Yoki Sturrup’s biography: age, net worth, is she married?

Yoki Sturrup is a well-known YouTuber, hunter, and social media personality from the United States. She frequently posts videos about her daily life, hunting, travelling, and other activities.

Yoki Sturrup is a YouTuber known for her videos about cars, trucks, guns, and hunting. She has captured wildlife such as wild boars and iguanas. Many of her popular videos feature her cooking wild animals.

Full name Yoki Sturrup Gender Female Date of birth 10 September 1981 Age 41 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Miami, Florida, United States of America Current residence Miami, FL, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 149 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Husband Dee Sturrup Children 1 School Miami Springs Sr High School Profession YouTuber, influencer Net worth $1 million YouTube Yoki Sturrup

Yoki Sturrup's biography

The YouTuber was born on 10 September 1981 in Miami, Florida, and currently resides there. Yoki Sturrup's age is 41 years as of 2022. Her Facebook profile states that she graduated from Miami Springs Sr High School in 2000.

Career

She is a social media influencer well-known for the content on her YouTube channel. She started her channel on 17 February 2021, and most of her posts are about fast cars, big trucks, hunting, and guns.

She has more than 670 thousand subscribers so far. She also works at Miami Cuban Mafia Mobb. Aside from YouTube, she maintains a sizeable Facebook, and Instagram following.

What is Yoki Sturrup's net worth?

According to TellyGupshup, the YouTuber's net worth is estimated to be $1 million. This information is not from a verified source.

Who is Yoki Sturrup's husband?

The American YouTuber is married to Dee Sturrup. He has appeared in several of Yoki's videos and photos. The couple has a daughter who was born in 2006. She is 16 years old.

Yoki Sturrup's measurements

She is 5 feet 2 inches or 160 centimetres tall. Her weight is 149 pounds or 68 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Yoki Sturrup? She is a YouTuber and influencer from the United States known for her hunting and gun content. How old is Yoki Sturrup? The social media influencer is 41 years as of 2022. She was born on 10 September 1981. Is Yoki Sturrup married? Yes, the YouTuber is married to a man named Dee, and they are blessed with one daughter. What is Yoki Sturrup's nationality? She holds American nationality. How much does Yoki Sturrup make on YouTube? According to estimates, she makes around $35.4k every month. This information is not from a verified source. How tall is Yoki Sturrup? She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, equivalent to 160 centimetres. Where is Yoki Sturrup? She currently resides in Miami, Florida, with her daughter and husband, Dee.

Yoki Sturrup is a popular YouTube content creator who has amassed a large following in a short period of time. Her excellent fashion sense, vlogging, and amusing challenges garnered many followers.

