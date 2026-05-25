A young man whose mother attended the University of Nigeria, UNN, several years ago has made new findings

The individual shared a document that showed the total amount his mother paid as school fees in 1994

The individual also explained in the video what the amount paid by his mum is worth in today’s Nigeria

A young man whose mother graduated from the University of Nigeria, UNN, has discovered a receipt showing the amount she paid as school fees in 1994.

The young man mentioned the amount in the post and compared it to the cost of things in today’s Nigeria.

Nigerian man posts old UNN receipt showing mother’s school fees in 1994. Photo Source: TikTok/royaljoelx

Source: TikTok

Man shares mother's school fees receipt

According to him, the amount his mother paid as school fees several years ago can only buy pure water and probably biscuits in today’s Nigeria.

@royaljoelx said in the video:

“I went to the village last December and I found something very, very interesting. I found my mum’s school fees receipt from 1994. The price on the school fees receipt dey actually burst my brain. If you say 100 naira, you're wrong.”

He explained in the video, adding that in those times, many graduates mostly found good jobs after their graduation from the university; however, things may not be the same at the present moment.

Man shares UNN school fees receipt from 1994, reveals amount paid. Photo Source: TikTok/royaljoelx

Source: TikTok

He continued:

“She paid 45 naira. At this point in Nigeria, 50 naira cannot buy you anything. That time if you graduate, job dey wait for you. No be now wey me wey finish nursing, I dey try dey do YouTube automation, make I try see road.”

The caption of the TikTok video helps to explain his story more.

It read:

“Found my mum’s school fees receipt from UNN 32 years ago.”

Reactions as man posts mother's payment receipt

LadyAby shared:

"In those days, our university fees were very low but money was very scarce."

_Buike explained:

"How did we get into this mess? I blame APC."

Priest_ofTiKToK explained:

"Keep your receipt oo, your kid will be muzzed."

Stenzy noted:

"Funny enough ehh that 50 naira was not that cheap then oo😂😂, some still didn't go to school because of this money. my mum's own was 50 naira."

Mildred said:

"I saw my mum's own too, her school fees was 30 naira. I shed freaking tearsssss."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared an old school fees receipt from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

He said he found the receipt from many years ago and showed how much he paid for school and accommodation. The total amount was N3,890, and many people online reacted and shared their own stories.

In another story, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Abuja graduate shared his school success online.

He said he broke records in his faculty and became the president of the Faculty of Arts. He also shared his certificates, awards, and school fees receipts, and said he finished with a CGPA of 4.51.

Woman posts 1993 school fees receipt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared an old school fees receipt her mother paid many years ago in Plateau State.

She said her mother told her the amount, but she did not believe it until she saw the receipt herself. The receipt was from 1993 and showed the school fees paid for that school year, which surprised many people online.

Source: Legit.ng