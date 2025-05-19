Why did Emma Chamberlain and Role Model break up? Inside their past romance

Why did Emma Chamberlain and Role Model break up? Emma and Tucker Pillsbury, known by his stage name Role Model, haven’t shared an official reason for their breakup. However, clues from their interviews and artistic projects suggest that both personal and professional factors may have played a role.

Key takeaways

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model publicly confirmed their relationship in February 2023 .

. They dated for over three years before parting ways in October 2023.

before parting ways in October 2023. Emma Chamberlain is rumoured to be in a romantic relationship with the American singer Peter McPoland .

. It is believed that Role Model's songs neverletyougo and Frances were inspired by his relationship with Emma Chamberlain.

Profile summary

Full name Emma Frances Chamberlain Gender Female Date of birth 22 May 2001 Age 24 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth San Bruno, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 125 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Michael Chamberlain Mother Sophia Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Peter McPoland (rumoured) School Central Middle School, Notre Dame High School Profession Social media influencer, podcaster, entrepreneur, model Instagram @emmachamberlain TikTok @emmachamberlain YouTube emma chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model's relationship timeline

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model's relationship lasted for over three years before they quietly parted ways. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Early 2020: A TikTok DM sparks their first connection

Role Model discovered Emma Chamberlain through a TikTok video of her in March 2020. He reached out by sending her a casual Instagram DM complimenting her outfit. That simple message sparked a conversation, and the two began texting frequently.

After two months, the two decided to meet at Emma's house in California, United States, for a low-key date night due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. During Emma Chamberlain and Role Model's GQ interview, they revealed that they assumed the date night wouldn’t lead to anything.

September 2020: Dating rumours begin after public outing

Emma and Tucker were first seen having dinner at Saddle Ranch Chop House in Los Angeles. A video of their outing was shared by Pap Galore on YouTube in September 2020, fuelling rumours about their relationship.

March 2022: First red carpet appearance and music video cameo

The social media influencer, Emma and Pillsbury made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. It marked one of their first public outings at a major event.

In March 2022, Emma Chamberlain made a cameo appearance in Role Model’s music video for neverletyougo. The video features Role Model serenading a girl, walking away from him, her back facing the camera. Although her face is never shown, fans quickly identified the mystery girl as Emma based on her distinctive outfit and body language.

30 October 2022: Emma Chamberlain and Role Model's Halloween matching costumes

Emma and Tucker dressed up as the Grady twins from the horror film The Shining for Halloween. The podcaster posted a photo on Instagram featuring herself in costume, but next to her was only partially visible a tattooed arm and a hand holding hers. Fans easily identified the tattooed arm as Tucker's.

17 November 2022: Attended the GQ event together

Emma and the singer Model attended the GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood. They were photographed together at the event, with Emma wearing a black suit and the Model in a grey ensemble.

14 February 2023: Relationship confirmed with GQ feature

On 2023 Valentine's Day, American model Emma and Turker publicly confirmed their relationship after nearly three years of keeping it private and low-profile. The announcement came through a styled photoshoot and the aforementioned in-depth interview featured in GQ Magazine.

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model's GQ debut included the popular GQ Couples Quiz. During the interview, Emma acknowledged her past comments concerning keeping her personal life private. Here is what she had told W Magazine in June 2019.

[I don’t show] very personal details of my life that are rapidly changing. For example, I don’t like to give too many details on very, very personal aspects of my relationships with my family or friends. I don’t like to show too much of that. There’s a line for me, and I like to keep things very light, nothing serious.

In her GQ interview, Emma admitted some might see her as a hypocrite for opening up about her relationship. She had previously said she’d never do so. Still, she noted that while some parts remain private, she was done hiding it.

June 2023: Emma reflects on going public after three years together

During an interview with Elite Daily, Emma opened up about their relationship. When asked what made her go public on their relationship, she replied:

We've been together for three years now, and he’s become a really big part of my life. At this point, we’re both mature enough where, no matter what happens, it's OK that it's out there. I can't say the same for other situations. There’s sometimes this ounce of doubt, but whether we get married and have 50 kids or we break up tomorrow, I'm happy that our relationship is public because he's been such a huge part of my life.

October 2023: Quiet breakup after over three years together

In October 2023, E! News reported that Emma Chamberlain and Tucker Pillsbury broke up, although the reason for the split was not exactly known.

Why did Emma and Role Model break up?

Although the pair didn’t share exact reasons publicly, Tucker opened up about the emotional challenges he faced in the months leading up to his breakup with Emma Chamberlain during a Vanity Fair interview in July 2024.

He spoke about experiencing intense homesickness while living in Los Angeles, which often prompted him to return to his hometown in Maine in search of comfort and a sense of grounding. He mentioned:

I was just instantly happier. Then I’d go back to LA and just sit there and go back to my sad little life…It’s just like, What am I doing with my life? Is me pursuing music and trying to reach whatever goal I have a good enough reason to be wasting my 20s in LA?

This created physical and emotional distance between them, and he admitted that their relationship gradually drifted apart.

What happened after Emma Chamberlain and Role Model broke up?

During an interview with E! News in November 2023, a month after the breakup, Emma disclosed her feelings about single life. She stated:

I'm good, I feel really good. You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does.

She added:

Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time.

Tucker Pillsbury turned to music to process his emotions after the breakup. His July 2024 album, Kansas Anymore, includes songs like Frances (Emma's middle name) and Deeply Still In Love, which fans believe reflect his feelings about their past relationship.

The deluxe edition of the album, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), released on Valentine’s Day 2025, delves even deeper into the emotional aftermath of their relationship, offering new tracks, such as The Longest Goodbye.

In May 2024, rumours circulated on the internet that Emma Chamberlain and American singer Peter McPoland were dating after they were spotted together in New York City. Since then, they have been seen attending several events together.

On 31 October 2024, Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland appeared to confirm their relationship by matching Halloween costumes as Wallace and Gromit.

Emma shared photos on Instagram showcasing her stylish take on Wallace, while Peter posted his Gromit costume. As of May 2025, they have not made any official statements regarding their relationship.

FAQs

Who is Emma Chamberlain? She is an American podcaster, social media influencer, entrepreneur, and model. What happened with Emma Chamberlain and Role Model? The two reportedly broke up in October 2023 after dating for over three years. Is Kansas Anymore all about Emma? Yes. The album Kansas Anymore is widely recognised as being deeply inspired by and centred around his breakup with Emma Chamberlain. Are Emma Chamberlain and Peter McPoland dating? Emma and Peter are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. How old is Emma Chamberlain? She is 24 years old as of 2025. Who are Emma Chamberlain's parents? The social media sensation's parents are Sophia and Michael Chamberlain. How tall is Emma Chamberlain? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 163 centimetres tall.

Emma Chamberlain and Role Model shared a high-profile romance that lasted over three years. The pair broke up in October 2023, with the split reportedly attributed to the pressures of fame and their diverging paths.

