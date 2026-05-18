An excited restaurant owner went viral on social media after sharing the moment singer Davido visited her eatery

According to the woman, she was so overwhelmed and confused when the singer arrived in a Rolls Royce

She captured the moment on camera and expressed her surprise at the singer’s unexpected arrival with his guards to eat at her restaurant

An excited restaurant owner found herself at the centre of online attention after posting footage of the moment Nigerian singer Davido arrived at her space.

The clip went viral quickly on social media, drawing thousands of reactions from viewers, especially fans of the singer.

Restaurant owner shares moment Davido arrived in Rolls Royce with guards for meal. Photo credit: @cindysbistro/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman shares moment Davido visited her restaurant

The woman, who shared the video on TikTok under the handle @cindysbistro, explained that she had been completely taken aback when the singer pulled up outside her eatery.

According to her, she felt overwhelmed, confused and unsure of how to behave as he arrived.

She recalled moving back and forth near the entrance, uncertain about what she ought to do.

The woman stated that the vehicle parked outside was a Rolls Royce and that its size immediately struck her.

The sight of the car added to her confusion, and she admitted that she kept rushing to the door and then retreating again.

She mentioned that her movements were frantic because she did not know how to receive such a guest.

The owner also noted that several armed guards stood near the vehicle, which heightened her nervousness.

She said that seeing the guards made her feel frightened and made the moment even more surreal.

Despite her fear, she managed to open the door to let the singer enter, and as soon as Davido stepped out of his car, he was smiling.

She posted a video revealing how he walked straight into the restaurant and embraced her.

Restaurant owner in awe as Davido pays visit. Photo credit: @cindysbistro/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The joyful woman described herself as frozen at that point, unable to process what was happening.

In her words:

"Story time. Davido came to eat at our restaurant. When Davido was coming, I was waiting first of all I was running up and down, front and back to because I didn't know what to do, I was so confused, then later when I saw the car parked outside a Rolls Royce, a very big car and then I said, I was running up and down, then I went to the door, I ran to the door and then I came back, I went to the door, I came back, then I said okay now because the guards were standing everywhere with their guns, I was scared and then I said okay, now I open the door and then he stepped out but I was like frozen, I didn't know what to do at that point."

Reactions as restaurant owner shares experience with Davido

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@sincerelyshield said:

"That's why he is successful everybody on his way is eating. We rise by lifting each other!"

@Olaofe Ezekiel said:

"Mama keep making more Video cos, from Now you will gain more Fans (of course am one Now). Keep your page alive peace."

@Elijahpro said:

"Mama why cutting the video while we are still enjoying the video let me just be your content creator."

@Mr-S-blog asked:

"Am I the only one who smiled at the end of the video when Davido came out of the car ???"

@Big Force added:

"Is there a video on YouTube or something. I don warn una, anything about davido, make person dey tag me."

See the post below:

Nigerian man finally meets Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his excitement on social media after getting the opportunity to take photos with Davido.

In a video, he was blocked by Davido's men and he had to plead with the singer to allow him come in and take a photo.

Source: Legit.ng