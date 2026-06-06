A Nigerian man who bought a 16kVA solar inverter and panels shared the total amount he spent on the entire setup

He stated that some people spent up to N6m for such setups, but revealed the lesser amount he spent instead

Many who came across his video commented and shared their thoughts after he warned Nigerians against fake solar panels

A Nigerian man shared the total amount he spent on his 16kVA solar inverter, batteries, and panels.

He showed off his setup and revealed that he spent just 4.5m for everything, stating that some people spent up to N6m for that same setup.

A man who bought 16kVA solar invertor mentions amount and advises Nigerians on panels. Photo: @samtechie

Source: TikTok

Man shares amount for solar system setup

Identified as @samtechie on TikTok, the man narrated his experience getting his solar system.

His words:

“I spent 4.5 million naira getting my own solar setup few weeks ago and trust me, this is a setup a lot of people will pay 5.5, 6 million to get or even above. So how is that even possible?

"The truth is that the solar industry is probably the most dubious industry I have ever seen. There are just a lot of people out here trying to sell you fake lies and promises that are not even possible

"For instance, telling you that your solar generators can power 2 ACs or is it even the scam surrounding the sale of fake solar panels all over Nigeria?"

The video was captioned:

“Just Bought a New Solar System Unboxing + Solar Setup Guide (Don’t Waste Your Money!)”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions trail man's solae setup experience

Solarking001 said:

"Firstly your system is nice congrats but know this 1, 8 unit of 620watt is 4960 in pv which has exceed the inverter rating per strings your system is at risk and secondly that system is missing some protection device which is wrong make sure your installer number is close by good luck."

Architect August said:

"I tell people, buy materials yourself, most dealers will tell you what you need for installation. Buh you see these installaters, they will make solar overly expensive if you leave them to do all the job."

kenasolarenergy said:

"First of all 98% of solar panels in the market aren’t fake, and note jinko are not the only good panels in the market, secondly your 8 units of 620W panels is not sufficient for your battery and your load too."

A Nigerian man who installed solar inverter mentioned the total amount he spent for setup. Photo: file

Source: Getty Images

In related stories, a man shared how he sold electricity to neighbours after installing solar energy, while a lady installed hers with her tech money.

Restaurant owner installs solar electricity, mentions price

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman who runs a restaurant business danced and celebrated as she finally installed solar electricity at her place of business.

The excited businesswoman shared the amount she used to install the solar electricity, which could power six air conditioning sets and four big freezers.

She mentioned that she used to spend N200,000 every day on diesel to run her business before installing the solar electricity.

Source: Legit.ng