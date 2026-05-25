A young man who promised to buy his wife anything she wants if Arsenal wins the EPL has gone viral online

The video shows the moment he made the vow to his wife and what she said to him immediately after

The couple was also seen at the end of the video going to a location where a big and expensive gift was purchased

A young man who made a vow to buy his wife anything she wanted if his team, Arsenal, won the 2025/2026 Premier League title has trended online after finally fulfilling the promise he made to her.

This was captured in a video trending on social media, which was posted shortly after Arsenal were crowned winners of the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

Man who vowed to spoil wife if Arsenal wins EPL goes viral after fulfilling promise. Photo Source: TikTok/amarieszn

Source: TikTok

Arsenal fan fulfils promise to wife

In the video posted by @amarieszn, the husband could be seen and heard making a promise to his wife, vowing to buy her anything she wanted if Manchester City dropped points and Arsenal won the league.

He told her in the video:

“If Arsenal wins the league today, if City drops points, I'll buy you anything you want.”

The wife responded in the video by asking if the promise included her buying a specific item, which she mentioned in the clip. He then reassured her of his promise.

Husband keeps promise after Arsenal title win, buys wife expensive gift. Photo Source: TikTok/amarieszn

Source: TikTok

At the end of the TikTok video, both husband and wife could be seen heading to a location where he bought her the item she had requested after Arsenal won the 2025/2026 Premier League title.

The video of the couple has since gone viral, with many people sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

Reactions as Arsenal fan fulfils promise

Edadi Wan Craze noted:

"People guide o"

Kaÿda added:

"My husband is a city fan and am arsenal, I almost had to find a new husband."

Diane_kittieShe is explained:

"What are the chances of man united winning next year? I want to see if it’ll work for me too."

She Chrissy. Art noted:

"Everytime my dad’s fav team would win a match which is Arsenal , I would ask him for money.'

_ChrissyNanya added:

"I would love arsenal forever… I don’t even watch basketball

Sinclair Belafonte stressed:

"The day finding you when Arsenal won the league."

𝑮𝒍𝒂𝒎 𝒃𝒚 𝑴𝒐𝒏 noted:

"Congrats Darling Yes we keep winning like these and more princess treatment on our way."

Bless 100! wrote:

"These times all I can offer my Mrs is a cup of tea. 🤣😂🤣 Love to see it doe."

Henrythehoover added:

"Deep down he’s definitely regretting spending that money on the car."

The Indomitable Gunners shared:

"I need to find myself a Gooner coz only WE understand loyalty and what family is about."

Nanyafans’fans Art

"Should have made a bet with my husband."

Riah added:

"At this pointing time I just have to divorce my Man U fan husband."

veealways18 said:

"Husband was true to his word, so hold on what about Saturday have u got a bet for that match too because im invested."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that an Arsenal fan celebrated after the club won the Premier League title.

He shared an old photo of himself as a young boy wearing an Arsenal shirt in 2006 and another photo of himself celebrating the team's title win in 2026. Many people reacted to the post because Arsenal had not won the Premier League for 22 years.

Arsenal fans’ before-and-after photos go viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that an Arsenal fan shared old and new photos of himself after the club won the Premier League title.

The first photo showed him as a young boy in an Arsenal shirt in 2006, while the second showed him celebrating the team's title win in 2026. Many people reacted to the post because Arsenal had waited 22 years to win the Premier League again.

Source: Legit.ng