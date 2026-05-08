A Nigerian nursing student shared her academic journey and why she attended two institutions at the same time

She opened up about how she gained admission into Ambrose Alli University in 2018, but the school had an accreditation issue along the line

Her story went viral, and many who saw her viral TikTok post celebrated the graduate nurse on her latest milestone

A Nigerian lady who gained admission into Ambrose Alli University in 2018 to study nursing shared her experience.

She shared her challenging academic journey and what led her to seek admission to another institution.

A nursing student who gained admission in 2018 shares unusual academic journey. Photo: @onos_p

Source: TikTok

Nurisng student shares challenging academic journey

Identified as @onos_p on TikTok, the lady shared how she was mocked in her journey.

She wrote:

“Where do l even begin from? Let's go down memory lane. I got admission into Ambrose Ali university (AAU) 2018/19 to study nursing, in my second year during my studies, nursing department had accreditation issues.

“It all started as a joke at the time, I thought I won't be affected, they brought my senior colleagues back to my class to start all over(mind you, some of them were in 400L already)

“Proceeding list came and I was not on the list; (everywhere first blur). I started looking out for other options. I even thought of forfeiting nursing and just changing other department. I was sad, devastated, confused, had no idea what to do next.

“So I came across a man who told me abt Edo state college of nursing (EDCNS). I took the form and then took the entrance exam and passed. I got admitted and later found out it was midwifery department I was admitted to.

“So I took d admission (like I had no choice), resumed and also held on to my nursing in AAU. As God would have it , the accreditation issue in nursing department AAU was resolved. I graduated there in 2024 and continued my midwifery journey.

“Here I am a registered nurse, midwife, family planning nurse and a BNSC holder, and with all of this a good entrepreneur (clock it)

“After all the mockery and people even asking(you no Dey go school finish ?) My journey is nothing short of God's faithfulness and love towards me. In a few months , I'll be inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery council of Nigeria(NMCN) to serve humanity.”

See her TikTok post below:

Reactions trail nursing student's experience

Ms.Stella said:

"How you manage to handle two schools at the same time amazes me🥺 I’m so proud of you."

Chelsea Ada said:

"I'm so scared🥺 I have RN council exams may🥺 congratulations stranger."

bambichris said:

"I watched it all happen congratulations my love."

A nursing student shares why she attended 2 institutions at same time. Photo: @onos_p

Source: TikTok

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng