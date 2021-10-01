Cole Preston’s biography: age, zodiac sign, who is he dating?

Cole Preston is an American drummer, guitarist, composer, and singer. He is a member of Wallows, an American alternative rock band based in Los Angeles, made up of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters and himself. The band first released their debut single, Pleaser, in April 2017.

Cole Preston and his fellow band members created the alternative rock group in 2011. The band first met in a music convention called Join the Band and have been together ever since.

Who is Cole Preston?

Preston is an American drummer and singer of the American alternative rock band Wallows. He plays alongside 13 Reasons Why star Dylan Minnette and Men of a Certain Age star Braeden Lemasters. However, unlike his fellow band members, he has not been featured in any films.

When is Cole Preston's birthday?

The celebrity drummer celebrates his birthday on October 9th, 1996. As of 2021, Cole Preston's age is 25 years.

Cole Preston's zodiac sign is Libra.

A deep dive into his Instagram and it is clear that the star is an animal lover. He occasionally shares pictures of himself with cats and dogs. One particular pet he sometimes shares photos of is a Pitbull named Terry.

As for Cole's early childhood, he was born and raised in Venice, California, United States. His mom's name is Sherri Preston.

Career

Cole is best known as a member of the Wallows. He has stated that he would be in music management if he was not in a band:

The true answer is I'd probably be somewhere in the music business (i.e at a label or managing or something). But if I had it my way, I'd be selling real estate. I'm addicted to Zillow. I'm on Zillow more than I'm on Instagram or Twitter.

The Wallows drummer has stated that he did not grow up in a musical family. Cole Preston's musical career started after he quit competitive swimming.

Cole has previously worked as a barista at a Coffee Bean.

He started playing early on in his life. His first ever song to play was Say It Ain't So by Weezer, because it was in a video game Rock Band. Cole met his fellow band members Dylan and Braeden while at a music convention. Dylan and Breaden, who knew each other before meeting Cole, were impressed by his drum skills.

The band has performed under different stage names. During their infancy years, Wallows members used the band name Feaver and even performed in the 2011’s Warped Tour. The band would go on to use the title Narwhals before settling on the Wallows.

How much is he worth?

According to different sources, Cole Preston's net worth as of 2021 is alleged to be between $100,000 and $1 million. However, this information is not official.

Who is Cole Preston dating?

The drummer's private life continues to intrigue a lot of people. He has kept his love life confidential and as a result, it is not known who the star is currently dating.

He used to be in a relationship with a girl called Payton Morse in 2019-2020. However, they might have broken up since, as Preston deleted all the images of them together from his Instagram.

How tall is Cole Preston?

He has an approximate height of 5 ft 11 in (180 cm).

Cole Preston is a private man who shares very little about his life. He is best recognized as a member of the band Wallows.

