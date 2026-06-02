The United States has confirmed the deportation of 355 people from West Africa, releasing their names and photos to the public

This list includes nationals from Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Cameroon, and several other countries, with Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the largest numbers

Authorities have urged those seeking full details to visit the official DHS portal, where the complete names and photos can be accessed

The United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected.

The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals back in the coming weeks.

US deportation list highlights 355 West Africans facing removal with names and photos released. Photo credit: US Homeland Security

Source: UGC

Deportation numbers by country

According to the official list, the deportees come from several West African nations:

Nigeria: 110

Ghana: 30

Cameroon: 15

Niger: 8

Benin: 1

Togo: 6

Burkina Faso: 9

Cape Verde: 11

Gambia: 14

Guinea: 6

Liberia: 94

Senegal: 19

Mali: 5

Ivory Coast: 14

Mauritania: 12

Guinea-Bissau: 1

Names released

Some of the names published include:

ALEXANDER VORJOLO – Liberia

STEVE MULBAH – Liberia

GALLIMARD KAMTCHOUANG – Cameroon

DESMOND FODJE BOBGA – Cameroon

FRANKLIN DONKOH – Ghana

ADAMS SULEMAN – Ghana

MARIAMA KANU – Sierra Leone

Hassan Jallo – Sierra Leone

KODJO KONDON – Ivory Coast

CESMEL MELEDJE – Ivory Coast

SANA BAYO – Gambia

KEKUTA JATTA – Gambia

OLUWAFEMI OSINOWO – Nigeria

ATIKU BINUYO – Nigeria

To check the rest of the names and photos of those who will be deported, follow this link: https://www.dhs.gov/wow . Then, click the country of origin section to input the country you want to check and then click search.

Impact on West Africa

The deportation of such a large number of people is expected to have social and economic effects in their home countries. With Liberia and Nigeria accounting for the highest numbers, local authorities may need to prepare for reintegration challenges.

The list highlights ongoing immigration enforcement by the United States, with West African nations now preparing to receive hundreds of deported citizens. The full list of names and photos is available through the official DHS portal.

Liberia deportation shows 94 nationals returning home under US immigration enforcement. Photo credit: Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

US WOW list

The people listed on the US WOW list are individuals from several West African countries who are set to be deported by the United States. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the US WOW list refers to individuals from West Africa who have been identified by the United States Department of Homeland Security for deportation.

These people are being deported largely due to immigration violations, such as overstaying visas, entering the country unlawfully, or failing to meet residency requirements. The list, which includes names and photos, is part of the US government’s wider enforcement of immigration laws, ensuring that those without legal status are returned to their countries of origin.

Offenses that caused the deportation of 97 Nigerians from US

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed that 18 Nigerians had recently been added to its deportation list, raising the total number of individuals set for removal to 97.

The update was published on the DHS in 2026.Officials explained that the arrests were part of a coordinated crackdown across several U.S. states.

Source: Legit.ng