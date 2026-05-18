Arsenal will face Burnley in a crucial Premier League match that could shape the title race on Monday, May 18

The Gunners have been advised to score heavily against the Clarets to improve goal difference against Manchester City

Injuries to key defenders, including Ben White, may force Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to make defensive changes

Arsenal are heading into their final home game of the season knowing every goal could matter in the tight Premier League title race, with pressure mounting from fans ahead of their clash with Burnley on Tuesday, May 18.

Arsenal sit just two points ahead of Manchester City, and while a win over already-relegated Burnley would push them closer to their first league title in over two decades, the margin for error remains extremely small.

Arsenal can move another step closer to the Premier League title when they face Burnley at the Emirates on Monday night. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

Football critic Tekombo has gone as far as urging Arsenal to take a ruthless approach in front of goal, suggesting that anything less than a dominant scoreline could leave them vulnerable heading into the final matchday.

Tekombo urges Arsenal to score five goals

With only two matches left, the title race is not just about points but also goal difference, where Manchester City currently hold a narrow advantage.

As seen on the official Premier League website, Arsenal currently sit on +42, while Man City are slightly ahead on +43, leaving the Gunners chasing both wins and goals.

Tekombo, speaking on Instagram, believes Arsenal must aim to score at least five goals against Burnley to swing momentum in their favour before the final day.

The reasoning is simple. If Arsenal build a strong enough goal cushion, even a draw in their last match against Crystal Palace could still be enough to secure the title.

It is a scenario that highlights just how tight the race has become, with every goal potentially carrying championship weight.

Arteta forced into defensive changes

Mikel Arteta will also have to adjust his defence after a major setback in the Arsenal squad.

Arsenal have lost just one of their Premier League games against Burnley, winning 14 of the 19. Photo by Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

According to Sports Illustrated, Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, a blow that also ends his hopes of featuring at the upcoming World Cup.

His absence opens the door for changes at the back, with Cristhian Mosquera expected to step in as cover for the Englishman.

Jurrien Timber remains unavailable but could return before the end of the campaign, while Riccardo Calafiori is still being assessed ahead of the match.

Despite the injuries, Arsenal are otherwise in strong shape and are expected to field a settled side for such a crucial fixture.

Burnley fixture carries unexpected pressure

On paper, Burnley arrive at the Emirates already relegated, but Arsenal are not treating the game lightly.

The Clarets have previously caused problems at the Emirates Stadium, avoiding defeat in two of their last three visits.

That history adds a layer of caution for Arsenal, who cannot afford complacency at this stage of the season.

For Burnley, there is little pressure, but for Arsenal, the stakes are enormous. Every goal, every missed chance, and every defensive lapse could shape the outcome of a title race that is heading toward a dramatic finish.

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal vs Burnley clash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Opta’s supercomputer has shared its prediction for the outcome of the crucial title-deciding Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley.

Arsenal will host relegated Burnley in a must-win game at the Emirates Stadium on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8 PM in the penultimate match of the season.

Source: Legit.ng