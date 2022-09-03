Myron Gaines’ biography: age, height, real name, ethnicity

Who is Myron Gaines? He is an American real estate investor, podcaster, fitness trainer, social media personality and former HSI specialist. He also hit headlines in 2020 after being suspended from TikTok for misogynist remarks in one of his TikTok videos.

Myron Gaines is well known for uploading content related to women, health, and finances on his YouTube channel. His content has attracted many followers, making him more popular across various platforms.

Profile summary

Full name Amrou Fudl Famous as Myron Gaines Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1987 Age 35 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New Britain, Connecticut, United States Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 187 Weight in pounds 167 Weight in kilograms 76 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Northeastern University Relationship status Single Profession Fitness coach, podcaster, real estate investor, social media influencer Net worth $600,000 Instagram @unplugfit YouTube FreshandFit

Myron Gaines' biography

The famous fitness trainer was born in New Britain, Connecticut, United States. Myron is an American national. He grew up alongside his younger brother. Myron Gaines' brother is currently 19 years old. In 2013, Gaines graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Corrections.

How old is Myron Gaines?

Myron Gaines' age is 35 years old as of 2022. The American YouTuber was born on 22 September 1987. His zodiac sign is Virgo.

Career

Myron is a famous YouTuber and fitness coach. Before he become a podcaster, he worked at the Homeland Special Investigations (HSI) department. He worked as a criminal investigation agent at the department between 2010 and 2020.

He has a YouTube channel, FreshandFit, where he uploads content about women, health, and money. In addition, he has a podcast called Fresh&Fit Podcast, where he tackles various topics. He is also a real estate investor and owns nine properties at the time of writing.

In addition, Myron is a fashion model who has grown in popularity through his Instagram account, which currently has over 107 thousand followers. He uses the platform to share his fashionable outfits and modelling photos.

Aside from that, he has also appeared in a podcast series, Timcast IRL, and a documentary called Hoaxed.

What is Myron Gaines' net worth?

According to Stark Times, his alleged net worth is $600,000. This information, however, is unverifiable. He makes money through his career as a fitness trainer and social media personality.

How tall is Myron Gaines?

Myron Gaines' height is 6 feet 4 inches or 187 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 167 pounds or 76 kilograms. He has black hair and eyes.

FAQs

Who is Myron Gaines? He is an American social media influencer, fitness trainer, real estate investor, and a former Homeland special agent. When is Myron Gaines' birthday? The fitness coach celebrates his birthday on 22 September every year. What is Myron Gaines' real name? His real name is Amrou Fudl. What is Amrou Fudl's ethnicity? He is of African-American ethnicity. Some allege he has Asian ethnicity. Who was Myron Gaines before? He used to be an HSI agent in Miami. Who is Myron Gaines' wife? The fitness coach has not disclosed any information about his relationship. Nonetheless, he is presumed to be single. What is Myron Gaines' net worth? His alleged net worth is $600 thousand as of 2022.

Myron Gaines is an American social media personality and fitness trainer. He is famous for hosting the Fresh&Fit Podcast, where he talks about relationships. He is also a real estate investor with nine properties under his name.

