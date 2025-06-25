What happened between Jarrod and Brandi? Here are all the messy details

What happened between Jarrod and Brandi has left many asking endless questions. Their relationship fell apart due to growing tensions and personal struggles behind the scenes. Despite being together for over two decades, the Storage Wars stars were never legally married.

Jarrod Schulz attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center (L). Brandi Passante at her storage opening on 8 October 2011 (R). Photo: Jason Kempin, Tommaso Boddi (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Jarrod and Brandi starred in the 2014 spin-off show titled Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job .

. The TV personalities split in 2018 after filming Storage Wars Season 12.

after filming Season 12. Jarrod and Brandi have two children , Cameron and Payton.

, Cameron and Payton. Jarrod was arrested and charged with misdemeanour domestic violence battery after an altercation with Brandi in April 2021 .

with misdemeanour domestic violence battery after an altercation with Brandi in . Brandi is currently dating a real estate agent and bar owner named Clifford Beaver.

Profile summary

Real name Jarrod Schulz Brandi Passante Gender Male Female Date of birth 15 October 1977 16 May 1980 Age 47 (as of June 2025) 45 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Taurus Place of birth Long Beach, California, USA Harris County, Texas, USA Current residence Lake Forest, California, USA Orange County, California, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6'2" 5'6" Height in centimetres 188 168 Weight in pounds 170 120 Weight in kilograms 77 54 Hair colour Blonde Blonde Eye colour Blue Gray Relationship status Single Dating Partner N/A Boyfriend Children 2 2 Profession TV personality, entrepreneur TV personality, entrepreneur

What happened between Jarrod and Brandi?

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz have not been together since 2018. The two reality TV stars appeared on the reality show Storage Wars.

The former couple were not legally married, although they had been together for over two decades. Brandi and Jarrod announced their separation on Season 13 of the reality show in 2021.

TV personalities Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz attend the "Storage Wars" Cast Store Opening held at Now & Then Second Hand Store on 9 March 2013 in Long Beach, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Although they continued working together on the show, their interactions on screen became visibly strained. Brandi would make bitter comments and call Jarrod an 'idiot.'

Brandi and Jarrod's relationship ended for various reasons. Passante felt that she was doing most of the parenting. The reality TV personality also felt a sense of disconnect and unhappiness in the relationship. The pressures of raising a family in fame and running the business also played a role.

Jarrod never returned to Season 14 of Storage Wars. Brandi, on the other hand, continued to appear in all the other seasons.

What did Jarrod do to Brandi?

Jarrod and Brandi arrive for the Rolling Stone Toy Drive For Children's Hospital held at Rolling Stone Restaurant And Lounge on 11 December 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

In May 2021, Jarrod Schulz was charged with domestic violence after a heated argument at a bar with Brandi. According to Entertainment Weekly, he was charged with one count of misdemeanour domestic violence battery.

Jarrod was not arrested immediately because he had left the scene before police arrived. It is alleged that the reality star pushed his then-partner, Brandi, twice, allegations he denied. The incident took place at an Orange County, California bar on 30 April 2021.

Did Brandi and Jarrod have children together?

Brandi and Jarrod have two children together. Their daughter is Payton Schulz, and their son is Cameron Schulz. According to IMDb, they appeared on the reality TV show Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job.

Payton (L), Cameron (C), and Brandi (R) posing for a photo at Cameron's graduation. Photo: @brandipassante on Instagram (modified by author)

On 4 June 2021, Brandi posted a photo of her son's graduation alongside her daughter. She captioned the post:

Please stop the clock. I’m not ready. So proud, & so fortunate to have these two beautiful, kind, & loving souls. I don’t know what I did to deserve them... Whatever it was... I am grateful.

Did Jarrod and Brandi find $7.5 million?

Jarrod and Brandi never found $7.5 million. According to People, someone did find $7.5 million in a storage unit they bought for only $500 through a Storage Wars auction with Dan Dotson. The person who found the money chose to remain anonymous and gave most of it back to the original owners in exchange for a $1.2 million reward.

Brandi Passante and Jarrod Schulz of 'Storage Wars' attend A+E Networks 2013 Upfront at Lincoln Center on 8 May 2013 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Jarrod and Brandi found many valuable items on Storage Wars, but nothing close to $7.5 million. Their biggest finds were an old toy collection valued at $12,800 and a My Little Pony collection worth $875.

Is Brandi Passante in a relationship now?

Brandi Passante is currently dating Clifford Beaver. The two started dating after her split from Jarrod Schulz. Beaver is a real estate agent and bar owner.

Brandi celebrated her boyfriend's birthday on 1 May 2024, sharing a cute post of them. She selected the Make It Wit Chu song by Queens of the Stone Age to accompany the post.

FAQs

Who is Jarrod Schulz? He is an American TV personality best known for appearing in Brandi & Jarrod: Married and Storage Wars reality shows. Who is Brandi Passante? She is an American reality TV star best known for Storage Wars and Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job reality shows. Why did Brandi and Jarrod split? Their split stemmed from personal issues, including Brandi feeling she took on most parenting duties. The situation worsened after a public domestic violence charge against Jarrod. Did Brandi and Jarrod get back together? The two did not get back together and have been linked with other people since then. Who is Brandi Passante's new husband? Brandi is not married. She is, however, dating real estate agent and bar owner Clifford Beaver. What does Brandi Passante do now? Brandi continues filming Storage Wars. She is also actively engaged on social media, where she is promoting her podcast, The Real Reality with Brandi Passante. Who found 7.5 million on Storage Wars? An anonymous buyer found $7.5 million in a storage unit on Storage Wars and returned it to the original owner in exchange for a $1.2 million reward.

Jarrod and Brandi parted ways in 2018 after filming Season 12 of Storage Wars. The reality stars have since moved on, with Brandi dating Clifford Beaver. Jarrod has been linked to a few women, though he is currently single.

