Who is Artie Lange’s wife? A look into his dating history and personal life

Artie Lange has been making people laugh as a stand-up comic, television and film actor, author, and radio host for over three decades. Besides his well-known career, his personal life has also drawn significant attention over the years, with many people wondering who Artie Lange’s wife is. The comedian is not married at the moment, however, he has had a few notable relationships.

Full name Arthur Steven Lange Jr. Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1967 Age 57 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac Libra Place of birth Livingston, New Jersey, United States Current residence New Jersey, United States Nationality American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 172 Weight in kilograms 78 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Arthur Lange Sr. Mother Judy Siblings Stacy Lange Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Kristy Williams School Union High School (New Jersey) University Seton Hall University Profession Stand-up comedian, actor, and radio personality Instagram @artielange67 X (Twitter) @artiequitter Facebook @artiequitter

Who is Artie Lange’s wife?

The American stand-up comedian is unmarried and has never been married before. However, he has been in a long-term relationship with Kristy Williams since 2011. Despite Artie's fame, he and Williams have managed to keep their relationship under wraps, sharing few details publicly.

Artie Lange’s wife dating history

Before dating Kristy Williams, Artie Lange was romantically linked to several women in the entertainment industry. Here is a look at his dating history.

Dana Sironi (2002–2006)

Dana and Artie Lange captured during one of their rare appearances. Photo: @artiequitter on X (modified by author)

Dana Sironi is an American teacher best known for her relationship with comedian Artie Lange. She gained attention for her attempts to help Lange during his struggles with substance abuse. Artie Lange and Dana Cironi began dating in 2002 and parted ways in 2006.

Adrienne Ockrymiek (2009–2014)

Adrienne and Artie Lange first met in 2009 at a tanning salon and immediately began dating. They were engaged for five years before calling off their engagement in 2014 due to personal challenges, including Artie's struggles with addiction.

Artie Lang at "Gilbert" Premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on 20 April 2017 in New York City. Photo: Robin Marchant

Artie addressed the situation in a show where he said,

Comedy is therapeutic. Big time. I’m going through it right now. I just broke up with my fiancée after five years, and standup is the only thing that gets me out of the house.

The American stand-up comedian has also been allegedly to numerous other women, including Denise 3 (2001–2002) and Sue Picardi (1985). He also had encounters with Antoinette Jacquemino (1988) and Sheila Desiderio (1984).

Artie Lange does not have a wife now. Even though he has never been married, the comedian has been in a long-term relationship with Kristy Williams. He has also been romantically linked to numerous other women, including Adrienne and Dana Sironi.

