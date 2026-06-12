How much does Drew Sidora make per episode? Bravo has not disclosed her exact salary on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but legal findings revealed that she earns $26,000 per episode and $38,260 in average gross monthly income. The actress's finances have become public during her long-term divorce battle with Ralph Pittman.

Drew Sidora pictured in Dallas, Texas, during a cast trip for Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Photo: @blackishpress (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

Divorce court documents revealed that Drew Sidora earns about $26,000 per episode on The Real Housewives of Atlanta , bringing her season 17 earnings to $456,000 .

, bringing her season 17 earnings to . Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman both filed for divorce in February 2023, ending nearly nine years of marriage.

both filed for divorce in February 2023, ending nearly nine years of marriage. Drew's divorce was finalised on 8 June 2026 , with the court awarding joint legal custody of their children.

was finalised on , with the court awarding joint legal custody of their children. The court ordered Sidora to pay $2,218 in monthly child support for their children, Machai and Aniya.

for their children, Machai and Aniya. Despite claims made on RHOA, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, denied any family connection between Drew Sidora and the NBA legend.

Profile summary

Full name Drew Sidora Jordan Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1985 Age 41 years old as of 2026 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christian Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Robert Andrew Jordan Mother Jeanette Jordan Siblings 4 Marital status Separated Former partner Ralph Pittman Children 3 Education Rich Central High School Profession Actress, singer, TV personality Net worth $2.5 million Social media X (Twitter), Instagram

How much does Drew Sidora make per episode?

Court documents obtained by TMZ in June 2026 revealed that Drew Sidora earned about $26,000 since 2025, which was an increase from $22,500. Earlier reports by the publication showed that she earned an average gross monthly income of $12,066, while her ex-husband, Ralph Pittman, earned about $71,524 per month.

The Girlfriends actress' monthly income includes acting residuals, appearance fees from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sponsored social media partnerships, and personal appearance fees.

Top five facts about actress and singer Drew Sidora, of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA). Photo: @iseeumon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Original

Court findings later revealed that Drew earned about $352,000 and $380,000 in seasons 15 and 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, respectively. In season 17, her RHOA earnings are estimated to be about $456,000.

She also recorded about $19,000 in residuals and royalty income and $83,000 for other employment endeavours in 2024.

At the final trial, the court's findings showed that Pittman’s gross monthly income is $27,449, while Drew’s gross monthly income is $38,260.40.

What is Drew Sidora’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Cosmopolitan, Drew Sidora's net worth is estimated to range between $1 million and $2.5 million. Her primary source of income is her successful career as an actress, singer, and TV personality.

Drew Sidora pictured during a photoshoot. Photo: @drewsidora

Source: Facebook

Drew Sidora's acting career

Drew Sidora made her screen debut at age nine in the Fox television film Divas. Her breakthrough arrived in 2004 when she landed a recurring role as Chantel in Disney Channel's That's So Raven and appeared in White Chicks.

She later starred as Lucy Avila in the 2006 dance film Step Up and appeared in Wild Hogs in 2007. Over the years, Drew has built a steady acting career with 57 acting credits and production credits, as well as some for songwriting, according to her IMDb profile.

One of her most acclaimed performances came in the 2013 biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story, where she portrayed Tionne 'T-Boz' Watkins alongside Keke Palmer.

Sidora joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time cast member in season 13 in 2020. In 2025, she appeared in the film Run as Britney Sidora and played dual roles in the 2026 film Twin.

Drew Sidora (R) pictured as Shaunice in the 2004 comedy film White Chicks. Photo: @sanderneguin

Source: Twitter

Drew Sidora’s Music and brand partnerships

Sidora signed with Slip-N-Slide Records in December 2008 and released the single Juke It in 2010. She also recorded Till the Dawn and For the Love for the Step Up soundtrack.

In March 2025, she released I Did It to Me, a nine-track album that blends soulful melodies with contemporary R&B influences. Earlier singles included Throw Us Away, Affirmations Pt. II, and I Got 5 on It (Love Languages).

