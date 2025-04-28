Africa Digital Media Awards

Joe Pesci's net worth: A deep dive into his life, from child actor to Hollywood icon

by  Muhunya Muhonji 6 min read

Joe Pesci is an iconic figure in Hollywood, having been in the acting industry since the 1960s and appearing in some of the most revered films. Over the years, he has built a remarkable career and accumulated a substantial fortune. Joe Pesci’s net worth is approximately $50 million. Discover more about his income sources, career achievements, and personal life.

Actor Joe Pesci appears at different events in California.
Joe Pesci at the 9th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic (L). The actor at the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" (R). Photo: Mike Windle, Frazer Harrison (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Joe Pesci’s successful career in Hollywood has earned him considerable financial success.
  • His acting is his major source of income, but he has also earned significantly from music and real estate.
  • The actor has reportedly been married thrice and has a daughter born in 1992.

Profile summary

Full nameJoseph Frank Pesci
GenderMale
Date of birth9 February 1943
Age82 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthNewark, New Jersey, United States
Current residenceUnknown
NationalityItalian-American
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in feet5'4"
Height in centimetres163
Weight in pounds154
Weight in kilograms70
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
MotherMary Pesci
FatherAngelo Pesci
Siblings2
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-partnerClaudia Martha Haro
Children1
SchoolBelleville High School
ProfessionActor, musician
Net worth$50 million

What is Joe Pesci’s net worth?

Joe Pesci’s net worth is alleged to be $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth and TheThings. He has amassed the significant fortune through earnings from his successful entertainment career as an actor and musician. Besides his career, he has also invested in the real estate industry and owned multiple luxurious properties.

What movie did Joe Pesci make the most money?

The actor has been featured in several blockbuster movies, which are believed to have earned significant income. According to The Richest, some of the highest-grossing Joe Pesci films include Home Alone, Lethal Weapon, The Good Shepherd, Goodfellas, My Cousin Vinny, and JFK.

Story behind Joe Pesci’s New Jersey property sale

The Academy-winning artist once owned a luxurious 7,200-square-foot property in Lavallette, New Jersey, which he acquired for $850,000 in 1994.

According to the Los Angeles Times, he first listed the eight-bedroom mansion for sale in 2019 for $6.5 million, but it did not sell. The legendary actor ultimately sold the property in February 2022 for approximately $5 million.

Exploring Joe Pesci’s background

Five facts about Joe Pesci
Five facts about Joe Pesci. Photo: J.Sciulli/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The singer was born Joseph Frank Pesci to his parents, Mary Mesce and Angelo Louis Pesci, in Newark, New Jersey, United States. His mother, Mary, was a part-time barber, while his father, Angelo, was a forklift operator and bartender. Joe’s father and mother died in 1977 and 2010, respectively.

Joe was raised alongside two older siblings, Louise and William. Unfortunately, all his siblings have passed away, leaving him as the only surviving member of the family. He grew up in Belleville, New Jersey, and completed his high school education at Belleville High School.

From a young age, Joe Pesci took a keen interest in acting and singing. He began appearing in kids’ television shows and also interacted with already established musicians, such as guitarist Tommy DeVito and keyboardist Bob Gaudio.

A closer look at Joe Pesci's remarkable career

Actor Joe Pesci enjoys playing golf
Actor Joe Pesci enjoys the Sabra garden at the 7th Annual George Lopez Celebrity Golf Classic Presented by Sabra Salsa at Lakeside Golf Club in Burbank, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian
Source: Getty Images

Joe Pesci began acting in the 1960s but did not realise immediate success and had to perform for years in the shadows of Hollywood as he looked for his big break. His big moment came in 1980 when he portrayed Joey in Raging Bull, a role that earned him an Academy Award nomination and opened doors to other Hollywood gigs.

Since his acting debut in 1961, the actor has been featured in over 40 films and TV series. His outstanding acting talent has earned him several coveted acting awards, including an Academy Award and BAFTA Award. Below is Joe Pesci’s filmography.

