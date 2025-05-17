The details behind Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus' messy breakup

We decided that we are better off as friends. We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!

This response by Cyrus about their breakup confirmation reflects the mutual and amicable nature of their split, emphasising that age and personal growth were key reasons behind the decision. However, JoJo also hinted that she felt used by Avery. But what really happened between them?

Jojo Siwa at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California (L). Avery Cyrus in Florida, United States (R). Photo: @itsjojosiwa, @averycyrus on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus began dating in September 2022 .

. They broke up in December 2022 after about three months together.

after about three months together. JoJo said she felt used for clout and views.

Avery claimed the breakup was mutual, and they remained friends.

Profile summary

Name Joelle Joanie Siwa Avery Cyrus Gender Female Female Date of birth 19 May 2003 23 May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of 2025) 25 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Omaha, Nebraska, United States Colleyville, Texas, United States Current residence United States United States Nationality American American Ethnicity Mixed Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Lesbian Lesbian Height in inches 5'9'' 5'4'' Height in centimetres 175 163 Weight in pounds 119 121 Weight in kilograms 54 55 Hair colour Brown Brown Eye colour Green Brown Father Tom Siwa Scott Blanchard Mother Jessalynn Siwa Sylvia Flores Bugarin Siblings Jayden Siwa Jake Relationship status Single Dating (Karly Bowman) University N/A University of Houston Profession Singer, dancer, actress, media personality Social media influencer, TikTok star Social media Instagram, TikTok Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Exploring Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus' messy breakup

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus's relationship was brief but highly publicised. They began dating in September 2022 and parted ways in December of that year. Here is a detailed timeline of their romance and subsequent breakup:

Five fast facts about Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus' relationship. Photo: JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Original

August 2022: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus spark dating rumours

Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus were first romantically linked in August 2022 after they filmed a TikTok video alongside each other. The two lip-synced to a voiceover by former couple Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

Cyrus and Siwa kept on appearing on each other's social media posts and left flirty comments for each other, further speculating on romance.

September 2022: The duo confirmed their relationship

On 13 September 2022, the Nickelodeon mogul and content creator confirmed their relationship with a TikTok video showing them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. JoJo captioned it, “Happiest girl.”

Jojo Siwa and Avery Cyrus at Dodger Stadium on 20 November 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

September 2022: JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus made their red carpet debut

After going on several dates and having dinner together, the couple made their red carpet debut at the opening night of Alanis Morissette’s musical Jagged Little Pill in Los Angeles on 15 September 2022.

October 2022: Avery officially asked JoJo to be her girlfriend

In October 2022, Avery Cyrus officially asked JoJo Siwa to be her girlfriend during a trip to Disney World. With the help of JoJo's dad, Tom Siwa, Avery spray-painted a bedsheet with the message "JoJo Be My GF?" and displayed it during a boat ride.

JoJo was surprised and emotional, and responded with an enthusiastic "Yes! Finally!" The couple shared this special moment in a YouTube video, marking the official start of their relationship.

In the YouTube vlog, Cyrus said:

We're girlfriends now. I'm so happy you said yes. I knew you weren't gonna say no, I was just nervous,

JoJo Siwa at The TikTok Awards 2024 at Hordern Pavilion on 27 November 2024 in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Brendon Thorne

Source: Getty Images

November 2022: JoJo and Avery celebrated their one-month anniversary

On 3 November 2022, JoJo Siwa celebrated her one-month anniversary with Avery Cyrus by organising a surprise beach picnic. JoJo shared a video of the occasion on Instagram Reel, captioning it:

Celebrating our 1 month in the most special way. Happy 1 month to the happiest girl who makes me more happy than ever.

December 2022: Avery Cyrus confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa

On 17 December 2022, Avery Cyrus confirmed her breakup with JoJo Siwa by sharing a TikTok video featuring clips from their recent cruise holiday. In one clip, JoJo humorously gave Avery a Silly Putty toy as a gift, saying:

This is my 'sorry for breaking up with you' present.

When fans asked about the reason for the split, Avery replied in the comments of the video, explaining that they had mutually decided to remain friends and focus on their careers, as they are still young and figuring things out.

Avery Cyrus in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: @averycyrus on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

On 18 December 2022, JoJo Siwa's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared a video on her Instagram Stories in which JoJo expressed feelings of being used following her breakup with Avery Cyrus. In the video, JoJo stated:

I got used, for views and for clout.

She added:

I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got... played.

Although JoJo did not mention Avery by name, the timing and context led many to believe she was referring to her recent split with the TikTok star.

In response to JoJo's claims, during an interview with People, Avery said:

From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends. The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family...I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and am saddened and confused by the situation.

FAQs

Who is Avery Cyrus? Avery Cyrus is an American TikTok star, YouTuber, and LGBTQ+ advocate known for her comedic content and skateboarding videos. What is JoJo Siwa's real name? The American singer's real name is Joelle Joanie Siwa. She was born on 19 May 2003 in Omaha, Nebraska. Is JoJo Siwa adopted? The media personality is not adopted. What happened with JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus? JoJo and Avery broke up in December 2022 after dating for about three months. How old was Avery Cyrus when she dated JoJo Siwa? Avery Cyrus was born on 23 May 2000, making her 22 years old when she dated JoJo Siwa. Who is JoJo Siwa's ex? The singer has had several notable exes, including Mark Bontempo, Kylie Prew, Katie Mills, Avery Cyrus, Dakayla Wilson, and Kath Ebbs. Is Avery Cyrus related to Miley Cyrus? Avery Cyrus is not related to Miley Cyrus. Despite sharing the same surname, they have no familial connection.

JoJo Siwa and Avery Cyrus had a short but highly publicised relationship that ended in a messy breakup. The couple confirmed their relationship in September 2022, made their red carpet debut that same month, and broke up in December. After the split, JoJo accused Avery of using her for views and clout, a claim that Avery denied.

