Lansbury had two biological children, Anthony Peter Shaw and Deirdre Ann Shaw.
  6. What was the connection between Angela Lansbury and Charles Manson? Angela Lansbury’s daughter, Deirdre, became involved with Charles Manson’s group in the 1960s, prompting the actress to take drastic action to protect her family.
  7. Did Angela Lansbury save her daughter? In the early 1970s, Angela Lansbury moved her family to Ireland to protect her daughter Deirdre from substance addiction and Charles Manson’s influence. She later called it “the best thing I ever did.”

Angela Lansbury’s net worth reflected decades of steady work across film, theatre, and television. Her financial success came from consistent dedication rather than sudden fame. She built a legacy defined by professionalism, versatility, and global respect that continues to influence actors today.

