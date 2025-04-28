Joe Pesci is an iconic figure in Hollywood, having been in the acting industry since the 1960s and appearing in some of the most revered films. Over the years, he has built a remarkable career and accumulated a substantial fortune. Joe Pesci’s net worth is approximately $50 million. Discover more about his income sources, career achievements, and personal life.

Joe Pesci’s successful career in Hollywood has earned him considerable financial success .

. His acting is his major source of income , but he has also earned significantly from music and real estate.

, but he has also earned significantly from music and real estate. The actor has reportedly been married thrice and has a daughter born in 1992.

Full name Joseph Frank Pesci Gender Male Date of birth 9 February 1943 Age 82 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Newark, New Jersey, United States Current residence Unknown Nationality Italian-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Mary Pesci Father Angelo Pesci Siblings 2 Marital status Divorced Ex-partner Claudia Martha Haro Children 1 School Belleville High School Profession Actor, musician Net worth $50 million

What is Joe Pesci’s net worth?

Joe Pesci’s net worth is alleged to be $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and TheThings. He has amassed the significant fortune through earnings from his successful entertainment career as an actor and musician. Besides his career, he has also invested in the real estate industry and owned multiple luxurious properties.

What movie did Joe Pesci make the most money?

The actor has been featured in several blockbuster movies, which are believed to have earned significant income. According to The Richest, some of the highest-grossing Joe Pesci films include Home Alone, Lethal Weapon, The Good Shepherd, Goodfellas, My Cousin Vinny, and JFK.

Story behind Joe Pesci’s New Jersey property sale

The Academy-winning artist once owned a luxurious 7,200-square-foot property in Lavallette, New Jersey, which he acquired for $850,000 in 1994.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he first listed the eight-bedroom mansion for sale in 2019 for $6.5 million, but it did not sell. The legendary actor ultimately sold the property in February 2022 for approximately $5 million.

Exploring Joe Pesci’s background

The singer was born Joseph Frank Pesci to his parents, Mary Mesce and Angelo Louis Pesci, in Newark, New Jersey, United States. His mother, Mary, was a part-time barber, while his father, Angelo, was a forklift operator and bartender. Joe’s father and mother died in 1977 and 2010, respectively.

Joe was raised alongside two older siblings, Louise and William. Unfortunately, all his siblings have passed away, leaving him as the only surviving member of the family. He grew up in Belleville, New Jersey, and completed his high school education at Belleville High School.

From a young age, Joe Pesci took a keen interest in acting and singing. He began appearing in kids’ television shows and also interacted with already established musicians, such as guitarist Tommy DeVito and keyboardist Bob Gaudio.

A closer look at Joe Pesci's remarkable career

Joe Pesci began acting in the 1960s but did not realise immediate success and had to perform for years in the shadows of Hollywood as he looked for his big break. His big moment came in 1980 when he portrayed Joey in Raging Bull, a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination and opened doors to other Hollywood gigs.

Since his acting debut in 1961, the actor has been featured in over 40 films and TV series. His outstanding acting talent has earned him several coveted acting awards, including an Academy Award and BAFTA Award. Below is Joe Pesci’s filmography.

Film/TV series Period Role Bupkis 2023 Joe Larocca The Irishman 2019 Russell Bufalino Love Ranch 2010 Charlie Bontempo The Good Shepard 2006 Joseph Palmi Gone Fishin' 1997 Joe Waters 8 Heads in a Dufell Bag 1997 Tommy With Honors 1994 Simon Jimmy Hollywood 1994 Jimmy Alto A Bronx Tale 1993 Carmine The Public Eye 1992 Leon Bernstein My Cousin Vinny 1992 Vinny Gambini JFK 1991 David Ferrie The Super 1991 Louie Kritski Home Alone 1990 Harry Goodfellas 1990 Tommy DeVito Betsy's Wedding 1990 Oscar Henner Lethal Weapon 2 1989 Leo Getz Moonwalker 1988 Mr. Big Michael Jackson: Smooth Criminal (II) 1988 Mr. Big Man on Fire 1987 David Half Nelson 1985 Rocky Nelson Once Upon a Time in America 1984 Frankie Tutti Dentro 1984 Corrado Parrisi Easy Money 1983 Nicky Cerone Eureka 1983 Mayakofsky Dear Mr. Wonderful 1982 Ruby Dennis I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can 1982 Roger Raging Bull 1980 Joey The Death Collector 1976 Joe

Even though he is prominently known for acting, Joe Pesci has also found significant success in music. He boasts three albums: Little Joe Sure Can Sing (1968), Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You (1998), and Pesci... Still Singing (2019). Some of his famous hits include The Nearness of You, Wise Guy, and Baby Girl.

Is Joe Pesci married?

The actor is currently not married. He has reportedly been married three times, but his most popular marriage was to Claudia Haro, an American actress known for her roles in With Honors and New Nightmare. Joe Pesci and Claudia Haro were married between 1988 and 1992, during which they had a daughter, Tiffany Pesci, born in 1992.

Besides the three marriages, the actor has been romantically linked with other women. He reportedly dated Leighanne Littrell for two years between 1995 and 1997. The actor and Angie Everhart, an actress and former model, became romantically involved in 2000 and got engaged in 2007, but they called it quits in 2008. Actress Allison Giannini is another woman he allegedly dated.

Joe Pesci’s height and other body measurements

The actor stands at approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated at 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Is Joe Pesci 100% Italian? Yes; his parents, Mary Mesce and Angelo Louis Pesci, were Italians. What is Joe Pesci's age? The Italian-American musician is 82 years old as of 2025. He was born on 9 February 1943, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. How did Joe Pesci become famous? He gained fame when he starred as Joey in the 1980 movie Raging Bull, and was later featured in more prominent films such as Lethal Weapon and Home Alone. What movie did Joe Pesci win an Oscar for? The actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas. What was Joe Pesci’s highest-paying movie? His highest-paying movie is Home Alone, which grossed nearly half a billion dollars worldwide. Why did Joe Pesci quit acting? He retired from acting to enjoy a quieter life, focus on music, and avoid being typecast in gangster roles. However, he has made rare returns under special circumstances. Who is Joe Pesci’s wife? He is currently not married, but reportedly has been married thrice, with his most popular marriage being with American actress Claudia Haro between 1988 and 1992. Who is Joe Pesci’s daughter? The actor’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro is Tiffany Pesci, born in 1992. How tall is Joe Pesci? His height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Joe Pesci’s net worth reflects his immense success as an actor and musician. He began his entertainment career from a young age and has been an outstanding talent throughout, cementing his place as one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Pesci is currently unmarried, but was previously married thrice and has a daughter.

