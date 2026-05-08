Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw took to social media to call out investment platform Piggyvest

The veteran star accused the organisation of what she described as copyright infringement

The controversy began after Piggyvest made a post that went viral on Elon Musk’s X

Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw reacted online after she saw a post made by investment institution Piggyvest.

In the post that initially caught the attention of many, the company replied to a comment with a scene from 2004 Nollywood classic The Stolen Bible.

Kate Henshaw accuses Piggvest of crossing the line with her content. Credit: @katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

In the movie, Kate Henshaw, who played the role of Nun Apollo, suffered from a curse laid on her by an old woman whose bible she had stolen.

However, the financial platform shared the infamous scene from the movie where Kate as Apollo, was attempting to pray before a life-size crucifix. The Jesus statue unexpectedly sprang to life and chased her, possibly as a sign that she was not forgiven.

Reacting to the post, the veteran actress wrote:

"No be copyright infringement be this??😒 You don't have other examples to use??"

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Henshaw has just shared the chilling death experience account she received from a fellow gym member.

According to the actress, the last had just returned from a journey and slept like a log, only to wake up to a bullet on the floor of her room and her windows shattered.

She gave the testimony of how many quickly thanked God for giving her one more day and how it could have easily been her last, just like that.

Kate Henshaw wrote:

"Imagine coming back from a trip the night before, bone tired & exhausted. You fall asleep & wake up the next morning, pull up your blinds & see your bedroom window shattered. You look around, wondering what had happened, then you sight a lone bullet on your bedroom floor. This is the account from a gym member to me this morning."

"God gave her one more day... Only He could have given her sleep when the enemy wanted to carry out evil. One bullet away from the grave. One more day, each day, blessed Lord. Thank you, Elohim. Alleluia to your holy name."

Attentive fans quickly linked it to a prayer point Nathaniel Bassey had mentioned during the Hallelujah Challenge on October 13, 2025, the same day as the lady's testimony to her friend, Kate Henshaw.

Kate Henshaw takes bold stand against Piggvest online. Credit: @katehenshaw

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Kate Henshaw's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@OgeOge80 said:

"Abeg make Una no break my mami legs ooo."

@Vicmalanga1 said:

"Abeg no too drag them, my money dey their hand."

@Tonytq23 said:

"They have to pay something!! But Maami! Why are you running?! you were about to receive life answers to your prayers!"

@UnlimitedEniola said:

"They can afford to pay you N50m.. mama, please sue and give me N5 million for encouraging you."

@Jide_4_U said:

"Ma'am, what were you thinking when you made this scene? Forget piggyvest first, you sef too do."

Kate Henshaw silences critic

Meanwhile, Kate Henshaw showed her grievance to a request from a fan which was sent to her direct message channel on social media.

The mother of one noted that the person requested for the sum of N35million from her and wondered why that huge amount.

Fans reacted to the post as they shared their views about such a request while trying to encourage the actress.

Source: Legit.ng