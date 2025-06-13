Will Arnett and Amy Poehler's relationship journey from love to co-parenting

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler’s relationship began in 2000 and ended officially in 2016. Despite the divorce, they continue to co-parent and maintain good communication to provide a healthy and supportive environment for their children. Explore their journey from the beginning of their relationship to their current co-parenting dynamic.

Key takeaways

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler’s relationship journey began in 2003 .

. They got married in 2003, separated in 2012, and finalised their divorce in 2016 .

and finalised their . Despite their divorce, the two are friends, communicate frequently, and co-parent their two sons .

. Will Arnett is dating Alessandra Brawn, and they have a son.

Profile summary

Full name William Emerson Arnett Amy Meredith Poehler Gender Male Female Date of birth 4 May 1970 16 September 1971 Age 55 years old (as of 2021) 53 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Virgo Place of birth Toronto, Canada Newton, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Canadian-American American Ethnicity White Mixed Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6′2″ 5′2″ Height in centimetres 188 157 Hair colour Light brown Blonde Eye colour Green Blue Mother Edith Alexandra Palk Eileen Poehler Father Emerson James Arnett William Poehler Siblings 3 1 Relationship status In a relationship In a relationship Spouse Alessandra Brawn Joel Lovell Children 3 2 School Leaside High School Burlington High School College Concordia University Boston College Profession Actor, comedian Actress, comedian Instagram @arnettwill @armypoehler

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler's relationship journey

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler's relationship has attracted people's attention. Fans have been curious about the genesis of their relationship and progression to date. The two met when Amy Poehler was performing in New York City. Here is their relationship timeline from love to co-parenting.

1996: First meeting

The two first met in 1996 during one of Amy's comedy performances with her group, Upright Citizens Brigade, in New York City. According to People, Will Arnett had a crush on her immediately after seeing her, and said he would marry her.

2000: Started dating

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett began dating officially in 2000 after reconnecting through a mutual friend.

August 2003: The couple ties the knot

They dated for three years and tied the knot on 29 August 2003. Their wedding was a private ceremony attended by friends and family.

March 2004: First guest appearance

The two made their first guest appearance on the 2003 American sitcom, Arrested Development. The two played husband and wife.

October 2008: The birth of their firstborn child

On 25 October 2008, the couple welcomed their first child, Archibald William Emerson Arnett. He was born in New York City. According to Huffpost, they announced the birth of their son through Amy's representative.

On behalf of Amy and Will, I can confirm that Amy gave birth to Archie Arnett on Saturday, October 25th. He is 8lbs 1oz. Amy, Will and Archie are all healthy and resting comfortably.

August 2010: Arrival of their second son

On 29 August 2010, they welcomed their second child, Abel James Arnett. Abel is 14 years old as of June 2025.

September 2012: The couple's representative announces their separation

Will Arnett and Amy Poehler announced their separation through their representative. The couple were separating after nine years of being together.

April 2014: Will Arnett files for a divorce

Two years after announcing their separation, the renowned actor and comedian filed for a divorce.

October 2014: Amy Poehler opens up about their divorce in her memoir

In October 2014, the actress opened up about how she felt about divorce in her memoir, Yes, Please. She called divorce too sad and too personal. As per Yahoo, she said that going through a divorce was not easy, and it makes one feel alone.

Imagine spreading everything you care about on a blanket and then tossing the whole thing up in the air. The process of divorce is about loading that blanket, throwing it up, watching it all spin, and worrying what stuff will break when it lands. When you are a person going through a divorce, you feel incredibly alone, yet you are constantly reminded by society of how frequently divorce happens and how common it has become. You aren't allowed to feel special, but no one knows the specific ways you are in pain.

August 2016: Amy Poehler and Will Arnett finalise their divorce

The two finalised their divorce four years after announcing their separation. As per CBS News, the two were to share joint custody of their two sons.

February 2022: Will speaks his truth

In 2022, Will Arnett revealed how the separation affected him and his work. According to The Guardian, the actor was making season four of Arrested Development at the time of separation. He said that it was so hard for him to return to work after they called it quits.

Almost excruciating... Just brutal, brutal, brutal. I was driving to the set one day, and I pulled over to the side of the road and cried for an hour.

Do Amy Poehler and Will Arnett have a good relationship?

They have a good relationship despite their divorce in 2016. The two co-parent to raise their two sons. According to E! News, Will Arnett said that he has a close relationship with his ex-wife, and he finds it a little strange. They communicate frequently, confide in each other, and seek each other’s advice.

There aren’t many people I speak to more than I speak to her, which is weird—you know what I mean? But it’s great. She is somebody that I still run a lot of stuff by. She’s the person I go to, like, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about doing this.’ Whether it’s life or work, I really seek her counsel because it’s important to me because I trust her. I’m really, really lucky to have her as a partner in this way.

As per CBS News, Amy Poehler wrote in her memoir that she is proud of how she and Will Arnett are raising their children despite them not being together. She also added that she is thankful that Will is the father.

I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don't think a 10-year marriage constitutes failure

Who is Amy Poehler married to now?

The American comedian is not married. She is dating Joel Lovell, an American podcaster and former New York Times editor. As per the Daily Mail, they started dating in the summer of 2024. They made their Red Carpet debut at the 2025 Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Who is Will Arnett married to now?

Will Arnett is not married to anyone. However, he is in a relationship with Alessandra Brawn, a fashion entrepreneur. The two started dating in 2019 and have a son, Alexander Denison.

FAQs

How did Will Arnett and Amy Poehler meet? They first met in 1996 during Amy's comedy performances with Upright Citizens Brigade. What happened with Amy Poehler and Will Arnett? The two separated in 2012, and their divorce was finalised in 2016. Are Will Arnett and Amy Poehler still friendly? The two maintain a friendly relationship despite their divorce. They still talk to each other frequently and co-parent their two sons. How long were Amy Poehler and Will Arnett married? Their marriage lasted for nine years. They got married in 2003 until 2012, when the famous actress announced their separation. Who are Amy Poehler and Will Arnett’s children? They have two sons, Archie and Abel. Was Amy Poehler married to Nick Kroll? The two dated for two years, from 2012 until 2015. Who filed for a divorce, Amy or Will? Will Arnett filed for divorce from Amy Poehler in 2014. Why did Amy Poehler and Will Arnett divorce? They did not reveal the exact reason for their divorce.

Fans remain curious about how Will Arnett and Amy Poehler’s relationship has evolved since their 2016 divorce. The two got married in 2003 and are parents to two sons. They have a good relationship, especially when it comes to raising their kids, despite them being divorced and being in new relationships.

