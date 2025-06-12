What happened between Tom Schwartz and Jo? Here is the full low-down

Tom Schwartz and Jo were involved in a complicated and often misunderstood situationship after his split from Katie Maloney. Though initially described as friends, Tom Schwartz and Jo shared emotional and romantic moments that hinted at more than friendship. The relationship ended, leaving Jo feeling hurt and Schwartz facing criticism.

Actor Tom Schwartz and hairdresser Jo appear together during an episode of Vanderpump Rules. Photo: Bravo

Key takeaways

Tom Schwartz and Jo’s relationship began as a friendship but evolved into something more romantic.

but evolved into something more romantic. Schwartz publicly downplayed their connection , which upset Jo and others close to them.

, which upset Jo and others close to them. They are no longer together, and Jo has since distanced herself from the Vanderpump Rules spotlight.

Full name Thomas William Schwartz Gender Male Date of birth 16 October 1982 Age 42 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Woodbury, Minnesota, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 190 Weight in kilograms 86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Education Florida State University Profession Reality TV star, actor, model, restaurateur Instagram @twschwa

Tom Schwartz and Jo Wenberg: what really happened?

After Tom Schwartz’s emotional divorce from Katie Maloney in 2022, Vanderpump Rules fans closely watched his next moves, especially his rumoured involvement with Jo Wenberg.

Jo, a hairstylist and long-time friend of the Bravo circle, was first mentioned on the show as just a friend staying at Schwartz’s apartment. However, it didn’t take long for suspicions to rise.

Tom Schwartz attends the DailyMail.com and Elite Daily holiday party at Vandal in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Cast members Kristen Doute and Lala Kent both called out Schwartz for being less than honest about his relationship with Jo. Kristen, who had introduced Jo to the group, felt betrayed when Jo suddenly stopped talking to her after getting closer to Schwartz.

Schwartz, meanwhile, maintained that Jo was a good friend who helped him emotionally during a difficult time. Despite the reality TV star insisting that their relationship wasn’t serious, Jo later revealed that their connection was far more close. According to , the Stars on Mars actor said about their relationship:

It did evolve into a situationship or a friends-with-benefits thing with clearly defined boundaries. We were both coming out of long-term relationships and for a minute there we were each other's happy place.

In interviews, Jo claimed she felt emotionally invested and confused by how casually Schwartz treated their bond. She even accused him of discarding her and failing to acknowledge the real depth of their time together. In an interview with Bravo TV, she expressed her frustration, saying:

I know the truth, and the truth is that we are still hooking up [and] we've said 'I love you' to each other. It bothers me that he doesn't really want to share this relationship with his friends. I'm tired of feeling like a secret.

Jo Weinberg smiles as she looks on. Photo: @jomygosh on Instagram

Jo was reportedly living with Schwartz for a time, and though they were never officially boyfriend and girlfriend, their interactions clearly crossed the line from friendship to something deeper. Schwartz's refusal to label their relationship added to the confusion, both for Jo and for fans.

Katie Maloney, Schwartz’s ex-wife, also expressed her discomfort with how things unfolded. She pointed out that it was particularly hurtful that Schwartz moved someone into their former marital home so soon after the divorce.

The overlapping relationships, lack of boundaries, and Schwartz’s nonchalant attitude created tension among the cast.

Are Jo and Schwartz still together?

Jo smiles as she squats (L) and Tom Schwartz in a portrait picture (R). Photo: @jomygosh, @twschwa (modified by author)

By mid-2024, the relationship between Tom Schwartz and Jo fizzled out entirely. Jo stepped away from the Bravo spotlight and began focusing on her career and personal growth. Schwartz, meanwhile, moved on and started dating social media personality Sophia Skoro, who he publicly talked about.

Jo compared Tom Schwartz's relationship with Sophia to how he handled their romantic involvement. As per E! Online, she said in an interview:

Now you have a girlfriend and you love talking about her. I was a secret for a year.

The actor and Sophia Skoro dated for approximately a year between February 2024 and April 2025, before calling it quits. He is seemingly single at the moment.

FAQs

Are Tom Schwartz and Jo still together? Tom Schwartz and Jo are no longer together. Their relationship ended sometime in 2023, and they have since gone their separate ways. Did Tom Schwartz and Jo ever officially date? While they never publicly defined their relationship as official, both Schwartz and Jo admitted to having a close, emotional, and physical connection. Jo believed it was more serious than Schwartz let on. Why did Jo feel hurt by Tom Schwartz? Jo felt hurt because Schwartz downplayed their relationship in public, making it seem like they were just friends when, in reality, they shared emotional intimacy and even lived together for a period. What did the Vanderpump Rules cast say about them? Many cast members criticised Schwartz for how he handled the relationship. Kristen Doute and Lala Kent were especially vocal, accusing him of being dishonest and inconsiderate. Where is Jo now? Jo has stepped back from the public eye and appears to be focusing on her work as a hairstylist and on personal development after the emotional fallout with Schwartz. Is Tom Schwartz still friends with Jo? No, the American actor is no longer friends with Jo Wenberg. What did Jo Wenberg do to Tom Schwartz? Schwartz accused Jo of lying, sharing private messages, and making public accusations against him. He also said she crossed a line by contacting his family behind his back. Why did Schwartz pull away from Jo? He pulled away because he felt she was dishonest, violated his privacy, and used him to gain attention online. Schwartz said these actions broke his trust and forced him to end the relationship.

The situation between Tom Schwartz and Jo was messy, undefined, and emotionally complicated. What started as a post-divorce friendship turned into a blurred line of romance that left Jo feeling abandoned and Schwartz facing backlash. Since they separated, each of them has focused on their careers and personal endeavours.

