Ali Ndume secures APC senatorial ticket for Borno South unopposed after consensus emergence

Abdullahi Askira withdraws from the race following consultations with party stakeholders

Ndume commends party unity and prepares for bid for fifth Senate term in 2027 elections

Former Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial ticket for Borno South ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ndume emerged as the party’s candidate through an affirmation process conducted during the APC primary election held in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Ndume Secures APC Ticket for 5th Term in Senate

Source: Facebook

The senator contested unopposed after his main challenger, Abdullahi Askira, withdrew from the race last month.

Rival stepped down after consultations

Askira had announced his withdrawal following consultations with party stakeholders and leaders within the senatorial district.

Party sources said the move paved the way for Ndume to emerge as the consensus candidate for the APC in Borno South.

If re-elected in 2027, Ndume will secure a fifth term in the Senate, further extending a political career that previously included service in the House of Representatives before his move to the upper legislative chamber.

Ndume thanks party leaders and supporters

Speaking after being declared winner of the primary, Ndume expressed appreciation to party elders, delegates and APC members across the district for their support and confidence in his leadership.

“I want to thank our elders in Borno South Senatorial District for their unwavering support for me. I want to reassure them that I will continue to promote their interest at all times,” he said.

Senator commends Askira for withdrawal

Ndume also praised Askira for stepping down from the contest, describing the decision as a demonstration of loyalty and commitment to the unity of the party.

“I must not fail to commend Honourable Askira, who listened to persuasions and appeals of the party leaders and took the decision to drop his aspiration. Your loyalty to the party is exemplary,” he added.

He further urged APC members and stakeholders to remain united as preparations intensify ahead of the next general election.

“Continue to work as one united political family as the country prepares for the general elections,” Ndume said.

APC releases names of disqualified reps aspirants

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC had released the names of House of Representatives aspirants disqualified from participating in its screening process ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affected aspirants were from Ondo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Kogi and Rivers states, as disclosed in a statement issued by National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, following the vettings.

Source: Legit.ng