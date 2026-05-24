Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has shared his opinion on the managerial debate between Sir Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola

The former England international gave winning rates, Champions League meetings, and achievements to support his argument

Fans have reacted to the position of Jamie Carragher as Guardiola leave managerial position 13 years after Ferguson

Jamie Carragher has sparked major debate on social media after sharing his opinion on the long-running comparison between Alex Ferguson and Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City after 10 successful years at the club, during which he won six Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy, among several other honours.

The Spaniard’s final match in charge reportedly ended in a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, May 24.

Pep Guardiola bids Manchester City farewell after their match against Aston Villa. Photo by: Darren Staples / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Manchester City also lost the Premier League title race after their 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on May 19.

Despite Pep Guardiola’s achievements, many football fans still believe his success does not surpass Ferguson’s remarkable 27-year reign at Manchester United.

Carragher picks Guardiola over Ferguson

Former England international Jamie Carragher said he believes Guardiola is a better manager than Ferguson.

The former Liverpool defender admitted he is surprised by people who still rank Ferguson ahead of the Spaniard.

Carragher argued that Guardiola’s victories over Ferguson in the 2009 and 2011 UEFA Champions League finals helped shape modern football over the past 15 years. He said via The Telegraph:

“Those placing Ferguson ahead of Guardiola baffle me. I struggle to agree with a single reason to justify that claim.”

Carragher acknowledged that Ferguson still leads in terms of total trophies, having won 38 titles during his legendary spell at Old Trafford.

However, he pointed to Guardiola’s superior win percentage during his decade at Manchester City and highlighted the fact that the 55-year-old has won league titles in three major European leagues, per Daily Beirut.

Fans slam Carragher

@JoeOldfiel13519 said:

"Career wise even as a mad crazy man utd fan. It's hard not to say Pep might just be the Greatest of all time and still has that on his side too,pep is a genius Fergie 2.0,he really is that good,when your talking prem lge tho from 92,Fergie beats him on average by 5,%on league titles."

Liverpool Legend Jamie Carragher believes that Pep Guardiola is greater than Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of trophy ratio. Photo by: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

@Samclass473490 wrote:

"He got academy players to win a league in one season. He broke Rangers/Celtic tight hold on EPL.

"He created different teams with players unheard off.

Got players like O’Shea, Neville, But, park, Anderson, Fletcher, and made them best world class teams across all competitions

@JoeBlog66523307 added:

"Fergie wasn't a cheque book manager. He took Aberdeen to European success on a shoestring. Beat Real Madrid in a European final the last club to do so by the way. Broke the Glasgow giants also. Then took @ManUtd from no where to the biggest club in football. Winning 35 trophies!"

Ferguson names biggest transfer regret

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sir Alex Ferguson stated that his biggest signing regret at Old Trafford was Paul Gascoigne who was one of the greatest attackers of his generation.

During his time as the gaffer of Manchester United, Sir Alex Ferguson discovered and nurtured many players who became world stars in the round leather game.

Source: Legit.ng