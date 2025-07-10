Meet the members of Maroon 5: a look at the band's current and former members

Maroon 5 members include Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, James Valentine, and Matt Flynn. The American band from Los Angeles, California, is known for their catchy melodies blending pop, funk-rock, neo-soul, and R&B sounds. Learn more about the other current and former members of the band.

Maroon 5 arrives at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 01, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Denise Truscello

Key takeaways

Maroon 5 started in 1994 under the name Kara's Flowers before being renamed in 2001.

under the name before being renamed in 2001. The band's original members were Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and Ryan Dusick.

Maroon 5's debut album, Songs About Jane (2002) , was a huge success with hit songs like She Will Be Loved and This Love .

, was a huge success with hit songs like and . Mickey Madden left the group in 2020, and Ryan Dusick left in 2006.

James Valentine, PJ Morton, and Sam Farrar joined the group in 2001, 2012, and 2017, respectively.

Meet the members of Maroon 5

Since its inception three decades ago, the band has released hits such as Payphone, One More Night, Sugar, and Memories. The music group has won numerous accolades, including three Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, and six Billboard Music Awards. Below is a list of all its members, current and former.

Adam Levine

Adam Levine performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023, in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Adam Noah Levine

: Adam Noah Levine Date of birth : 18 March 1979

: 18 March 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Adam Levine is the lead vocalist and guitarist of the group. He grew up in a family that loved music, and he started playing guitar at age 10. Adam attended Brentwood School, where he met Jesse Carmichael and Mickey Madden, who would later be his bandmates.

Adam Levine's music career started in 1994 when, together with his high school friends, they formed a band called Kara's Flowers. They released their debut album in 1997, but it was a flop, which led to the band's break-up.

In 2001, the former band got back together, adding a new member, James Valentine, and changing the name to Maroon 5. Their debut album, Songs About Jane, released in 2002, gained popularity worldwide.

Besides being the lead vocalist of Maroon 5, Adam worked as a voice coach. He was on the music competition TV show The Voice from 2011 to 2019.

Jesse Carmichael

Musician Jesse Carmichael of the band Maroon 5 performs at the Maroon 5 Video Shoot for "Moves Like Jagger" with Christina Aguilera on July 8, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name : Jesse Royal Carmichael

: Jesse Royal Carmichael Date of birth : 2 April 1979

: 2 April 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Boulder, Colorado, United States

Jesse Carmichael is Maroon 5's rhythm guitarist, keyboardist, and backing vocalist. He developed a passion for music at a young age, getting a keyboard from his dad at age seven. Jesse later received a guitar from his older sister.

Jesse and his family moved to Los Angeles, where he attended Brentwood School and later met Adam Levine and Mickey Madden. He is one of the initial founders of Kara's Flowers. Jesse is still part of Maroon 5 and owns a music project called 1863.

Ryan Dusick

Ryan Dusick of Maroon 5 during the recording of "Everyday People" for the upcoming Sly and the Family Stone tribute album. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Full name : Ryan Michael Dusick

: Ryan Michael Dusick Date of birth : 19 September 1977

: 19 September 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of June 2025)

: 47 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Ryan Dusick was the founding drummer of Maroon 5. Growing up, he wanted to play baseball, but he injured his arm, which led him to focus on music. In 1994, he joined his high school friends Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, and Mickey Madden to form Kara's Flowers.

Ryan continued to work with the band while he attended college at UCLA. However, extensive touring put a strain on his arm, as his injuries made it impossible for him to play the drums. Ryan left Maroon 5 in 2006 and went back to school.

Dusick is now a licensed marriage and family therapist, speaker, and author. His book Harder to Breathe: A Memoir of Making Maroon 5, Losing It All, and Finding Recovery was published on 15 November 2022.

Mickey Madden

Musician Mickey Madden performs onstage with Maroon 5 for their album "V" at iHeartRadio Theatre on August 26, 2014, in Burbank, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Full name : Michael Allen Madden

: Michael Allen Madden Date of birth : 13 May 1979

: 13 May 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Austin, Texas, United States

Mickey Madden is an American musician and former bassist for the rock band Maroon 5. On 27 June 2020, he was arrested on accusations of domestic violence.

Madden announced his departure on 14 July 2020 following the arrest. However, the Los Angeles District Attorney later dropped the case. His statement read:

I have some things that I need to deal with and address right now, and so I have decided to take a leave of absence. During this time, I do not want to be a distraction to my bandmates. I wish them the absolute best.

The American musician started playing music in middle school at the Brentwood School in Los Angeles with Jesse Carmichael and Adam Levine. When Kara's Flowers' first album did not do well, he went to college at UCLA before regrouping in 2001 as Maroon 5.

