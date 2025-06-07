Sydney Sweeney's dating history: From her engagement to rumoured romances

I’ve always wanted to fall in love and be with one person for the rest of my life.

Sydney Sweeney expressed her desires for true and lasting love in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. She has been linked to one high-profile relationship with American film producer Jonathan Davino.

Sydney Sweeney attended CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas (L). The actress was at the 2025 Met Gala (R).

Key takeaways

Madame Webb 's actress, Sydney Sweeney, has been romantically linked to Jonathan Davino since 2018 .

's actress, Sydney Sweeney, has been romantically . Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, broke up quietly in late March 2025 .

. She has been rumoured to be in romantic relationships with Glen Powell and Jacob Elordi.

Profile summary

Full name Sydney Bernice Sweeney Common name Sydney Sweeney Nickname Top Gun, Syd Gender Female Date of birth 12 September 1997 Age 27 years as of May 2025 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Spokane, Washington, United States Current residence Florida, Florida Keys, United States Westwood, Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 161 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Steven Sweeney Mother Lisa Sweeney Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino Education Brighton Hall School Saint George's School Lehman Alternative Community School Profession Actress Net worth $3 million–$3.5 million Social media Instagram, X (Twitter)

Exploring Sydney Sweeney's dating history

News that Sydney Sweeney is single now has rocked the actress's fan base and ignited headlines and social media buzz. The critically acclaimed actress has been rumoured to be in several relationships, but has only confirmed one. Uncover details of Sydney Sweeney's dating timeline, confirmed and rumoured.

Jonathan Davino (2018–2025)

Jonathan Davino attended the 2024 Los Angeles premiere screening of Immaculate at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

Jonathan Davino and Sydney Sweeney were first linked together in 2018. Their earliest public sighting was at InStyle and Kate Spade's dinner at Spring Place in California, USA. The relatively new couple was later seen together attending Hulu's 2018 Emmy Party at the Nomad Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

In February 2022, Sydney was spotted sporting a sparkling diamond ring in Los Angeles. Although she did not confirm the relationship update, news of her engagement spread like wildfire.

Rumours alleging trouble in paradise began spreading at the start of 2025. A source close to Sweeney explained her reasons for breaking off the engagement to People, saying:

She didn't feel right about it... She is in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now.

They added:

She is not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.

On 31 March 2025, Sweeney broke her silence, announcing that she was no longer planning a wedding with Jonathan Davino.

Glen Powell (2023–2024)

Glen Powell attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Contrary to growing rumours, Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell have never dated. Most recently (30 March 2025), the pair were spotted in Dallas, Texas, at Powell's sister's wedding. However, the duo, who were reportedly 'real close', have not confirmed if they are in a relationship.

Early rumours of their relationship began with the release of their romantic comedy, Anyone But You. At the time of the film's release, Glen Powell was dating American fashion model and designer Jehane-Marie 'Gigi' Paris.

In March 2024, Sweeney used her Saturday Night Live monologue to address the rumours and set the record straight. Additionally, she used the monologue to remind fans and the press that she produced the film alongside her ex-fiancé, Jonathan Davino.

Jacob Elordi (2022)

Jacob Elordi attended the 2025 Australian premiere of The Narrow Road To The Deep North at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter in Sydney, Australia.

Hollywood actor Jacob Elordi was rumoured to be in a relationship with Sweeney around the time they shot Euphoria. In the teenage high school drama, Sydney Sweeney's character, Cassie, dates and later marries Jacob Elordi's character, Nate.

To counter the rumours, Sweeney gave fans a glimpse of their on and offscreen relationship in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. She praised him as a great co-star, noting that his talent, caring nature and attentiveness placed him a cut higher than most actors she has acted alongside in Hollywood.

FAQs

Is Sydney Sweeney in a relationship? No. The American actress is single as of May 2025. Are Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino still engaged? Sweeney broke off the engagement in March 225. Did Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino split up? Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have split up. Sydney Sweeney confirmed her split from Jonathan Davino after postponing their wedding. How long had Sydney Sweeney and Davino been together? The celebrity couple were together for about seven years. Why did Sydney Sweeney call off her wedding? The American actress has not revealed why she called off her engagement. Who is Sydney Sweeney's ex? The Immaculate star has been in one confirmed relationship with Jonathan Davino. Are Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell a couple? The Anyone But You co-stars are not in a relationship.

Sydney Sweeney's dating history paints a picture of dedication to her long-term partner, Jonathan Davino. Their seven-year relationship was characterised by a blend of public and private moments that included working together on Immaculate and Anyone But You. Sweeney has been rumoured to be in relationships with Jacob Elordi and Glen Powell, allegations she has debunked.

