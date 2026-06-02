US to Deport 355 People from West Africa Including Nigeria, Ghana, Releases Names and Photos
- The United States has confirmed the deportation of 355 people from West Africa, releasing their names and photos to the public
- This list includes nationals from Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Cameroon, and several other countries, with Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the largest numbers
- Authorities have urged those seeking full details to visit the official DHS portal, where the complete names and photos can be accessed
The United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected.
The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals back in the coming weeks.
Deportation numbers by country
According to the official list, the deportees come from several West African nations:
- Nigeria: 110
- Ghana: 30
- Cameroon: 15
- Niger: 8
- Benin: 1
- Togo: 6
- Burkina Faso: 9
- Cape Verde: 11
- Gambia: 14
- Guinea: 6
- Liberia: 94
- Senegal: 19
- Mali: 5
- Ivory Coast: 14
- Mauritania: 12
- Guinea-Bissau: 1
Names released
Some of the names published include:
- ALEXANDER VORJOLO – Liberia
- STEVE MULBAH – Liberia
- GALLIMARD KAMTCHOUANG – Cameroon
- DESMOND FODJE BOBGA – Cameroon
- FRANKLIN DONKOH – Ghana
- ADAMS SULEMAN – Ghana
- MARIAMA KANU – Sierra Leone
- Hassan Jallo – Sierra Leone
- KODJO KONDON – Ivory Coast
- CESMEL MELEDJE – Ivory Coast
- SANA BAYO – Gambia
- KEKUTA JATTA – Gambia
- OLUWAFEMI OSINOWO – Nigeria
- ATIKU BINUYO – Nigeria
To check the rest of the names and photos of those who will be deported, follow this link: https://www.dhs.gov/wow. Then, click the country of origin section to input the country you want to check and then click search.
Impact on West Africa
The deportation of such a large number of people is expected to have social and economic effects in their home countries. With Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the highest numbers, local authorities may need to prepare for reintegration challenges.
The list highlights ongoing immigration enforcement by the United States, with West African nations now preparing to receive hundreds of deported citizens. The full list of names and photos is available through the official DHS portal.
US WOW list
The people listed on the US WOW list are individuals from several West African countries who are set to be deported by the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the US WOW list refers to individuals from West Africa who have been identified by the United States Department of Homeland Security for deportation.
These people are being deported largely due to immigration violations, such as overstaying visas, entering the country unlawfully, or failing to meet residency requirements. The list, which includes names and photos, is part of the US government’s wider enforcement of immigration laws, ensuring that those without legal status are returned to their countries of origin.
Offenses that caused the deportation of 97 Nigerians from US
Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 18 Nigerians had recently been added to its deportation list, raising the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.
The update was published on the DHS in 2026.Officials explained that the arrests were part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.