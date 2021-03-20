Kimberly Sustad's biography: Age, height, measurements, spouse
Kimberley Sustad is not a new name in the Canadian entertainment industry as she has graced screens on numerous films and TV shows. She is a super-talented actress known for acing all her roles. She has starred in Spooksville as Madeline, A Bride for Christmas as Vivian Patterson, and The Nine Lives of Christmas as Marilee.
The actress is one of the individuals who started from the bottom and worked their way up through hard work and dedication. She started off with Broadway and theater productions before moving to the mainstream film and TV shows sector.
Profile summary
- Full name: Kimberley Starmer Sustad
- Also known as: Kimberly Sustad
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 27th May 1987
- Place of birth: Ottawa, Canada
- Kimberley Sustad age: 34 years (as of February 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: White
- Sexuality: Straight
- Mother: Sylvia Starmer
- Father: Graham Starmer
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Scot Sustad
- Children: Vienna and Ari Sustad
- University: Trinity Western University
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $500,000
- Instagram: @kimberleysustad
- Twitter: @kimberleysustad
Kimberley Sustad's bio
The actress was born on 27th May 1987 in Ottawa, Canada as Kimberley Starmer.
How old is Kimberley Sustad?
She is 34 years old as of February 2022. Kimberley Sustad's birthday is celebrated on the 27th of May every year.
What nationality is Kimberley Sustad?
She is Canadian.
Family
The actress is the daughter of Graham (mother) and Syvia (mother). There are no further details about their work or current status. She was raised by her parents together with her sister who goes by the name, Winnipeg.
Education
The actress has not stated where she studied for her elementary and high school education. After her high school studies, she went to Trinity Western University in Langley Township in Canada. She met her boyfriend and current husband at the university.
Kimberley Sustad's career
Kim had a keen interest in theater and acting from a very young age. She took part in school plays even though she professionally learnt the craft after completing her high school studies. She began acting while in Seattle by actively participating in numerous productions.
She featured in several Broadway productions such as:
- Boeing-Boeing at Vancouver’s Arts Club
- One Slight Hitch at A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle
While still taking part in the theater productions, she also worked at The Cheesecake Factory to earn extra income. Later, her manager recommended her name to Andy Tennant, a renowned screenwriter and this marked the beginning of her career transformation.
She bagged a role as a series regular in a show that was canceled later on and ended up becoming a film known as Thunderballs where she starred as Nikki. This role earned her a good sum of money, enabling her to scout for roles in Vancouver.
Her hunt did not go unrewarded as she landed the recurrent role of Broke Cross in the highly-acclaimed Canadian-British science fiction known as Primeval: New World. During the same year, she landed three more TV show's roles namely, Alcatraz, A Bride for Christmas, and Supernatural.
Later, Kimberley Sustad hot and talented actress made a transition from TV shows to film by appearing in the Canadian drama movie titled Down River. She also acted in a child-trafficking-based movie known as Baby Sellers.
Filmography
She has starred in numerous films and TV shows both in major and minor roles. Kimberley Sustad movies include:
- 2009 - Live Henry Live as Kimberley Sustad
- 2011 - Thunderballs as Nikki
- 2012 - Alcatraz as Charlotte
- 2012 - A Bride for Christmas as Vivian Patterson
- 2013 - Primeval: New World as Brooke Cross
- 2013 - Motive as Katie
- 2013 - Continuum as Patsy
- 2013 - Super Buddies as Joanne
- 2013 - Baby Seller as Bethany
- 2013 - Down River as Christie
- 2014 - A Bit of Bad Luck as Sandy
- 2013 to 2014 - Spookville as Madeline Templeton
- 2014 - Signed, Sealed, Delivered as Melisa
- 2014 - Witches of East End as Gorgeous Young Woman
- 2014 - The Nine Lives of Christmas as Marilee White
- 2015 - The Gourmet Detective as Sally
- 2016 - All Things Valentine as McKenna
- 2015 to 2016 - The Romeo Section as Kelly
- 2016 - Hearts of Christmas as Isabel
- 2017 - Walking the Dog as Delia
- 2017 - The Real Stephen Blatt as Interviewer
- 2017 to 2018 - Emma Fielding Mysteries as Perry
- 2018 - Cooking with Love as Jessica
- 2018 - Chesapeake Shores as Caroline Moss
- 2018 - A Godwink Christmas as Paula Mayer
- 2018 - Travelers as Joanne Yates
- 2019 - Unspeakable as Caitlyn Hartley
- 2019 - The Twilight Zone as Helen Foley
- 2019 - Morning Show Mysteries as Lana Brown
- 2019 - Sense, Sensibility and Snowmen as Marianne Dashwood
- 2019 - You Me Her as Julia
- 2020 - Wedding Every Weekend as Brooke Etheridge
- 2012 to 2020 - Supernatural as Betty Amanda Willer
- 2020 - Christmas by Starlight as Annie Park
- 2020 - Spotlight on Christmas as Paparazzi
- 2021 - The Nine Kittens of Christmas as as Dr. Marilee White
- 2022 - North to Home as Beth
Awards and nominations
The actress has been hard-working, consistent, and greatly talented in her career. Luckily, all these have not gone unnoticed as she has taken home several nominations as a result. They include:
- 2019 - Leo Awards for the Best Supporting Performance by a Female in a Dramatic Series
- 2019 - Leo Awards for the Best Lead Performance By a Female in a Television Movie
Kimberley Sustad's measurements
The actress has a slim and toned figure. Kimberley Sustad height is 5 feet 10 inches and she weighs 57kg. She has brown eyes and dark hair. Her other body measurements are 32-25-35 for her bust, waist and hips respectively.
Kimberley Sustad's husband and children
The actress is married to the love of her life, Scot Sustad. Kimberley Sustad spouse is a famous Canadian community builder and entrepreneur. He also doubles up as the Chief Executive Officer of The Arrival Store. He is also the CEO of Digital Hot Sauce a website development agency based in Vancouver.
Kim and Scot are college sweethearts who started dating while studying at the Trinity Western University in Langley. The duo tied the knot in 2004 after dating for a few years.
After 13 years of marriage, the duo welcomed their firstborn children. Kimberley Sustad twins, Vienna Wild Jolena and Arl Royal Sustad were born on 14th June 2017. Later, they welcomed their third daughter whose details have not been revealed to the public.
Kimberley Sustad's net worth
Kim is considered one of the decent-earning actresses of all time. She has bagged thousand of dollars from her primary source of income as an actress. Her net worth is estimated to be around $500,000 as of 2022.
Kimberley Sustad is the epitome of resilience, discipline, hard work, and commitment to her career. She has worked her way up the ladder of success in the film industry by acing one role after another. She is a good model to different women and young entertainers.
