The world football governing body, FIFA has released a list of things that will be banned inside the World Cup 2026 stadiums from June 11 to July 19

The 23rd edition of the tournament will be held across 16 cities in three countries, with the United States providing the highest number of stadia

Mexico will get the competition underway when they take on South Africa in Mexico City on Thursday, June 11

FIFA has published a list of items that won't be allowed inside the stadiums at the 2026 World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the Mundial is two days from kicking off with the opening match between co-hosts Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026.

A fan blows a Vuvuzela during the 2010 FIFA World Cup between South Africa and Mexico at Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo by: Clive Mason.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA place ban on items

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has repeatedly assured fans that the 2026 World Cup will be safe, accessible and focused on delivering a positive supporter experience despite concerns during the build-up to the tournament.

However, the world football governing body was forced to reverse one of its planned policies after initially announcing that plastic bottles would be prohibited inside stadiums.

Following widespread criticism from supporters and stakeholders, FIFA amended the rule and confirmed that fans will now be permitted to bring sealed disposable water bottles into match venues, per Yahoo Sports.

FIFA’s official stadium code of conduct included a clause which read:

“For the avoidance of doubt, empty, transparent, reusable plastic bottles, up to (1 liter in) capacity, may be brought into the Stadium.”

“FIFA made the decision to prohibit bottles to prevent risk and injury to players and attendees."

Full List of Items Banned at World Cup Stadiums

Weapons of any kind Explosives and detonators Items that could be used as weapons or thrown as projectiles (including umbrellas and hard hats) Tools of any kind Body armor or protective gear (including bulletproof vests) Helmets, face coverings, or items used to conceal identity (except permitted exceptions) Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs, and smoke‑emitting devices Toxic, radioactive, or corrosive materials Spray cans, flammable substances, paint, or large markers Aerosol containers, thermoses, and flasks

FIFA ban bottle water, fireworks, balloons, cups, skateboards, and explosives at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Bottles, cans, cups, and other drink containers (including refillable bottles) Sports equipment (including balls, darts, and Frisbees) Balloons and other inflatable items Bicycles, scooters, skateboards, rollerblades, and similar transport devices Stools, benches, and folding chairs Non‑clear bags, backpacks, large purses, camera bags, and seat cushions with zippers Large quantities of paper Flour or similar powder substances Animals (except service animals) Liquids larger than 100ml (with limited exceptions such as small hand sanitizer) Any other liquids exceeding permitted limits Outside food of any kind Drugs, narcotics, or stimulants Banners, flags, flyers, or materials with political, offensive, or discriminatory content Oversized flags, banners, or posters (larger than 2m x 1.5m) Flagpoles, sticks, and similar items (including pom‑pom handles) Promotional or commercial signage or materials Radio, electronic, or high‑frequency transmission devices Musical instruments larger than permitted size limits Noisemakers (including vuvuzelas, air horns, whistles, and loudspeakers) Laser pointers or laser‑emitting devices Televisions, broadcast equipment, and professional video cameras Excess batteries beyond permitted limits Mounts for cameras or phones (including tripods, monopods, and selfie sticks) Drones and remote‑controlled aircraft Large binoculars Any item deemed to pose a safety risk or cause disruption, at the discretion of event organizers

CAF send World Cup message to Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF has sent a message to Nigeria and Cameroon ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, despite failing to qualify.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is four days from kicking off with the opening match between co-host Mexico and South Africa on June 11, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng