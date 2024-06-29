Bono's net worth, age, wife and children: uncover the rock star's legacy

Paul David Hewson, popularly known by his stage name, Bono, is a singer, songwriter, actor, producer, businessman and activist from Ireland. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry as the frontman and lead vocalist of U2, an Irish rock band. Due to his popularity, most fans have been curious about his wealth and love life. What is Bono's net worth?

Bono of the band U2 attends the Kiss the Future premiere during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Tristar Media/WireImage, Gisela Schober (modified by author)

Bono co-founded DATA (Debt, AIDS, Trade, Africa), a non-profit organisation in the early 2000s. He has also gained international attention for his roles in hit films such as Batman Forever and Gangs of New York. Bono's net worth makes him among the wealthiest individuals in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Paul David Hewson Nickname Bono Gender Male Date of birth 10 May 1960 Age 64 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dublin, Ireland Current residence Killiney, Ireland Nationality Irish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9'' Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 174 Weight in kilograms 79 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Brendan Robert Hewson Mother Iris née Rankin Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Alison Hewson Children 4 School Glasnevin National School, St. Patrick's Cathedral Grammar School, Mount Temple Comprehensive School Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, producer, businessman and activist Net worth $700 million

What is Bono's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla and Rocks Off Magazine, the singer's net worth is alleged to be approximately $700 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his career as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer, and businessman.

Bono's age and background

The Irish entertainer is 64 years old as of 2024. Bono was born on 10 May 1960 in Dublin, Ireland. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Bono is an Irish national of white heritage.

Bon's real name is Paul David Hewson. His parents were Brendan Robert Hewson and Iris née Rankin. Paul's mother died on 10 September 1974 from a brain condition, while his father died of cancer in 2001. He grew up alongside his brother, Norman, who is eight years older than him

The Irish celebrity went to Glasnevin National School and St. Patrick's Cathedral Grammar School. Bono then pursued his secondary education at Mount Temple Comprehensive School.

Five facts about Bono. Photo: Franco Origlia/Getty Images (modified by author)

Career

Hewson began his musical career in September 1976 in high school. He joined hands with his schoolmates, Adam Clayton and brothers David Evans and Dik Evans, to form a rock band called Feedback.

During their initial jam sessions, they played cover songs for other bands, such as the Beach Boys and the Rolling Stones. Shortly after, they started writing their own songs.

A few months later, they changed their band name from Feedback to The Hype. Later, Dik Evans left for another band, The Hype, which was renamed U2. The band released its debut EP, U2-3, in 1979; one year later, the group released its first studio album, Boy.

Over the years, Bono has been the face of U2; as the lead singer, he has also played a crucial role in the band's success. The band has released 15 studio albums, one live album, three compilation albums, 84 singles, and nine extended plays. The group's notable hits include:

With or Without You

I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Pride (In the Name of Love)

One

Where the Streets Have No Name

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Sweetest Thing

Beautiful Day

Vertigo

New Year's Day

Desire

Sunday Bloody Sunday

Electrical Storm

The Unforgettable Fire

Bono's acting and activism career

The U2 star is an actor known for portraying Dr. Robert in the 2007 musical romantic drama film Across the Universe. His other notable projects include Batman Forever, Gangs of New York, and Moulin Rouge!

Bono is also a producer; his production credits include Waiting for the Miracle to Come, Linear, The Million Dollar Hotel and Miss Sarajevo.

Additionally, Bono is a well-known social and political activist. He has performed at various events to create awareness about human rights and support the less privileged as individuals and as members of U2. For example, in 2002, the musician co-founded a non-profit organisation known as DATA (Debt, AIDS, Trade, Africa). DATA was formed to fight against AIDS and extreme poverty in Africa.

The musician and social activist Bono meets with António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN), in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt

Source: Getty Images

Bono's business ventures

The Irish singer is a businessman. In 1992, Bono and other U2 rockers bought and refurbished Clarence Hotel in Dublin and converted it to a five-star 49-bedroom hotel from a two-star 70-bedroom. Later, in 2023, they sold the hotel to the Dean Hotel Group.

The U2 frontman co-owns Clós Nua Ltd, a firm that owns the Tramyard site in Dalkey and plans to redevelop it. In the mid-2000s, Bono co-founded a sustainable fashion brand called EDUN; nine years later, the fashion brand became part of the Paris-based luxury conglomerate LVMH group.

The rock star sits on the board of Elevation Partners, a private equity firm, and owns a vast real estate portfolio. In September 2019, the prominent musician joined Zipline Drone Delivery as a member of the Board of Directors.

Who is Bono's wife?

Paul Hewson has been married to Alison Stewart since the early 1980s. Alison is a well-known activist and businesswoman from Ireland.

The lovebirds met for the first time in 1973 at Mount Temple Comprehensive School, where they were both students. Three years later, the duo struck a romantic relationship. Alison and Paul eventually exchanged marriage vows on 31 August 1982.

Bono's children

The Irish singer shares four children with his wife, Alison. They are Jordan Joy Hewson, Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris, Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi and John Abraham.

Jordan, the eldest of the U2 star's children, was born on 10 May 1989. Bono's daughter, Jordan, is an entrepreneur and founder of Speakable, a tech firm advocating for social activism. Eve was born on 7 July 1991; she is an established actress known for her roles in films like Robin Hood and Tesla.

Elijah and John were born on 17 August 1999 and 20 May 2001, respectively. Like his father, Elijah is the lead vocalist and guitarist in the Dublin-based rock band Inhaler.

FAQs

What is Bono's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $700 million. How did Bono get so rich? He has amassed his wealth primarily through his successful music career and enormous investments. What is Bono's real name? He was born Paul David Hewson. What is Bono most famous for? He is best known as the lead singer for the popular Irish rock band U2 and as a prominent human rights activist. What is Bono's date of birth? He was born on 10 May 1960 in Rotunda Hospital, Dublin, Ireland. Who are Bono's parents? His parents were Brendan Robert Hewson and Iris née Rankin. Does Bono have a wife? The singer has been married to Alison Stewart since 1982. Who are Bono's children? Bono and his wife, Alison, are parents to four children. They are Jordan Joy Hewson, Memphis Eve Sunny Day Iris, Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi, and John Abraham. Are Chastity Bono and Paul David Hewson (Bono) related? The two do not have any ties—Chaz Bono is an American writer and musician, while Paul is from Ireland.

Bono's net worth reflects his multifaceted career as a singer, songwriter, actor, producer, businessman, and activist. The singer has been in the entertainment industry for nearly five decades as the frontman and lead vocalist for the iconic Irish rock band U2.

