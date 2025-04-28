The Pussycat Dolls were an all-girl pop music group from the United States. They rose to stardom with their hot single Don't Cha, featuring Busta Rhymes. The Pussycat Dolls members were Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Kaya Jones, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar.

The Pussycat Dolls music group was initially formed in 1995 by choreographer Robin Antin in Los Angeles, California, United States.

by choreographer in Los Angeles, California, United States. In 2003 , the group transitioned from a burlesque dance troupe into a pop music group after signing a record deal with Interscope Records and recruiting Nicole Scherzinger as the lead singer.

, the group transitioned from a burlesque dance troupe into a pop music group after signing a record deal with and recruiting Nicole Scherzinger as the lead singer. The pop group originally had seven members, but only five stayed till it was disbanded in 2010 .

. Nicole Scherzinger was sued by the founder, Robin Antin, for going back on a deal that would have seen the group reunite in 2019.

Pussycat Dolls members

The Pussycat Dolls had seven members. Here is a look at each one of them, then and now.

Nicole Scherzinger

Full name : Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente

: Nicole Prascovia Elikolani Valiente Date of birth : 29 June 1978

: 29 June 1978 Place of birth : Honolulu, Hawaii, United States

: Honolulu, Hawaii, United States Age : 46 years old (as of April 2025)

: 46 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer-songwriter, dancer, actress

Nicole Scherzinger is a singer, dancer, and actress from the United States. She debuted her music career as part of Eden's Crush, a girl group from the TV show Popstars. In 2003, she was recruited as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls.

Nicole and the other group members disbanded in 2010. The group’s founder, Robin Antin, sued her for allegedly going back on a deal to perform in a reunion tour in 2019. According to legal documents, Nicole was to receive a 32.5% share of the total profits.

According to BBC News, Scherzinger refuted the claims. The American singer does not rule out her reunion with the former Pussycat Doll members. According to Page Six, she told the Daily Mail:

I love my Dolls. I love the Pussycat Dolls. So, I always say never say never.

Continuing her music career, Nicole has released two albums, Killer Love in 2011 and Big Fat Lie in 2014. The American singer-songwriter has also appeared on reality TV shows like The X Factor, The Masked Singer, and Dancing with the Stars.

As an actress, Nicole recently acted in Jamie Lloyd’s play, Sunset Boulevard, in London. On 16 April 2025, the American actress was among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025. Nicole is engaged to Scottish rugby player Thom Evans and resides in London.

Ashley Roberts

Full name : Ashley Allyn Roberts

: Ashley Allyn Roberts Date of birth : 14 September 1981

: 14 September 1981 Place of birth : Phoenix, Arizona, United States

: Phoenix, Arizona, United States Age : 43 years old (as of April 2025)

: 43 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer-songwriter, dancer, TV personality, radio host

Ashley Roberts is a singer, dancer, radio host, and TV personality. She joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 after founder Antin saw her in dance videos. Since the group disbanded in February 2010, she debuted her solo music career, releasing her debut album, Butterfly Effect, in 2014.

Besides music, Ashley has become a popular TV personality and radio presenter. She has appeared on numerous TV shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, Dancing on Ice, and Dance Monsters. In 2019, Roberts joined the Heart Breakfast radio show as a correspondent alongside Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden.

According to The Mirror, the Heart radio presenter is dating George Rollinson. The pair have been dating since November 2023 but made their relationship public in August 2024.

Melody Thornton

Full name : Melody Thornton

: Melody Thornton Date of birth : 28 September 1984

: 28 September 1984 Place of birth : Phoenix, Arizona, United States

: Phoenix, Arizona, United States Age : 40 years old (as of April 2025)

: 40 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, TV personality

Melody Thornton is a singer and TV star from America. She was selected to join The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 after auditioning on a panel that had Christina Aguilera, thanks to her strong singing voice.

After leaving the group in 2010, Melody Thornton took a break before launching her solo career. She released her first solo mixtape, called P.O.Y.B.L, in 2012 and released an EP called Lioness Eyes in 2020.

Melody is also a reality TV personality and has appeared on various reality shows, including Dancing on Ice, The Masked Singer Australia, and Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. She has been living in Punta de Mita, Mexico, since November 2024.

