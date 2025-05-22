Ngozi Orji: Behind the scenes with the actress and gospel singer

Ngozi Orji is a popular Nollywood actress, gospel musician, costume designer, and fashion entrepreneur. She is also recognised as the wife of Zack Orji, a Gabon-born Nigerian actor, director, producer and filmmaker, famous for starring in Nollywood movies, such as Glamour Girls and Blood Money.

Full name Ngozi Orji Gender Female Date of birth 6 June 1976 Age 49 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac Gemini Place of birth Enugu, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African State of origin Enugu State Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Zack Orji University University of Lagos Profession Actress, gospel musician, costume designer, fashion entrepreneur.

Ngozi Orji’s biography

The Nigerian gospel musician was born and raised in Enugu State, Nigeria. Even though she keeps much of her family and early childhood background private, she is best known as the wife of actor Zack Orji.

How old is Ngozi Orji?

The Nigerian actress is 49 years old as of May 2025. She was born on 6 June 1976. Her zodiac sign is Gemini. In 2022, via a , Ngozi celebrated her birthday, writing:

Happy Glorious Birthday To ME. I Am So Grateful To God Almighty for His Grace And Mercy, His Protection And Provision, For being God over My Life. Thank You JESUS Thank You JESUS. What God Cannot Do Does Not Exist

Ngozi Orji's education background

Ngozi studied Secretarial Studies at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, earned a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Lagos, and trained as a fashion designer at the Piscean School of Fashion in Lagos.

What does Ngozi Orji do for a living?

Ngozi is an actress, gospel musician, costume designer, and fashion entrepreneur. She has appeared in numerous Nollywood films, including Brotherhood of Darkness (1995), Flee (2018), Mothers Cry (2001), Domitilla (1996), Back to Life (1997), and Deadly Affair (1995).

In addition to acting, Ngozi is a gospel artist and worship leader. She released her debut album, Awesome Grace, in 2018, followed by a second album, Gratitude, in May 2021. Over the years, she has travelled internationally to share her gospel music, performing in countries like the United Kingdom and Ghana.

Ngozi was also part of a music group called The Rock Foundation in the early '90s, which helped her refine her unique style. She is also the convener of “In His Presence With Ngozi Orji,” an annual empowerment and music concert that showcases talented individuals.

Besides music and television, Ngozi is also the CEO of PCillas Integrated Services, a company that offers fashion, interior decoration, and event management services.

Who is Ngozi Orji's husband?

Ngozi Orji is married to Zack Orji, a renowned Nigerian actor, director, producer, and ordained pastor. Zack Orji and Ngozi Orji have been married for almost three decades, and they have three children: two daughters named Laura and Michelle, and one son named Leonard. The family of five reside in Lagos, Nigeria.

Ngozi's son, Leon, is a songwriter, producer, director and music minister. On 15 August 2018, Ngozi celebrated his birthday in a . She wrote:

I just want to Celebrate this wonderful gift to humanity, Talented song writer, Producer and music minister, my beautiful Son Leonel Orji. This is the Lord's doing and it is marvellous in our sight. Lines are falling in pleasant places for you Son, As you celebrate today, celebration will never cease in your life. You live to fulfil your God given destiny and no gate of hell will prevail against you.The Lord will make your light shine brighter and brighter.

FAQs

Who is Zack Orjis' wife? The Nigerian actor has been married to Ngozi Orji, a Nollywood actress, gospel singer, costume designer, and entrepreneur. Where is Ngozi Orji from? The actress was born in Enugu, Nigeria. What is Ngozi Orji’s age? Ngozi is 49 years old as of May 2025. She was born on 6 June 1976. How many children does Zack Orji have? The actor has three children: Laura, Michelle, and Leonard. Is Zack Orji's wife an actress? Ngozi Orji is a popular actress in Nigeria and has starred in several Nollywood films, including Cry of Virgin, Honey Desire, Mothers Cry, and Silent Night. Is Zack Orji a pastor? Ngozi's husband is an ordained pastor and has been active in ministry, preaching both within Nigeria and internationally. Where does Ngozi Orji live now? The actress currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria, with her family.

Ngozi Orji is a Nigerian entertainer known for her work as a Nollywood actress, gospel musician, costume designer, and fashion entrepreneur. Born in 1976, she has built a diverse career that spans film, music, and fashion. She is married to actor Zack Orji, and they have three children.

