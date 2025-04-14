Who is Artie Lange’s wife? A look into his dating history and personal life
Artie Lange has been making people laugh as a stand-up comic, television and film actor, author, and radio host for over three decades. Besides his well-known career, his personal life has also drawn significant attention over the years, with many people wondering who Artie Lange’s wife is. The comedian is not married at the moment, however, he has had a few notable relationships.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Artie Lange dated Dana Sironi from 2002 until 2006.
- He was also engaged to Adrienne Ockrymiek; however, they broke up in 2014.
- The stand-up comedian is currently in a relationship with Kristy Williams.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Arthur Steven Lange Jr.
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|11 October 1967
|Age
|57 years old (as of April 2025)
|Zodiac
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Livingston, New Jersey, United States
|Current residence
|New Jersey, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in inches
|5’9’’
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|172
|Weight in kilograms
|78
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Father
|Arthur Lange Sr.
|Mother
|Judy
|Siblings
|Stacy Lange
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Girlfriend
|Kristy Williams
|School
|Union High School (New Jersey)
|University
|Seton Hall University
|Profession
|Stand-up comedian, actor, and radio personality
|@artielange67
|X (Twitter)
|@artiequitter
|@artiequitter
Who is Artie Lange’s wife?
The American stand-up comedian is unmarried and has never been married before. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with Kristy Williams since 2011. Despite Artie's fame, he and Williams have managed to keep their relationship under wraps, sharing few details publicly.
Artie Lange’s wife dating history
Before dating Kristy Williams, Artie Lange was romantically linked to several women in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at his dating history.
Dana Sironi (2002–2006)
Dana Sironi is an American teacher best known for her relationship with comedian Artie Lange. She gained attention for her attempts to help Lange during his struggles with substance abuse. Artie Lange and Dana Cironi began dating in 2002 and parted ways in 2006.
Adrienne Ockrymiek (2009–2014)
Adrienne and Artie Lange first met in 2009 at a tanning salon and immediately began dating. They were engaged for five years before calling off their engagement in 2014 due to personal challenges, including Artie's struggles with addiction.
Artie addressed the situation in a show where he said,
Comedy is therapeutic. Big time. I’m going through it right now. I just broke up with my fiancée after five years, and standup is the only thing that gets me out of the house.
The American stand-up comedian has also been allegedly romantically linked to numerous other women, including Denise 3 (2001–2002) and Sue Picardi (1985). He also had encounters with Antoinette Jacquemino (1988) and Sheila Desiderio (1984).
FAQs
- Who is Artie Lange? He is an American stand-up comedian, actor, and radio personality best known for his work on Mad TV and The Howard Stern Show.
- Where is Artie Lange from? The comedian was born in Livingston, New Jersey, United States.
- How old is Artie Lange? The popular actor is 57 years old as of 2025. He was born on 11 October 1967.
- Who are Artie Lange's parents? His parents are Judy and Arthur Lange Sr., a former general contractor who installed television antennas.
- Who is Artie Lang's wife? The actor has never been married.
- Who is Artie Lange dating? He has been in a relationship with Kristy Williams since 2011.
- Does Artie Lange have siblings? The radio personality has a sister named Stacy.
- Who has Artie Lange dated? The comedian has had a series of relationships over the years. He dated Adrienne (2009–2014) and Dana Sironi (2002–2006).
Artie Lange does not have a wife now. Even though he has never been married, the comedian has been in a long-term relationship with Kristy Williams. He has also been romantically linked to numerous other women, including Adrienne and Dana Sironi.
Legit.ng also published an interesting article about Elizabeth Ann Weber and her influence on Billy Joel. She was the first wife of the American rock singer, and their almost-decade-long marriage was marked with ups and downs, financial struggles, and emotional conflicts.
At the time of their marriage, many thought it was a perfect match of hearts and souls. However, a few years later, things turned south, and their relationship significantly deteriorated. Check out this article to learn more about the marriage.
Source: Legit.ng
Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com