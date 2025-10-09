Benin and Togo, along with other international customers, paid only half of the $17.54 million billed by Nigeria for electricity in Q2 2025

Reports show that CEET of Togo made no payment, while SBEE of Benin and NIGELEC of Niger only partially paid their invoices

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission warned that these shortfalls are straining the country’s electricity supply industry

Benin and Togo have failed to pay more than half of their electricity bills to Nigeria for power supplied in the second quarter of 2025, according to a recent report from the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

The commission’s Q2 2025 report revealed that six international customers who receive electricity from Nigerian generation companies remitted just $9.01 million out of a total $17.54 million billed by the Market Operator during the period.

This left an outstanding balance of approximately $8.53 million, representing a payment performance of only 51.33%.

Nigeria exports electricity to various countries, including Niger, Togo, and the Republic of Benin based on strategic agreements with neighbouring countries.

The report identified major international customers as Benin’s Société Béninoise d’Énergie Électrique (SBEE), Togo’s Compagnie Energie Electrique du Togo (CEET), and Niger’s NIGELEC.

NIGELEC paid $2.59 million of the $3.71 million invoiced, achieving a 69.8% payment rate. However, CEET failed to make any payment on its $4.31 million bill. SBEE, which sources power from Transcorp and Paras Energy, also did not settle its full invoice.

NERC stated in the report:

“The six international bilateral customers being supplied by GenCos in the NESI made a payment of $9.01m against the cumulative invoice of $17.54m issued by the MO for services rendered in 2025/Q2, translating to a remittance performance of 51.33 per cent.”

It should be noted that the rising debt had earlier forced the Nigerian government to mandate power-generating companies to reduce electricity supply to neighbouring countries.

Local companies also owe Nigeria

Domestic bilateral customers also underperformed, paying N1.4 billion out of a total N2.8 billion invoice for the same quarter, a remittance rate of 50.10%.

Of all contracts, only the Transcorp (Ughelli)–SBEE agreement saw full payment, with the customer settling the entire $5.47 million invoice.

In contrast, no payments were recorded for other arrangements, including Paras–SBEE, Paras–CEET, and Odukpani–CEET.

The report also noted that one domestic bilateral customer made partial payments for invoices from previous quarters.

Specifically, Trans-Amadi (OAU/FMPI) paid N10.53 million toward past-due bills during the quarter under review.

NERC warned that continued underpayments from both foreign and local bilateral customers threaten the financial health of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI), which depends on timely remittances to keep generation and grid operations running smoothly.