A look at Drew Sidora’s family background

Drew Sidora has three children: Josiah, who was born on 21 March 2011 from a previous relationship, and Machai David Pittman and Aniya Grace Pittman, whom she shares with Ralph Pittman. Ralph formally adopted Josiah during their relationship.

Drew Sidora’s divorce from Ralph Pittman

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman both filed for divorce less than an hour apart on 27 February 2023, after nearly nine years of marriage. Sidora's filing stated there was no chance or hope of reconciliation.

During an interview with People in June 2023, Drew Sidora said the divorce resulted from a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage. She said,

Well, everything in the petition I obviously stand by, and it was just a culmination of things that should not happen in a marriage. And I think the inability to own it, the inability to apologise, the inability to work through it, and the inability to care about my emotional state and want to work and heal that, was very challenging.

Drew Sidora pictured in a The Real Housewives of Atlanta promotional shoot. Photo: @drewsidora

Source: Twitter

She added that the situation reached a breaking point when marital problems became part of the show's storyline, adding embarrassment to what she was dealing with behind closed doors. Pittman responded with a statement, saying,

Love is a beautiful thing; unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to move on to our next chapters, independent of each other. We have three amazing young children, and their mindset and growth are what is most important.

In November 2025, the That's So Raven actress revealed at BravoCon that Pittman was still living in the basement of their shared home. The court later ordered Sidora to vacate the Georgia residence by 31 May 2026.

Why did Drew Sidora lose custody of her kids?

Drew Sidora pictured during an indoor photoshoot. Photo: @drewsidora

Source: Twitter

Ralph Pittman received primary physical custody of their two children during the school year, while Sidora received parenting time on alternating weekends. The ruling followed allegations that the children accumulated excessive school absences while in her care.

Sidora addressed the decision in a X (Twitter) post, writing,

Some details regarding my divorce have recently become public, although the process is not yet finalised. During this time, Ralph and I are committed to co-parenting and doing what's best for our children. While certain things are beyond my control, my focus remains on showing up every day as the best mother I can be.

Her legal team later told TMZ,

This matter is still being actively litigated and is in the middle of the final trial. The Second Temporary Order is, in fact, temporary and does not reflect the outcome of the case.

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman pictured at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Photo: @tmz_tv on Threads

Source: UGC

At the time, the former couple continued to hold joint legal custody of all three children. On 8 June 2026, Drew Sidora's divorce was finalised. A Gwinnett County Superior Court judge gave final orders on the couple's relationship, including a permanent parenting plan, child support, and a media-disclosure restriction tied to the minor children.

She was ordered to pay $2,218 per month in child support for two of their children, Machai and Aniya.

Ralph Pittman was awarded ownership of their $1.9 million home. The 9,220-square-foot home features 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. The court documents additionally state that Pittman must pay Sidora $145,054.12 as her equitable share of the home’s net equity.

Who is Drew Sidora dating now?

Drew Sidora pictured during a Real Housewives of Atlanta promotional shoot. Photo: @drewsidora

Source: Twitter

During the season 17 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Drew attended Porsha Williams' Mystic Island couples dinner with music producer Blakk Tatted. On RHOA Season 17, episode 7, via Bravo, she opened up about the relationship,

He probably does like me. And, you know what, I don't know what the future holds. I have so much going on. I can't even make another man happy right now.

FAQs

What is Drew Sidora’s age? The prominent singer was born on 1 May 1985, making her 41 years old as of 2026. What is Drew Sidora famous for? She has been known for appearing on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2020. Is Drew Sidora still married to Ralph Pittman? The couple's divorce was finalised in June 2026. Why did Drew Sidora lose custody of her kids? Ralph Pittman was granted temporary primary physical custody during the school year after allegations that the children had excessive school and therapy absences while in her care. Is Drew Sidora related to Michael Jordan? In RHOA Season 16, episode 6, Drew Sidora claimed that she was related to Michael Jordan; however, these claims have been denied. Does Drew Sidora have a company? She operates through Drew Sidora LLC, which manages brand partnerships and personal appearance bookings.

How much does Drew Sidora make per episode? While Bravo has not confirmed the figures, court discovery reveals that the reality TV star earns about $26,000 per episode on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

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