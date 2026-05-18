The College of Postgraduate Studies, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, has invited qualified postgraduate candidates to apply for its 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes

The university offers full-time, part-time or online programmes for postgraduate candidates and noted that applicants are to submit their transcripts before the deadline

UNIZIK also released the application fees for master's, advanced postgraduate research degree and doctor of philosophy

The management of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, widely known as UNIZIK, has released a notice inviting qualified candidates to apply for its postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

This notice was confirmed on the university's official website.

UNIZIK has opened applications for its postgraduate programmes. Photo Credit: unizik.edu.ng

Source: UGC

More details about UNIZIK 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes

According to UNIZIK, the sale of forms commenced on April 15 and closes on September 8.

However, UNIZIK's College of Postgraduate Studies wishes to inform the public that the submission of forms for its online, part-time and full-time programmes ends on September 11.

UNIZIK 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes application fees

Also on its website, UNIZIK gave a breakdown of the application fees for various postgraduate degrees.

The application fee for Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) and Master's programmes is N25,000, while the application fee for an MPhil (Master of Philosophy) is N25,000.

While the application fee for a PhD (Doctor of Philosophy), which is the highest academic degree you can achieve in most disciplines, is pegged at N50,000.

UNIZIK postgraduate programmes important information

UNIZIK also stated that applicants are expected to submit their transcripts before the deadline.

PhD applicants are required to upload a research proposal (max. 5 typed pages), noting that selected PD candidates might be invited for a virtual proposal defence.

History of UNIZIK College of Postgraduate Studies

The College of Postgraduate Studies, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, began in the 1981/82 academic year of the defunct Anambra State University of Technology (ASUTECH).

When the present Anambra State was created in 1991, the two campuses of the then ASUTECH at Awka and Nnewi were constituted by the Anambra State Edict No. 5 of 1991 into Nnamdi Azikwe University.

The Postgraduate programmes in the campuses, thus, emerged as the Nnamdi Azikwe University School of Postgraduate Studies.

UNIZIK has invited qualified candidates to apply for its postgraduate programmes. Photo Credit: unizik.edu.ng

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a UNIZIK law graduate had shared how she achieved a first-class degree at the Nigerian Law School.

UNIZIK law graduates shine at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that seven UNIZIK law graduates had bagged first-class honours degrees at Law School.

Celebrating the ladies' feats, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, on Facebook, shared their pictures, named along with where they had their Law School. The UNIZIK graduates who graduated with first-class degrees from the Nigerian Law School are Munachimso Fortunata Alex-Uzoatu (Kano), Ndukwu Chibundom (Yenagoa), Otu Emmanuella Adaora (Port Harcourt), Ajeih Jessie Chukwuamaka (Kano), Chisom Arumeze (Yenagoa), Iheoma Ukwe (Kano), and Ezeaka Ebube ( Enugu).

According to Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Professor Felicia A. Anyogu, a Faculty of Law professor, stated that the ladies' stellar performance highlighted their intellectual capacities and underscored the university's commitment to maintaining high educational standards.

Source: Legit.ng