Three Royal Navy members tragically died in a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crash during training in Devon

Families of the deceased have been informed and requested privacy as investigations begin into the crash

UK leaders express condolences, with Defence Secretary calling the loss devastating for the military community

Three members of the Royal Navy have died after a Merlin Mk4 helicopter crashed during a training exercise in Devon, south-west England.

Emergency services were called to Sourton Down, near Okehampton, shortly before dawn following reports of the incident. Authorities later confirmed that the aircraft was involved in a military training operation when it came down.

King Charles' Royal Navy Helicopter Crashes, Several People Die, "It is With Deep Sadness"

Source: Twitter

A Royal Navy spokesperson said:

“It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise.”

UK: Families informed as investigations begin

The Navy said the families of the deceased personnel had been notified and requested privacy as they grieve.

“The families of the service personnel have been informed and have requested a period of grace before further details are released. Our thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time,” the spokesperson added.

Police, fire crews, military officials and aviation authorities were deployed to the crash site, while an investigation into the cause of the accident has commenced.

UK leaders pay tribute

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer described the incident as “utterly tragic” and extended condolences to the families of the victims, BBC reported

The head of the Royal Navy, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, also expressed sympathy, saying: “My deepest condolences go out to the families, friends and loved ones impacted by this tragedy.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said he was “devastated” by the loss of the service personnel.

The Merlin Mk4 helicopter is operated by the Royal Marines' Commando Helicopter Force and is widely used for military transport and training missions across the United Kingdom.

Senator's plane almost crashed

Previously, Legit.ng reported that passengers aboard a private aircraft conveying David Jimkuta experienced tense moments on Saturday after the plane developed a technical fault shortly after take-off from Abuja.

The aircraft was forced to return to Abuja minutes into the journey while the senator was travelling to Kashimbila Airport for official engagements in Taraba state.

Source: Legit.ng