The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has emerged as Nigeria's second richest person in a new ranking by Forbes

The BUA boss' rise was caused by the surge in his BUA Foods fortune, which emerges as Nigeria's most profitable company

Rabiu dethroned Mike Adenuga, the Chairman of Globacom, while Dangote experienced a wealth surge of $30 billion

Nigeria’s billionaire race has taken a dramatic turn as Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of the BUA Group, overtakes Mike Adenuga to become the country’s second-richest man.

BUA, widely regarded for its adaptability in Nigeria’s turbulent economy, from wage increases to price adjustments, has recorded remarkable financial performance in recent months.

Nigeria's billionaire index experiences a shake-up as Adenuga takes third spot in a new ranking

BUA Foods drives massive profit growth

One of its flagship subsidiaries, BUA Foods, posted an impressive ₦260.07 billion profit, making it Nigeria's most profitable listed consumer goods company.

The company also reported ₦912.5 billion in revenue for the half-year, a 36% increase, and a 101% year-on-year rise in profit before tax (₦276.1 billion), largely driven by strong growth in its sugar, wheat, and pasta divisions, according to Nairametrics.

Record dividends boost Rabiu’s fortune

In addition, BUA Foods Plc approved a massive ₦216.7 billion dividend payout at its fourth annual general meeting, a move that significantly boosted Rabiu’s wealth and investor confidence.

All of these factors have contributed to a $1.6 billion surge in Abdul Samad Rabiu’s net worth, bringing it to $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

This represents a 21% increase from mid-year figures and firmly establishes him as Nigeria’s second-richest man, behind Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote.

Adenuga’s wealth holds steady amid shifts

Before this, Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom, held the second position with a stable net worth of $6.3 billion, down from $6.8 billion at the beginning of 2025.

Rabiu, meanwhile, began the year with $4.7 billion, climbed to $6 billion in June, and now sits at $7.6 billion as of October 10, 2025.

Dangote inches closer to $30 billion

At the top of the wealth chart, Aliko Dangote has seen an astonishing rise from $10.9 billion at the start of the year to $25.1 billion, inching ever closer to the $30 billion milestone, a level rarely seen among African billionaires.

Aliko Dangote's net worth soars near $30 billion, the first African to do so.

A recent ranking by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index said Dangote's wealth hit $29 billion, driven by refinery and Dangote Cement activities.