James Valentine

James Valentine performs during the Maroon 5 Performance at Hayarkon Park on May 09, 2022, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Shlomi Pinto

Full name : James Burgon Valentine

: James Burgon Valentine Date of birth : 5 October 1978

: 5 October 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Lincoln, Nebraska, United States

James Valentine is the lead rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist in the American band. He grew up surrounded by music and began playing the guitar at a young age. Before joining Maroon 5, James played in several local bands in Lincoln, Nebraska, such as Montag, Mondello, and Happy Dog.

James' major career move happened when his band, Happy Dog, changed its name to Square, and he moved to Los Angeles. There, he met the members of Kara's Flowers, and they became friends.

When Kara's Flowers needed another guitarist, they asked James to join, and he agreed. Besides Maroon 5, he has worked with other artists, including John Mayer and Jenny Lewis.

Matt Flynn

Musician Matt Flynn performs onstage at iHeartRadio Theatre on August 26, 2014, in Burbank, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Full name : Matthew Flynn

: Matthew Flynn Date of birth : 23 May 1970

: 23 May 1970 Age : 54 years old (as of June 2025)

: 54 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Woodstock, New York, United States

Matt Flynn plays the drums and percussion for Maroon 5. The New York native started playing the drums when he was 14. That same year, he came in third place in his high school talent show.

Matt Flynn started playing for Maroon 5 in 2004, standing in for their injured drummer, Ryan Dusick. He officially became a full member two years later in 2006. Before joining Maroon 5, Matt played drums for other bands, like The B-52s, Gandhi, and Gavin DeGraw.

PJ Morton

PJ Morton performs onstage during his Author Talk and Acoustic Performance at Ray Charles Performing Arts Centre at Morehouse College on November 12, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name : Paul Sylvester Morton Jr.

: Paul Sylvester Morton Jr. Date of birth : 29 March 1981

: 29 March 1981 Age : 44 years old (as of June 2025)

: 44 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

PJ Morton is one of the newest members of Maroon 5. He plays the keyboard and serves as a backing vocalist. The Louisiana native hails from a musical family, as his dad, Paul S. Morton, was a well-known gospel singer and preacher.

PJ debuted his music career in the gospel music industry. He worked with famous gospel artists like Fred Hammond and Kirk Franklin. PJ is also a successful singer, songwriter, and record producer who has worked with different artists.

Morton officially joined Maroon 5 in 2012 as their keyboardist. Initially, he only played during tours starting in 2010, after Jesse Carmichael went on a short hiatus. Besides Maroon 5, PJ has had a successful solo career. The Grammy Award winner has produced several EPs, including Following My First Mind, Bounce & Soul Vol. 1, and Sticking to My Guns.

Sam Farrar

Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 performs on NBC's "Today" at the NBC's TODAY Show on June 14, 2013, in New York, New York. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name : Sam John Farrar

: Sam John Farrar Date of birth : 29 June 1978

: 29 June 1978 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2025)

: 46 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Sam Farrar plays various instruments, including guitars, bass, keyboards, and drums, and also sings backup. He grew up in a very musical family, with both his parents being musicians. Sam started playing bass guitar for a band called Phantom Planet at the age of 16.

Sam Farrar lived with Adam Levine in the early 2000s and helped make early song ideas for their album Songs About Jane. In 2012, he officially joined Maroon 5 to play with them on tours and became a full-time member in 2017.

How many members of Maroon 5 are there?

Maroon 5 currently has six members. They include Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and PJ Morton.

Who are the original band members of Maroon 5?

The original members of Maroon 5 are Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, and Ryan Dusick. The four members formed Kara's Flowers in 1994, which was later renamed Maroon 5.

How many members of Maroon 5 left?

Two original members of Maroon 5 left the group. Mickey Madden left the group in 2020, and Ryan Dusick left the group in 2006.

How old are the members of Maroon 5?

The current ages of the band members are as follows:

Name Date of birth Age (as of July 2025) Adam Levine 18 March 1979 46 years old Jesse Carmichael 2 April 1979 46 years old James Valentine 5 October 1978 46 years old Matt Flynn 23 May 1970 55 years old PJ Morton 29 March 1981 44 years old Sam Farrar 29 June 1978 47 years old

What do the other members of Maroon 5 do?

Ryan Dusick became a licensed marriage and family therapist after he left Maroon 5. However, not much is known about what happened to Mickey Madden's career after he left the group.

Adam Levine, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Matt Flynn, Sam Farrar, and PJ Morton are the current members of Maroon 5. Mickey Madden and Ryan Dusick left the group. The band started as Kara's Flowers in 1994 before being renamed in 2001.

