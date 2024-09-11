Puka Nacua's parents and siblings: Meet the athlete's family

Puka Nacua is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams of the National Football League (NFL). He is widely recognised for his impressive college football performances and subsequent success in the NFL. Beyond his football career, many have been curious about his life off the field, especially his family. Who are Puka Nacua's parents and siblings?

Puka with his mother, Penina, after breaking the rookie receiving yards record (L). Kai Nacua safety of Carolina during an OTA practice (R). Photo: Ezra Shaw, John Byrum (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Puka Nacua was born into a family of athletes. His three older brothers are football players. His father inspired him and his brothers to play football early on. Puka has been in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams since 2023 and is making significant achievements.

Full name Makea 'Puka' Nacua Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Provo, Utah Current residence Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 212 Weight in kilograms 96 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Lionel Nacua Mother Penina Siblings 5 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Hallie Aiono High School Orem High School University University of Washington, Brigham Young University Profession Football player Instagram @pukaizded

Who are Puka Nacua's parents?

Puka Nacua's mother is Penina, while his father is Lionel Nacua. Penina was born in Orange County, California, USA, after her mom relocated to the United States from Samoa in 1968. She is of Samoan descent.

Penina was raised by her mother with the help of her aunties and uncles. In an interview, Penina expressed how she was raised in a Christian faith. She said:

I'm grateful for them in giving me the foundation of the gospel, which has helped me face the challenges I've had in life of losing my husband and raising these kids on my own.

His father, Lionel, is from the Big Island of Hawaii. He later moved to Anaheim, California, United States. His dad was passionate about football and wished his sons would play football. In the aforementioned interview, Puka's mom stated:

His passion for his sons playing football was like above and beyond. He loved football and I remember him just being in love with his sons because they had this Samoan build, you know. Just seeing them, he was like, 'My boys are gonna be athletes.

In addition, Lionel would take his sons to watch football. During an interview with the New York Post, Puka's mom expressed how Lionel had a strong bond with Puka. She said:

There were times when I'd come to the truck, and I remember Puka sitting in the passenger seat and he's got his iPad, and his dad would make him watch film. And he's watching old players from way back during our time in the '80s and '90s. Puka would have to sit there, and he'd be watching film as my husband was taking him to a game. And they were my husband's favorite players.

What happened to Puka Nacua's dad?

His dad died on 14 May 2012 at the age of 45 due to complications related to diabetes. He passed away two weeks before Puka's 11th birthday.

Puka Nacua's siblings

The Los Angeles Rams' wide receiver has five siblings: four brothers, Kai, Isaiah, Samson, and Tei, and a sister, Chanel Nacua. Puka is the fifth born. Three of his brothers are also professional , but Puka is the most famous person in their family. Here is a look at Puka Nacua's siblings.

1. Chanel Nacua

Chanel is Lionel and Penina's oldest child and only daughter. She keeps her life a secret, so little is known about her.

2. Kai Nacua

Kai Nacua #48 of the Indianapolis Colts on the field after the preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Photo: Justin Casterline (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kai is Penina and Lionel's oldest son. He was born Kaimana Kenneth Nacua Sr. in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, on 3 March 1995. He is 29 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kai attended Liberty High School and later joined Brigham Young University (BYU), where he played football and finished with . He declared for the 2017 NFL Draft, although he was not drafted.

On 4 May 2017, he was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent. He made his official NFL debut playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers during week one of the 2017 regular season. The footballer made his departure with the Browns in April 2018.

Kai later signed for the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. On 9 May 2023, he signed with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League as a safety. On 5 June 2024, he was named to the 2024 All-UFL team.

3. Isaiah Nacua

Isaiah is the second son of Lionel and Penina. He was born in Provo, Utah, in 1996. He is 28 years old as of 2024. Isaiah was also a college athlete; he played football for Brigham Young University. In 2022, he declared for the NFL Draft but went undrafted.

The Indianapolis Colts later signed Isaiah, although he was released before he played a snap in the NFL. He is a free-agent wide receiver but has yet to secure a chance to play professional football.

4. Samson Nacua

Samson Nacua #86 of the Michigan Panthers during the second quarter against the Memphis Showboats. Photo: Wes Hale (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Samson is the third son of Penina and Lionel Nacua. He was born on 20 January 1998 in Provo, Utah, United States. As of 2024, Samson is 26 years old, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Like his brothers, Samson attended BYU, where he also played football. However, he initially played with the Utah Utes for five seasons before he transferred to BYU. He played with his younger brother, Puka, during his final collegiate season in 2021 and appeared in 12 games with 21 receptions.

Puka Nacua's brother signed a free-agent deal with the Indianapolis Colts after being undrafted in 2022. In 2023, Samson appeared in two games for the UFL's Panthers and recorded 11 receptions for 125 yards. He is currently signed with the New Orleans Saints as the wide receiver.

5. Tei Nacua

Tei at the University of Utah football team. Photo: @teinacua/X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Tei is the youngest in Puka Nacua's family. He was born in Provo, Utah, United States. He is 6 feet 2 inches (188 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 179 pounds (81 kilograms).

Like his three older brothers, Tei is a footballer. He attended Timpview High School, where he played on the football team and helped the team earn regional and state titles. He totalled 139 catches, 2,121 yards, and 20 touchdowns at the end of high school. In 2023, he was named to the Desert News 5A All-State First Team.

Tei is currently a freshman at Brigham Young Cougars (BYC). He was signed to play football at BYC on 20 December 2023, where he plays #45 as a Wide Receiver. The NFL player picked BYU over competing offers from Utah, Utah State, San Diego State, Washington State, and Hawaii.

FAQs

What is Puka Nacua known for? He is famous as an American football player and currently plays as a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL. Who are Puka Nacua's parents? His parents are Penina and the late Lionel Nacua. Who are Puka Nacua's siblings? He has five siblings: Chanel, Kai, Isaiah, Samson, and Tai. How many brothers does Puka Nacua have? He has four brothers: Kai, Isaiah, Samson, and Tei. Are Puka Nacua and Samson Nacua related? Yes, Samson, a footballer, is his older brother. Does Puka Nacua have a sister? The NFL player has an older and only sister named Chanel. Who is Puka Nacua's cousin? Puka's cousin is Marist Liufau, a rookie linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys.

Puka Nacua's parents have played a significant role in Puka's success in his football career. His late dad, Lionel, was a football enthusiast who inspired his sons to play football. Three of his brothers are professional footballers. His dad passed away in May 2012.

