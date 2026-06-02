A Nigerian X user questioned Pastor Adeboye’s silence on current fuel price hikes compared to past protests

The Redeemed Christian Church of God responded with a strong prayer message for Nigeria’s deliverance

The exchange has fueled fresh debate on religion, activism, and leadership response to national hardship

A Nigerian social media user has taken a swipe at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, questioning his approach to national issues amid rising economic hardship.

The X user, identified as @Dee_9889, referenced past events during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, when public protests were more visible over fuel price increases.

A Nigerian X user questions Pastor Adeboye’s silence on current fuel price hikes compared to past protests. Photos: RCCG.

Source: UGC

In his post, he argued that the current situation, where fuel reportedly sells at far higher prices than before, should also warrant a similar level of public protest from religious leaders.

He wrote:

“How can you protest as a Pastor when fuel was ₦95, but now that it’s ₦1,350 you’re saying Let’s pray?”

Following the criticism, the Redeemed Christian Church of God responded via its official social media handle, issuing a prayer-focused statement for Nigeria.

The church did not directly address the individual’s remarks but instead declared prayers for the nation’s deliverance from insecurity and corruption.

The statement read in part:

“The Almighty God will deliver Nigeria from the shackles of Terrorism and Corruption in the mighty name of Jesus. Everyone in captivity would be freed and returned home safely and the enemies of Nigeria would have no peace in Jesus name (AMEN)!”

The church had also earlier released a statement where they debunked growing claims that Pastor Adeboye stopped the church members from protesting the current insecurity in the country.

Read the statement here:

Reactions trail RCCG's statement

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ash_AMARcoco stated:

"When is it enough time for you people to realise Nigeria problems cannot be solved by prayers? Nigeria problem is our leaders our politicians,Your prayers and fasting should directly to the politicians. Tell God to take away our politicians from this earth and watch how peaceful our country will become."

@mmiriego420 noted:

"If any of my friends attend to this church eeeeh hmm I go just block you. Rubbish, extortion in disguise claiming Titles and offerings yet use to build schools while the members can’t afford the school fees they paid tittles and offerings to build, Africa is in cage"

@olumax3028 shared:

"Let’s be honest, who benefits the most from poverty, corruption and insecurity if not the church. Look at the countries with much better infrastructure and lifestyle than ours, more than 60% of their citizens dont go to churches cos they don’t see the need to. But here… fake prophets want the worse for this country so you can continue raking in tithes and offering 3 times a week."

RCCG declares prayers for the nation’s deliverance from insecurity and corruption. Photo: Pastor Adeboye.

Source: Instagram

Spyro calls out Adeboye, others

Legit.ng previously reported that singer Spyro openly criticised prominent spiritual leaders, including Adeboye, for keeping quiet while insecurity and hardship continue to worsen across the country.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on May 26, the artist expressed frustration that churches and mosques are still conducting regular sermons and services without addressing the alarming state of the nation.

He said the silence of religious leaders while citizens face violence, fear, and economic stress is deeply troubling.

Source: Legit.ng