Film/TV seriesPeriodRole
Bupkis2023Joe Larocca
The Irishman2019Russell Bufalino
Love Ranch2010Charlie Bontempo
The Good Shepard2006Joseph Palmi
Gone Fishin'1997Joe Waters
8 Heads in a Dufell Bag1997Tommy
With Honors1994Simon
Jimmy Hollywood1994Jimmy Alto
A Bronx Tale1993Carmine
The Public Eye1992Leon Bernstein
My Cousin Vinny1992Vinny Gambini
JFK1991David Ferrie
The Super1991Louie Kritski
Home Alone1990Harry
Goodfellas1990Tommy DeVito
Betsy's Wedding1990Oscar Henner
Lethal Weapon 21989Leo Getz
Moonwalker1988Mr. Big
Michael Jackson: Smooth Criminal (II)1988Mr. Big
Man on Fire1987David
Half Nelson1985Rocky Nelson
Once Upon a Time in America1984Frankie
Tutti Dentro1984Corrado Parrisi
Easy Money1983Nicky Cerone
Eureka1983Mayakofsky
Dear Mr. Wonderful1982Ruby Dennis
I'm Dancing as Fast as I Can1982Roger
Raging Bull1980Joey
The Death Collector1976Joe

Even though he is prominently known for acting, Joe Pesci has also found significant success in music. He boasts three albums: Little Joe Sure Can Sing (1968), Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You (1998), and Pesci... Still Singing (2019). Some of his famous hits include The Nearness of You, Wise Guy, and Baby Girl.

Is Joe Pesci married?

Joe Pesci (R) enjoys a moment with a friend during a golf session
Jack Nicholson & Joe Pesci during 4th Annual Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation Celebrity Golf Classic Sponsored By Mossimo & Mercedes-Benz at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Gregg DeGuire
Source: Getty Images

The actor is currently not married. He has reportedly been married three times, but his most popular marriage was to Claudia Haro, an American actress known for her roles in With Honors and New Nightmare. Joe Pesci and Claudia Haro were married between 1988 and 1992, during which they had a daughter, Tiffany Pesci, born in 1992.

Besides the three marriages, the actor has been romantically linked with other women. He reportedly dated Leighanne Littrell for two years between 1995 and 1997. The actor and Angie Everhart, an actress and former model, became romantically involved in 2000 and got engaged in 2007, but they called it quits in 2008. Actress Allison Giannini is another woman he allegedly dated.

Joe Pesci’s height and other body measurements

The actor stands at approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated at 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Joe Pesci

FAQs

  1. Is Joe Pesci 100% Italian? Yes; his parents, Mary Mesce and Angelo Louis Pesci, were Italians.
  2. What is Joe Pesci's age? The Italian-American musician is 82 years old as of 2025. He was born on 9 February 1943, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.
  3. How did Joe Pesci become famous? He gained fame when he starred as Joey in the 1980 movie Raging Bull, and was later featured in more prominent films such as Lethal Weapon and Home Alone.
  4. What movie did Joe Pesci win an Oscar for? The actor won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Tommy DeVito in Goodfellas.
  5. What was Joe Pesci’s highest-paying movie? His highest-paying movie is Home Alone, which grossed nearly half a billion dollars worldwide.
  6. Why did Joe Pesci quit acting? He retired from acting to enjoy a quieter life, focus on music, and avoid being typecast in gangster roles. However, he has made rare returns under special circumstances.
  7. Who is Joe Pesci’s wife? He is currently not married, but reportedly has been married thrice, with his most popular marriage being with American actress Claudia Haro between 1988 and 1992.
  8. Who is Joe Pesci’s daughter? The actor’s daughter with his ex-wife Claudia Haro is Tiffany Pesci, born in 1992.
  9. How tall is Joe Pesci? His height is approximately 5 feet 4 inches (163 centimetres).

Joe Pesci’s net worth reflects his immense success as an actor and musician. He began his entertainment career from a young age and has been an outstanding talent throughout, cementing his place as one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood. Pesci is currently unmarried, but was previously married thrice and has a daughter.

Legit.ng recently published Artie Lange’s biography. He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, author, and radio host. He is best known for performing on the sketch comedy series Mad TV and has starred in Rescue Me and Crashing.

The actor has had an impressive career in Hollywood, having been featured in several films and TV series. While most people are conversant with his career, his personal life, especially his dating history, remains a mystery. Check out this article to learn about his love life over the years.

