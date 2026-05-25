A Nigerian lady who met popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has shared her experience online

In her now-viral TikTok post, she disclosed what the actress told her during their short meeting

Social media users who came across the post had varied reactions in the comments section about the encounter

A recent encounter between a Nigerian shop owner and actress Regina Daniels has gone viral online.

The excited shop owner posted about the meeting and also disclosed her conversation with the actress.

Lady shares the comment Regina Daniels made at her shop. Photo credit: @queenjerry, officialregina/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Shop owner shares conversation with Regina Daniels

The interaction took place when the actress visited the lady's clothing shop, and the video of what happened quickly caught people's attention.

Identified by the handle @queenjerry on TikTok, the lady captured the moment the actress arrived at her store.

According to her, she was taken aback by the meeting and used the opportunity to speak about how the actress behaved during their brief meeting.

She noted that Daniels had complimented her appearance during the visit and in return, she described the actress as approachable and pleasant throughout the encounter.

The shop owner also expressed appreciation for the actress’s attitude and stated that she felt honoured by the visit.

In her words:

"Guys guess who I met and she said I was beautiful. She is so kind and lovely. Thank you so much ma'am Regina Daniels. I'm grateful."

Lady's experience with actress Regina Daniels goes viral. Photo credit: @queenjerry/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady praises Regina Daniels

After the video went viral on TikTok, many of those who viewed the clip reacted in the comments section.

The reactions varied, with some commenters focusing on the actress’s conduct, while others remarked on the shop owner’s excitement at meeting a public figure in her place of work.

@Sonia said:

"Did ask for her permission befr bringing the camera to her face."

@peculiar ANA reacted:

"You're what???? come again."

@Positive said:

"Fav today, fav tomorrow, fav forever I can't wait to meet her."

@DEBS CLOTHINGS said:

"First thing first have a good camera you are beautiful."

@Juliet said:

"My only friend you are beautiful, God great you on Sunday morning. how I wish my daughter will be like you."

@AceGlams said:

"That why I will always said she have a free life and she is a old woman in a young skin (mature) not in competition with anything or person only your advice I dey wait for with that of your mo."

@Nikky- angel added:

"She actually built this lifestyle for her kids not for her own enjoyment. Lessons: If you get distracted you fall."

See the post below:

Lady bumps into Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the moment she bumped into popular actress, Regina Daniels, in Lekki, Lagos state.

In the video the actress was seen coming out of a shopping plaza with two of her personal assistants walking beside her.

Source: Legit.ng