The NAFDAC has exonerated Food & Food Integrated Company amidst the BON Bread controversy over food safety concerns

Viral social media claims prompted a police detainment of a blogger expressing concerns about the bread's freshness

NAFDAC urges the public to use official channels for complaints rather than rushing to social media with allegations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has declared that Food & Food Integrated Company Limited, makers of BON Bread, did not violate any food safety regulations following the viral controversy surrounding one of its bread products.

The agency’s verdict comes after weeks of public debate triggered by a social media video in which a blogger alleged that a loaf of bread had remained fresh for nearly two months without developing mould, raising concerns over possible harmful preservatives.

NAFDAC clears Bon bread, sends message to Nigerians on social media product reviews. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

NAFDAC said its scientific investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing and confirmed that the bread met approved safety standards.

How the viral bread controversy started

The controversy began on April 13, 2026, when a blogger identified as Love Dooshima shared a video expressing concern over a loaf of bread she claimed had remained unspoiled for almost two months.

Although she did not mention the brand name in the video, Food & Food Integrated Company Limited stepped forward, claiming the bread was theirs and insisting the allegation was false.

The video quickly gained traction online, sparking widespread reactions and debates over food safety and preservatives used in bread production.

In response, the company filed a N50 million lawsuit against Dooshima.

The matter escalated further when the blogger was detained by the Nigeria Police Force on April 20 after honouring an invitation at the Zone 7 Police Headquarters in Abuja over allegations including cyberstalking, fraud, and mischief.

She was later released around 12:30 a.m. the following day after the intervention of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) also launched its own probe into the issue.

What NAFDAC found

In a statement released on Sunday, NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, explained that the agency stepped in due to the widespread public concern and the need to provide evidence-based clarification.

She disclosed that NAFDAC’s Greater FCT Directorate carried out an investigative inspection of the company’s Abuja bakery on April 20. Bread samples were collected both from the production facility and from the open market for laboratory testing.

According to her, the company has been producing bread since 2006 and has successfully passed several product licence renewals without any penalties, sanctions, or product recalls.

Laboratory analysis showed that calcium propionate was used as a preservative, and the quantity detected was within the safe limits approved under the Codex Alimentarius, the internationally recognised global food safety standard.

She added that all three sets of samples tested were satisfactory and contained no harmful substances such as bromate or non-nutritive sweeteners.

“The bread samples analysed did not contain objectionable substances,” she stated.

NAFDAC’s strong message to Nigerians

Following the findings, NAFDAC officially cleared the company of any regulatory violation.

The agency also used the opportunity to caution Nigerians against rushing to social media with complaints about regulated products without first reporting such concerns through official channels.

According to a Punch report, Adeyeye urged the public to visit any NAFDAC office nationwide or use the agency’s electronic complaint platforms, including its recently launched call centre, before making public accusations online.

According to her, this approach would ensure complaints are discreetly handled, thoroughly investigated, and backed by scientific evidence rather than speculation.

NAFDAC asks Nigerians to report suspicious products and desist from social media reviews. Credit: NAFDAC

Source: Facebook

The agency stressed that while manufacturers are allowed to use preservatives to extend shelf life, such practices must strictly comply with approved global standards.

With the BON Bread controversy now addressed, NAFDAC says consumer complaints should be guided by proper reporting channels, not social media outrage.

FCCPC swings into action after viral bread review

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has reacted to the viral bread review about the quality and safety of consuming the product.

A lady, Love Doshima, in a viral video claimed that a loaf of bread she bought remained fresh for over two months.

The baker reportedly sued the lady for ₦50 million in the aftermath of the review.

Source: Legit.ng