Who is Sommer Ray's boyfriend now? Is she in a relationship?

Sommer Ray is a social media influencer, fitness model, and former competitive bodybuilder from the United States. She is well-known for sharing modelling images, where she has a sizable following. Her popularity has sparked curiosity about her personal life, and many want to know who Sommer Ray's boyfriend is now and her dating history.

Sommer Ray attends 2023 Gronk Beach (L). Ray attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party (R). Photo: Ethan Miller, John Wolfsohn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sommer Ray is a social media personality with a significant social following. Her first bodybuilding teacher was her father, and she began competing at 16. She co-hosted OHoney, a podcast with Amanda Cerny that initially focused on relationship advice and produced 50 episodes in 2020.

Profile summary

Real name Sommer Ray Beaty Gender Female Date of birth 15 September 1996 Age 28 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Larkspur, Colorado, United States Current residence San Fernando Valley Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Shannon Ray Siblings 3 Relationship status Single Profession Social media personality, fitness model, former competitive bodybuilder Net worth $8 million Instagram @sommerray Facebook @SommerRay TikTok @sommerray X (Twitter) @SommerRay YouTube @sommerray5226

Who is Sommer Ray's boyfriend now?

The social media influencer is currently single. Known for her vibrant personality and massive social media following, she has had a few high-profile relationships involving several notable figures in entertainment. Explore Sommer Ray's boyfriend history to learn more about her love life.

Cole Bennett (2021)

Cole Bennett of Lyrical Lemonade performs onstage during day 2 of the Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Source: Getty Images

Sommer was linked to Cole Bennett, an American music video director and record executive. He is also the founder of Lyrical Lemonade. Bennett has also ventured into creating merchandise and lemonade beverages under the Lyrical Lemonade name.

Sommer Ray recently shared on an N3on stream that she had once been involved with music video director Cole Bennett. She also mentioned that Bennett wasn't yet famous at the time.

Tayler Holder (2020)

Tayler Holder attends Cirque Du Soleil's Songblazers Media Night at Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Tibrina Hobson

Source: Getty Images

Sommer and TikTok star Tayler Holder had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout early 2020. Their breakup was surrounded by drama, with Sommer accusing Tayler of infidelity, which he denied, calling their relationship "toxic" during a podcast interview.

The drama unfolded when Ray appeared on the Mom's Basement podcast, shedding light on unseen aspects of their relationship. Sommer alleged that Tayler continued trying to stay involved, even reaching out to her boyfriend, Jack Gilinsky.

Ray revealed this happened during Holder's relationship with Charly Jordan. Tayler, however, refuted all allegations during his appearance on the BFFs podcast.

When asked to summarize his thoughts on Sommer Ray, Holder responded:

I try to be a nice guy all the time and [like] I don't to put people on blast. It's not what I try to do, at all. But, [like], literally everything she said on Banks and Keem's podcast was all false.

Machine Gun Kelly (2020)

Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Sommer Ray briefly dated Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, for three months in early 2020. Their relationship ended after Sommer claimed MGK cheated on her with actress Megan Fox while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass.

She addressed this on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast:

I dated Colson; never had se.x with him. I make you wait at least three months because I have to make sure that you're someone good to me. I don't really feel bad saying that because he did kind of cheat on me with Megan Fox if you look at the timeline.

Ray shared with Paul on the podcast that she had travelled to Puerto Rico while the rapper was filming alongside Fox.

I waited in the hotel the whole time while he's filming with her, and I'm not really thinking anything of it. I thought she was older and had kids and was married and stuff.

Ray dismissed the cheating allegations with a playful remark to Paul, saying:

I'd probably do the same thing, like I'd cheat on Colson with Megan Fox if it was the other way around.

She admitted she was more hurt by how the rapper publicly exploited the end of their relationship on X (Twitter). The rapper later apologized, writing:

I shouldn't have tweeted personal business. especially when the person is a great human and this tweet seems one-sided.

Fox and Kelly made their relationship public after photos of spending time together surfaced. The buzz led Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, to confirm that he and Fox had ended their 10-year marriage in late 2019.

Bennett Sipes (2018)

Reality TV Personality Bennett Sipes attends the B Ready Beauty Mobile Launch Party at the Sofitel Los Angeles At Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Sommer Ray allegedly began dating Bennett Sipes in 2018. The two reportedly started their relationship in the summer of 2018 and occasionally shared glimpses of their romance on social media.

They were often seen spending time together and travelling frequently. However, their relationship ended within a year. Bennett Sipes is an American model and reality TV personality. He rose to prominence after appearing on Love Island.

Max Ehrich (2017)

Actor and singer Max Ehrich attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Cruel Intentions" at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Although the exact timeline of Sommer Ray's rumoured relationship with Max Ehrich remains unclear, speculation suggests the two briefly dated in 2017. Their interactions on social media fueled their connection, but neither party ever confirmed the relationship.

Max Ehrich is a renowned American actor, singer, and dancer best known for his standout roles in TV series such as The Young and the Restless and Under the Dome. He has also released several hits, such as Somebody Else and Afraid.

RiceGum (2017)

In 2017, Sommer Ray and popular YouTuber RiceGum were rumoured to be dating after frequently collaborating on YouTube videos. Their playful on-screen chemistry fueled the speculation, but both consistently stated they were close friends with no romantic involvement.

RiceGum, born Bryan Quang Le, is a well-known YouTube personality known for his comedic skits and diss tracks. His entertaining content and charismatic persona have earned him millions of followers. Beyond his success on YouTube, RiceGum has also explored music.

Justina Valentine at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena in in Elmont, New York. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

There were widespread rumours that Wild' N Out stars Sommer Ray and Justina Valentine were romantically involved. The dating rumours started spreading in 2017 and were fueled by their undeniable chemistry on the show and playful interactions on social media.

However, both stars have clarified that they are good friends, and there is no evidence to suggest otherwise. Justina Valentine is a multifaceted American entertainer known as a rapper, singer, songwriter, and model.

FAQs

Who is Sommer Ray? She is an American social media personality, model, and fitness influencer. How old is Sommer Ray? She is 28 years old as of 2024. Who are Sommer Ray's parents? The model's parents are Shannon Ray Richards and Brent Richards. What does Sommer Ray do for a living? She is primarily known for her career as a social media influencer, fitness model, and content creator. Who is Sommer Ray dating? As of 2024, the social media personality is presumably single. Who has Sommer Ray dated? She has been publicly linked to several celebrities, including rapper Machine Gun Kelly, Cole Bennett, Tayler Holder, Bennett Sipes and Max Ehrich. Did Sommer Ray date Bennett? Ray and Bennett allegedly dated in 2021. What is Sommer Ray's net worth? According to HotNewHipHop, she is estimated to be worth $8 million. How tall is Sommer Ray? The social media personality is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.

The question of who Sommer Ray's boyfriend is continues to intrigue her fans, fuelled by rumours linking her to various celebrities. However, despite the speculations, Sommer has consistently maintained her privacy, with many of her rumoured relationships remaining unconfirmed.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Paige Spiranac, an American model, social media influencer, and former professional golfer. She gained social media prominence after quitting her professional golf career in 2016 and venturing into golf content creation.

Paige Spiranac's professional golf career started in 2016. Her fate changed when she became a social media sensation, posting golf trick shots, workout routines, and lifestyle content. Read the article to learn more about her.

Source: Legit.ng