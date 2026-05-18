“How Movie Editors Bring Out the Best in Nollywood Films”: Production Expert Temitope Folarin Speaks
- Temitope Folarin, a fast-rising Nollywood movie editor and AMVCA nominee, opened up on the technicalities behind every film project
- She explains how piecing footage together transforms chaos into meaningful stories that audiences enjoy for hours
- In a chat with Legit.ng, Temitope also spoke on how this act can either make or ruin an entire production that took months to achieve
An AMVCA nominee and fast-rising Nollywood movie editor, Temitope Folarin, has shared insights into the technicalities and the weeks of effort that go into delivering the best experience for movie lovers.
Having worked on some of the industry’s most acclaimed projects, including Kunle Afolayan’s Citation, A Naija Xmas, Anikulapo, and Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a, and many others, Temitope has made her mark in the movie industry.
In a recent conversation with Legit.ng, she spoke on her passion for editing, the challenges of working behind the scenes, and the joy of shaping raw footage into compelling stories.
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Passion behind the craft
Folarin describes editing as “the lonely part of filmmaking,” in which hours of piecing together raw, often meaningless footage eventually give life to a film.
She believes that aside from passion, excitement fuels the job and makes one want to put in their best to see that the visuals convey the story properly.
“If you put it together in a way that is shabby, its inspiration might be shabby,” she explained, emphasising that passion and precision are essential for editors to elevate a project.
According to her, anyone who interns under her would understand what it truly entails to produce excellent work.
Recognition, Awards and Industry Growth
While editors often remain outside the spotlight, Folarin insists her joy comes from the audience’s reaction to the finished work.
“Sometimes I forget that I edited it. I just ride with the joy and excitement that everybody has,” she said.
For her, the true reward lies in seeing a film resonate with viewers, regardless of whether her name is mentioned.
My joy is the fact that they bring in footage that is literally meaningless, and I piece it together until it makes sense to you. That fulfilment is enough.”
Folarin expressed gratitude to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for increasingly recognising back-end professionals.
She herself was nominated for Best Editor in 2022 and 2023 for Anikulapo. In her words:
“Being nominated alone is a huge feat. It meant that some jury sat and recognised the work, That alone is cool."
Global Standards and Streaming Influence
With platforms like Netflix and Prime Video expanding Nollywood’s reach, Folarin believes editors must now consider global audiences.
She pointed out how such consciousness makes her put in more creativity, knowing that there are millions of other competitors on such platforms.
“If you are doing excellently before, you have to be even much more excellent,” she said, highlighting how streaming services have raised the bar for post-production quality.
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“When it’s a Netflix project, you know it goes global. One cannot afford to slack.”
Despite criticisms of errors in low-budget productions, Folarin urges audiences to appreciate the strides being made.
Don’t carry the eyes you used to watch Netflix and bring it to watch YouTube. Try to calm down,” she advised.
“Executive producers are moving fast. They’re not static. We need to give them accolades.”
Her most special project yet
Though she couldn’t reveal details, Folarin hinted at an upcoming project she considers her best work so far.
The creative explained the joy she feels in knowing that she had put in her best to achieve this outcome.
“I went spiritual about it. I prayed, I fasted… I outdid myself,” she said, and promised fans of something unprecedented in the Nigerian cinema.
"I dare say it’s never been done in Nigeria. Everybody should look forward to it.”
Toyin Abraham speaks on Bovi’s AMVCA skit
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham met with comedian Bovi after he hilariously recreated her viral fight with actress Funke Akindele.
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Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha staged a skit referencing the snub moment during the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).
The actress found the joke highly amusing and admitted in a viral clip that she always knew the comedian would use the incident for a laugh.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.
Ismaila Yinusa (Head of Entertainment Desk) Ismaila Yinusa is a seasoned writer, editor, and brand influencer with about ten years of experience in the media landscape. As the Head of Desk, Entertainment at LEGIT.ng, he drives quality content strategy and editorial innovation, fostering creativity and excellence across the newsroom. Yinusa plays a key role in enhancing team performance and mentoring emerging professionals, combining insight, storytelling, and audience-driven content to shape impactful entertainment journalism. Contact: ismaila.yinusa@corp.legit.ng