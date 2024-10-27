Cicely Johnston’s biography: Where is Demond Wilson's wife now?

Cicely Johnston is a former model and celebrity spouse from the United States. She is widely known as Demond Wilson's wife. Her husband is an American actor and author best known for his role as Lamont Sanford on the popular 1970s sitcom Sanford and Son. Despite being married to a renowned personality, Cicely has maintained a low profile sparking curiosity among many.

Demond Wilson's wife, Cicely Johnston, came into the spotlight following her marriage to the American actor. The couple has been married since May 1974 and has six children. They currently reside in Palm Springs, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Cicely Loise Johnston Gender Female Year of birth 1945 Age 79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Palm Springs, California, United States Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Demond Wilson Children 6 Profession Former model

Cicely Johnston's biography

The former model was born and raised in the United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage. What is Cicely Johnston’s age? She is 79 years old as of 2024, having been born in 1945, but her exact date of birth remains undisclosed.

Why is Cicely Johnston's famous?

Cicely Johnston gained public recognition for being the wife of Demond Wilson. She is a private person and has maintained a discreet lifestyle. She worked as an airline stewardess before she made a breakthrough in her modelling career. In 1974, she appeared in Jonathan Demme's film Caged Heat.

Cicely Johnston's husband is an American actor and author best known for his role as Lamont Sanford on the iconic 1970s sitcom Sanford & Son. He has also appeared in The New Odd Couple and Me and the Kid. After a successful Hollywood career, Demond Wilson suddenly changed gears and became an ordained preacher.

He has also authored multiple Christian books, including Second Banana: The Bittersweet Memoirs Of The Sanford And Son Years. During an interview with Consciousness Magazine, Demond briefly shared some details about his Second Banana. He noted:

Second Banana is a beautiful book; it's all the info about Redd and myself that the public had no knowledge of. I got tired of reading articles that were wrong referring to me and Redd. I thought initially to keep the memories locked in my heart. But later, I decided to write and let the public know! I didn't intend for it to set the record straight, but it did.

How long have Demond Wilson and Cecily Johnston been together?

Demond and Cecily have been married for over five decades. They tied the knot on 3 May 1974. Their wedding was an intimate affair, attended only by close friends and family.

The couple has six children: Christopher, Demond Jr., Louise, Sarah, Nicole, and Mellisa. Only a few of their children are in the spotlight.

Christopher is known for his talent in Little League baseball and soccer, while Sarah has embraced her father's creative side, becoming a writer.

FAQS

Who is Cicely Johnston? She is a former American model, best known as Demond Wilson's wife. Where is Cecily Johnston from? She was born in Palm Springs, California, United States. When was Cecily Johnston born? The celebrity wife was born in 1945, but her exact date of birth remains undisclosed. How long have Demond Wilson and Cecily Johnston been together? They have been together for over fifty years. They married on 3 May 1974. How many children does Cecily Johnston have? The retired model has six children: Christopher, Demond Jr., Louise, Sarah, Nicole, and Mellisa. Where does Cecily Johnston live now? She resides in Palm Springs, California, with her husband, Demond Wilson.

