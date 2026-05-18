Temitope Folarin, a fast-rising Nollywood movie editor and AMVCA nominee, opened up on the technicalities behind every film project

She explains how piecing footage together transforms chaos into meaningful stories that audiences enjoy for hours

In a chat with Legit.ng, Temitope also spoke on how this act can either make or ruin an entire production that took months to achieve

An AMVCA nominee and fast-rising Nollywood movie editor, Temitope Folarin, has shared insights into the technicalities and the weeks of effort that go into delivering the best experience for movie lovers.

Having worked on some of the industry’s most acclaimed projects, including Kunle Afolayan’s Citation, A Naija Xmas, Anikulapo, and Bolanle Austen-Peters’ House of Ga’a, and many others, Temitope has made her mark in the movie industry.

Temitope Folarin shares how Nollywood editors turn chaos into cinema gold. Credit: @kunleafo, @teedarlyn

Source: Instagram

In a recent conversation with Legit.ng, she spoke on her passion for editing, the challenges of working behind the scenes, and the joy of shaping raw footage into compelling stories.

Passion behind the craft

Folarin describes editing as “the lonely part of filmmaking,” in which hours of piecing together raw, often meaningless footage eventually give life to a film.

She believes that aside from passion, excitement fuels the job and makes one want to put in their best to see that the visuals convey the story properly.

“If you put it together in a way that is shabby, its inspiration might be shabby,” she explained, emphasising that passion and precision are essential for editors to elevate a project.

According to her, anyone who interns under her would understand what it truly entails to produce excellent work.

Recognition, Awards and Industry Growth

While editors often remain outside the spotlight, Folarin insists her joy comes from the audience’s reaction to the finished work.

“Sometimes I forget that I edited it. I just ride with the joy and excitement that everybody has,” she said.

For her, the true reward lies in seeing a film resonate with viewers, regardless of whether her name is mentioned.

My joy is the fact that they bring in footage that is literally meaningless, and I piece it together until it makes sense to you. That fulfilment is enough.”

Folarin expressed gratitude to the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for increasingly recognising back-end professionals.

She herself was nominated for Best Editor in 2022 and 2023 for Anikulapo. In her words:

“Being nominated alone is a huge feat. It meant that some jury sat and recognised the work, That alone is cool."

Global Standards and Streaming Influence

With platforms like Netflix and Prime Video expanding Nollywood’s reach, Folarin believes editors must now consider global audiences.

She pointed out how such consciousness makes her put in more creativity, knowing that there are millions of other competitors on such platforms.

“If you are doing excellently before, you have to be even much more excellent,” she said, highlighting how streaming services have raised the bar for post-production quality.

“When it’s a Netflix project, you know it goes global. One cannot afford to slack.”

Temitope Folarin reveals the real power of movie editors. Credit: @teedarlynn

Source: Instagram

Despite criticisms of errors in low-budget productions, Folarin urges audiences to appreciate the strides being made.

Don’t carry the eyes you used to watch Netflix and bring it to watch YouTube. Try to calm down,” she advised.

“Executive producers are moving fast. They’re not static. We need to give them accolades.”

Her most special project yet

Though she couldn’t reveal details, Folarin hinted at an upcoming project she considers her best work so far.

The creative explained the joy she feels in knowing that she had put in her best to achieve this outcome.

“I went spiritual about it. I prayed, I fasted… I outdid myself,” she said, and promised fans of something unprecedented in the Nigerian cinema.

"I dare say it’s never been done in Nigeria. Everybody should look forward to it.”

Toyin Abraham speaks on Bovi’s AMVCA skit

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham met with comedian Bovi after he hilariously recreated her viral fight with actress Funke Akindele.

Bovi and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha staged a skit referencing the snub moment during the 2026 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The actress found the joke highly amusing and admitted in a viral clip that she always knew the comedian would use the incident for a laugh.

Source: Legit.ng