Kimberly Wyatt

Full name : Kimberly Kaye Wyatt

: Kimberly Kaye Wyatt Date of birth : 4 February 1982

: 4 February 1982 Place of birth : Warrensburg, Missouri, United States

: Warrensburg, Missouri, United States Age : 43 years old (as of April 2025)

: 43 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer, dancer, actress, TV personality

Kimberly Wyatt is a singer, dancer, and TV personality from the United States. She joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 and was with the band until it was disbanded in 2010. After leaving the pop group, Wyatt appeared as a judge on the UK dance show Got to Dance, won Celebrity Master Chef in 2015 and joined Dancing on Ice in 2022.

Wyatt is also a radio host and hosts a UK radio show called The Hits Radio Throwback. She has been married to model Max Rogers since 2014, and they have three kids: Willow, Maple, and Senna.

Jessica Sutta

Full name : Jessica Lynn Sutta

: Jessica Lynn Sutta Date of birth : 15 May 1982

: 15 May 1982 Place of birth : Miami, Florida, United States

: Miami, Florida, United States Age : 42 years old (as of April 2025)

: 42 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, dancer, former actress

Jessica Sutta is an American singer, dancer, and actress, and a former member of The Pussycat Dolls. She joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003 after meeting founder Robin Antin. She launched her solo career and released Show Me, which charted at Number 1 on the Billboard Dance Club chart.

Besides music, she appeared in the Larry Clark movie Bully and was cast in the series Ocean Ave. She has been married to drummer Mikey Marquart since 14 September 2019, and they have a son named Michael Jesse.

Carmit Bachar

Full name : Carmit Maile Bachar

: Carmit Maile Bachar Date of birth : 4 September 1974

: 4 September 1974 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Age : 40 years old (as of April 2025)

: 40 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer, songwriter, choreographer

Carmit Bachar is an American singer, dancer, and philanthropist. She started her career as a dancer, joining the burlesque dance troupe in 1995, which later became The Pussycat Dolls in 2003.

Carmit left the group in 2008 to work on her solo music career and other projects. In 2011, she created a band called LadyStation, along with DJ Sammy J. Carmit Bachar has been married to Kevin Whitaker since 2008, and they have one daughter named Keala Rose.

Kaya Jones

Full name : Chrystal Neria

: Chrystal Neria Date of birth : 28 August 1984

: 28 August 1984 Place of birth : Toronto, Canada

: Toronto, Canada Age : 40 years old (as of April 2025)

: 40 years old (as of April 2025) Profession: Singer, model

Kaya Jones is a Canadian-American singer and fashion model. She joined The Pussycat Dolls in 2003, but departed in 2004. After leaving the group, Kaya got involved in politics and religion, becoming part of the National Diversity Coalition for Trump. She got baptised in 2021, dedicating her life to God.

What is the Pussycat Dolls' net worth?

According to Just Jared, Celebrity Net Worth, and other similar sources, Nicole Scherzinger is estimated to be worth $14 million. The alleged net worth of each member are as stated below:

Jessica Sutta: $5 million

Carmit Bachar: $5 million

Melody Thornton: $4 million

Ashley Roberts: $1.6 million

Kimberly Wyatt: $1.5 million

FAQs

Who are The Pussycat Dolls? They were an all-girl pop music group from the United States. When were The Pussycat Dolls formed? The music group was started in 1995 as a burlesque dance group before transitioning to a pop group in 2003. Who are The Pussycat Dolls' original members? The pop group's original members are Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton, Kimberly Wyatt, Kaya Jones, Jessica Sutta, and Carmit Bachar. Why was Nicole Scherzinger sued by The Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin? The American actress was accused of going back on a deal about the group's reunion. What does Ashley Roberts of The Pussycat Dolls do now? Ashley is a radio co-presenter at the Heart Breakfast radio show and also hosts the Netflix dance show Dance Monsters. Why did The Pussycat Dolls break up? According to Metro News, the group broke up due to internal wrangles and individual members' desires to pursue solo careers. Where are The Pussycat Dolls now? The music group members are all pursuing their solo projects, which include music, acting, radio, and television.

Pussycat Dolls members have evolved over the years, with each member pursuing solo projects since the group's disbandment in 2010. Although the group's reunion in 2020 did not materialise, the members have not ruled out reuniting in the future.

