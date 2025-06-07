Who is Tony Massarotti married to? A look at his personal and professional life

Tony Massarotti is married to Natalie Massarotti. The couple has been together for several years and lives in Massachusetts. While Tony is known for his career in sports media, he keeps much of his personal life private. Explore his background, family, and career.

Tony Massarotti smiles as he takes a portrait picture (L). The author smiles as he signs copies of a new book (R). Photo: MediaNews Group (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Although Tony Massarotti’s wife is known to be Natalie Massarotti, little information about her is publicly available.

Tony Massarotti has built a successful career as a sports commentator and author, working with various major sports media outlets since 1989.

The well-known sports media figure faced a significant health challenge, which drew widespread public attention to Tony Massarotti’s illness.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony Ezio Massarotti Gender Male Date of birth 28 October 1967 Age 57 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Waltham, Massachusetts, United States Current residence Suffolk County, Massachusetts, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetre 180 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Anna (Gagliardi) Massarotti Father Bill Massarotti Siblings 2 Marital status Married Partner Natalie Massarotti Children 2 School Waltham High School College Tufts University Profession Author, talk show host Facebook X (Twitter) @TonyMassarotti

Who is Tony Massarotti married to?

The American author is married to Natalie Massarotti. The couple has built a life together away from the public eye, and not much is known about their marriage, including what Natalie does for a living.

The couple's marriage is reportedly blessed with two children. Their first child, Alexander Massarotti, was born in 2004, and they welcomed the second child, Xavier Massarotti, in 2007. The sports commentator occasionally shares insights about his home life on air, often referencing his kids in humorous or relatable anecdotes.

A closer look at Tony Massarotti’s background

Five facts about Tony Massarotti. Photo: @mrsid1967 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Born and raised in Waltham, Massachusetts, Tony Massarotti is a proud native of New England. His parents are Anna (Gagliardi) and Bill Massarotti, and he was raised alongside two siblings: Elena M. Massarotti and Norma Massarotti.

Tony attended Waltham High School for his high school education and later joined Tufts University, where he earned a degree in English. He was actively involved in college sports reporting. His roots in Massachusetts have shaped his deep connection to Boston’s sports teams, especially the Red Sox.

How old is Tony Massarotti?

Tony Massarotti (R) and a friend smile as they pose for a picture. Photo: @samgordon_86 on Instagram

Source: UGC

The American sports media personality is 57 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 28 October 1967, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Tony Massarotti’s career milestones

According to his LinkedIn profile, Tony Massarotti began his professional journey in 1989 when he joined the Boston Herald as a sports columnist. He became known for his in-depth coverage of Major League Baseball and the Boston Red Sox, eventually becoming one of the most respected baseball writers in the region.

In 2008, he transitioned from print journalism to broadcasting, co-authoring books and joining 98.5 The Sports Hub as co-host of Felger & Mazz. The show quickly became one of the top-rated sports radio programmes in Boston, solidifying his place as a leading media personality.

He also spent some time working with The Boston Globe and has made appearances on NESN and MLB Network as a commentator. His broad skill set across writing, radio, and TV has helped him sustain a successful career for over three decades.

Tony Massarotti (C) alongside friends pose for a photo at Wicked Twisted Pretzels. Photo: @wickedtwistedpretzels on Instagram

Source: UGC

What happened to Tony Massarotti?

In late 2022, Tony Massarotti experienced a significant health scare that led to an unexpected absence from the airwaves. During a broadcast just before the holidays, Massarotti became ill and had to leave the show abruptly.

He later revealed that he had encountered unforeseen health issues requiring immediate attention. While he did not disclose specific details about the illness, he assured listeners that the issues had been addressed and that he was on the path to recovery.

Tony Massarotti (C) alongside colleagues at 98.5 The Sports Hub. Photo: @legacyplace on Instagram

Source: UGC

Massarotti's health concerns necessitated a staggered return to his broadcasting duties, as advised by his healthcare providers. He expressed gratitude for the support from fans and colleagues during this period, and emphasised the importance of pacing himself to ensure a full recovery.

In addition to his health challenges, Massarotti announced that he would not be returning as an analyst for NESN's Red Sox broadcasts for the upcoming season. He acknowledged that the previous season had been a trial and expressed appreciation for the opportunity, noting that NESN had decided to pursue a different direction.

FAQs

Where is Tony Massarotti? Tony Massarotti is based in the Boston area, where he continues to co-host the popular sports radio show Felger & Mazz on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Who are members of Tony Massarotti’s family? He is the son of Anna and Bill Massarotti, and his two siblings are Elena and Norma Massarotti. What illness did Tony Massarotti have? Details about his illness have not been publicly disclosed. However, he addressed his condition in a heartfelt message to fans, thanking them for their support and confirming he was recovering well. Who is Tony Massarotti’s wife? He is married to Natalie Massarotti. The couple maintains a relatively private life, and Natalie has supported Tony throughout his career and health challenges. Does Tony Massarotti have children? Yes. The sports media personality has two children: Xavier Massarotti and Alexander Massarotti. What is Tony Massarotti’s height? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. Has Tony Massarotti written any books? Yes, he has co-authored several books on baseball and the Boston Red Sox. When did Felger & Mazz start? The show officially launched in August 2009 on 98.5 The Sports Hub. Since then, it has become one of the highest-rated sports talk shows in Boston.

Tony Massarotti is married to Natalie Massarotti. The American sports commentator continues to balance a fulfilling personal life with an impressive career in sports media. The couple is blessed with two children.

Legit.ng recently published Jamie Siminoff’s net worth. He is an American innovator and entrepreneur best recognised for pitching Ring, a game-changer in smart home technologies.

Jamie Siminoff began his entrepreneurial endeavours in college. He sold televisions and audio systems before venturing into smart home security, leading to his creation of Ring. The techpreneur has accumulated significant wealth over the years. Read this article about his net worth and sources of income.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng