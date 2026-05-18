The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has published its admission guidelines for its postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session

The School of Postgraduate Studies at the University of Lagos has informed the public that the sale of forms commenced on April 7 and would end on July 24

UNILAG advised qualified candidates to contact the relevant departments for the availability of supervisors or vacancies before applying for admission

The School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos, has invited qualified candidates from recognised institutions to apply for admission into its postgraduate programmes for the 2026/2027 academic session.

While offering flexibility in the mode of study, such as full-time, part-time, executive, and Open Distance Learning (ODL) options, UNILAG advised qualified applicants to contact the relevant departments to confirm the availability of supervisors or vacancies before applying.

UNILAG invites qualified candidates to apply for its postgraduate programmes. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei, unilag.edu.ng

Source: Getty Images

As seen on UNILAG's official website, its application for postgraduate studies commenced on April 7 and would end on July 24.

UNILAG 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes admission guidelines

UNILAG's School of Postgraduate Studies has explained its admission guidelines for interested candidates, and it went thus:

Sale of Application Forms commences on Tuesday, April 7 and ends on Friday, July 24, 2026. Completed application forms are to be submitted online not later than Friday, July 31, 2026. Visit the School of Postgraduate Studies, University of Lagos portal, https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng, and click the “APPLY” link. Confirm availability and your eligibility for the desired course by clicking on ' view programmes’ entry requirements, selecting postgraduate and selecting the desired Programme to view admission requirements. Click the “APPLY” link, start a fresh application, and select the postgraduate option from the application type menu. Complete the pre-application form to obtain a payment reference number. (Please print the payment advice). Proceed to make payment of the non-refundable fee of N 40,000.00 (Forty thousand naira only) for the form, and charges through any of the following options: Remita payment: Any commercial bank using the RRR number displayed on the payment advice. Online payment: Click the 'pay now' link to make a payment directly on the portal with your bank debit card. After payment, return to the School of Postgraduate Studies website https://spgs.unilag.edu.ng, click the “APPLY” link, then the “Continue Application” link, login with your ‘payment reference number’ and provide your surname in lowercase as your password. Complete the application form and upload a digital passport photograph (JPEG format), which should not be more than 15KB in size and must be on a white background. The acceptable dimensions are width: 275 pixels or 35mm, height: 314 pixels or 40mm (Failure to comply with the specified image format may lead to a disqualification). Click the “SUBMIT FORM” button if the information is correct; otherwise, click the " DECLINE button and continue again.

UNILAG: Candidates barred from applying

According to UNILAG, candidates are still awaiting their bachelor's degree results or are currently undergoing postgraduate programmes or Nigerian citizens yet to complete their National Youth Service Corps assignments are not eligible to apply.

Also, people who hold degrees from Outreach/Satellite campuses are not eligible to apply.

UNILAG calls on qualified candidates to apply for its 2026/2027 postgraduate programmes and shares details on how to apply. Photo Credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos graduate who underestimated herself had bagged a first-class degree.

UNILAG graduate bags first class in style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a graduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) had bagged a first-class honours degree in a rare course.

The young lady, who revealed her name as Tomi Sulaimon, got many people talking about her course after she posted a video from her convocation event on social media. She mentioned that she finished with a first-class degree and shared the exact CGPA she got after years of study in her department.

However, the course mentioned by @Tomisulaimon in her TikTok video drew the attention of many people. After she mentioned her course with her CGPA, many people who came across the post took to the comments section of the TikTok video to speak about her achievement.

Source: Legit.ng