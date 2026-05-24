Fuji star K1 De Ultimate took fans unaware following a recent gesture towards Kollington Ayinla

A video went viral showing the moment K1 visited his senior colleague with gifts for Ileya

Kollington couldn’t hide his expression as he excitedly appreciated the Fuji singer

A heartwarming clip of Fuji legend, Wasiu Ayinde Adewale Olasunkanmi aka K1 De Ultimate, showering his senior colleague, Alhaji General Kollington Ayinla, with lavish gifts ahead of the forthcoming Ileya celebration (Eid‑El‑Kabir), went viral.

The highly anticipated festival, during which Muslims around the world sacrifice rams, cows, and goats, will be observed on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

K1 De Ultimate goes all out for Kollington Ayinla before Ileya celebration. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, K1 De Ultimate is seen presenting two massive rams, each reportedly worth over ₦1 million, to Kollington Ayinla.

The gesture didn’t stop there; the Fuji maestro also gifted his colleague a generous sum of cash, leaving Ayinla visibly delighted.

Kollington Ayinla, who confirmed the gifts in the video, expressed his excitement and gratitude for the thoughtful gesture.

Fans online have since reacted with admiration and praised K1 De Ultimate for honouring his senior in such a grand style.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that K1 has joined the rest of the world in celebrating the victory of Arsenal F.C.

Arsenal defeated Atlético Madrid and qualified for the UEFA Champions League Final a few days ago.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the Fuji star was seen in the studio composing a song for the team. He called them champions and stated that the wait was over while celebrating the victory, which took two decades to achieve.

In the recording, KWAM 1 was heard singing the praises of Bukayo Saka, who scored against Atlético Madrid in the 44th minute.

He also praised other Nigerians linked to the team, including Eberechi Eze, Ethan Nwaneri, and Noni Madueke, for the roles they played in the victory.

Fans were divided after hearing the song KWAM 1 composed for the team. While some praised him for celebrating their favourite club, others questioned whether he had celebrated Nigerian teams in the same manner after their victories.

K1 De Ultimate and Kollington Ayinla trend online over lavish Ileya plans. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

Netizens gush over K1 and Kollington

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ola.olugbenga said:

"This is how it should be!!! One Love."

oluwoleasap said:

"That appreciate and prayers came from a place of SINCERITY 💯."

smar.tautos said:

"This is Pure Love between father and son Seriously, this is good Seriously."

afo_guaranttor said:

"This is so nice,Ija ti pari between father and son."

rozay_shugar said:

"Nice one ! I wan ask question o as kollington dey call K1 omo mi is it polite ? Na true say kebe fit truly born am or na just uncle 🤔."

anikefade72 said:

"@k1deultimatedigitalmedia God bless you more. This is lovely and pure love."

K1 sings at a wedding after losing their mother

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng