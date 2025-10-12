Nigeria’s Billionaire Shake-Up: Abdul Samad Rabiu Dethrones Adenuga as Dangote Soars Toward $30bn
- The Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has emerged as Nigeria's second richest person in a new ranking by Forbes
- The BUA boss' rise was caused by the surge in his BUA Foods fortune, which emerges as Nigeria's most profitable company
- Rabiu dethroned Mike Adenuga, the Chairman of Globacom, while Dangote experienced a wealth surge of $30 billion
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Pascal Oparada, a reporter for Legit.ng, has over ten years of experience covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy.
Nigeria’s billionaire race has taken a dramatic turn as Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of the BUA Group, overtakes Mike Adenuga to become the country’s second-richest man.
BUA, widely regarded for its adaptability in Nigeria’s turbulent economy, from wage increases to price adjustments, has recorded remarkable financial performance in recent months.
BUA Foods drives massive profit growth
One of its flagship subsidiaries, BUA Foods, posted an impressive ₦260.07 billion profit, making it Nigeria's most profitable listed consumer goods company.
The company also reported ₦912.5 billion in revenue for the half-year, a 36% increase, and a 101% year-on-year rise in profit before tax (₦276.1 billion), largely driven by strong growth in its sugar, wheat, and pasta divisions, according to Nairametrics.
Record dividends boost Rabiu’s fortune
In addition, BUA Foods Plc approved a massive ₦216.7 billion dividend payout at its fourth annual general meeting, a move that significantly boosted Rabiu’s wealth and investor confidence.
All of these factors have contributed to a $1.6 billion surge in Abdul Samad Rabiu’s net worth, bringing it to $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.
This represents a 21% increase from mid-year figures and firmly establishes him as Nigeria’s second-richest man, behind Africa’s wealthiest individual, Aliko Dangote.
Adenuga’s wealth holds steady amid shifts
Before this, Mike Adenuga, the founder of Globacom, held the second position with a stable net worth of $6.3 billion, down from $6.8 billion at the beginning of 2025.
Rabiu, meanwhile, began the year with $4.7 billion, climbed to $6 billion in June, and now sits at $7.6 billion as of October 10, 2025.
Dangote inches closer to $30 billion
At the top of the wealth chart, Aliko Dangote has seen an astonishing rise from $10.9 billion at the start of the year to $25.1 billion, inching ever closer to the $30 billion milestone, a level rarely seen among African billionaires.
A recent ranking by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index said Dangote's wealth hit $29 billion, driven by refinery and Dangote Cement activities.
6 Richest Nigerians and Their Net Worth in 2025
Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian billionaires, both at home and in the diaspora, continue to rank among the richest people in the world.
Forbes reports confirm six Nigerian billionaires, led by Aliko Dangote, among the wealthiest people alive.
The list includes industrial giants, energy moguls, financiers, and tech entrepreneurs who, through investments and value creation, have successfully climbed the ladder of wealth.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Pascal Oparada (Business editor) For over a decade, Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy. He has worked in many media organizations such as Daily Independent, TheNiche newspaper, and the Nigerian Xpress. He is a 2018 PwC Media Excellence Award winner. Email:pascal.oparada@corp.legit.ng