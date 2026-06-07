Zadok Yohanna's move to Brighton has placed him among the most expensive Nigerian teenage transfers ever

European clubs are spending bigger fees than ever before to secure young Nigerian talents

Transfermarkt data reveals the 10 costliest transfers involving Nigerian teenagers

Zadok Yohanna's transfer to Brighton has once again highlighted the growing demand for young Nigerian footballers in the global market.

In recent years, clubs across Europe and beyond have become increasingly willing to invest huge sums in teenage prospects, believing they can develop into future stars. Unlike in the past, when Nigerian players often needed several seasons to prove themselves before attracting major transfer fees, clubs are now moving quickly to secure talented youngsters at an earlier stage of their careers.

Zadok Yohanna signing his Brighton & Hove Albion contract. Photo by Brighton & Hove Albion

Source: Getty Images

The trend has led to a sharp rise in transfer values, with several Nigerian teenagers commanding record-breaking fees despite having limited senior experience.

Following Yohanna's move to the Premier League at 18 years old, Legit.ng takes a look at the top 10 most expensive transfers involving Nigerian teenagers, according to Transfermarkt data.

10. Samuel Kalu - Gent to Bordeaux (€8.5m)

Rounding out the top ten is Samuel Kalu, who earned a high-profile move to Ligue 1 when Girondins Bordeaux paid €8.5m to secure him from Belgian side KAA Gent in August 2018. The 19-year-old right winger was specifically brought to France to fill the void left by Malcom, who had departed for Barcelona.

Kalu’s trickery, crossing ability, and work rate made him an instant asset in southwest France. While financial troubles later plagued Bordeaux, Kalu's transfer solidified a steady trend of French clubs looking directly to the Belgian top flight for affordable, high-ceiling Nigerian wingers.

9. Ademola Lookman - Charlton to Everton (€8.8m)

In January 2017, Everton won a highly competitive race to sign then 19-year-old winger Lookman from League One side Charlton Athletic for a fee of €8.8m. Lookman had lit up the lower leagues with his quick feet and fearless approach to wide play.

He made an instant, dream impact on his Merseyside debut, coming off the bench to score the final goal in a famous 4-0 routing of Manchester City at Goodison Park. Though tactical changes and managerial instability at Everton eventually forced him to find his long-term footballing home elsewhere, the move highlighted the premium value placed on his explosive talent.

8. Isaac Success - Granada to Watford (€15m)

As part of the multi-club ownership network managed by the Pozzo family, Isaac Success made a highly anticipated €15m switch from La Liga’s Granada to Premier League side Watford in the summer of 2016.

The powerful, robust 20-year-old forward had shown immense promise in Spain, using his physicality and direct dribbling style to unnerve defenders.

While injuries and consistency issues ultimately prevented Success from reaching the heights expected of his price tag at Vicarage Road, the transfer fee reflected the massive premium English clubs were willing to pay for highly rated Nigerian prospects at the time.

7. Wilfred Ndidi - Genk to Leicester (€17.6m)

In January 2017, Leicester City faced the impossible task of replacing the tireless N'Golo Kanté, who had departed for Chelsea. Their extensive scouting led them to KRC Genk's 19-year-old Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, who had been turning heads in Belgium with his elite interception stats and aerial dominance.

The Foxes splashed €17.6m to bring the teenager to England. It proved to be a masterful piece of business; Ndidi adjusted instantly to the physical demands of the Premier League, eventually becoming the statistical leader in tackles across the entire division for multiple seasons before leaving the club after their relegation eight years later.

6. George Ilenikhena - Antwerp to Monaco (€18.75m)

Before commanding a king's ransom in the Middle East, Ilenikhena had already proven his status as a highly sought-after commodity in July 2024.

Having burst onto the scene in Belgium with Royal Antwerp, most notably scoring a famous UEFA Champions League group-stage winner against Barcelona, AS Monaco won a fierce continental race to sign the Lagos-born forward. The Principality club paid €18.75m to integrate the then-17-year-old into their frontline.

5. John Obi Mikel - FK Lyn to Chelsea (€20.00m)

The summer of 2006 witnessed one of the most controversial, dramatic transfer sagas in football history, centring around a brilliant 19-year-old midfielder named John Obi Mikel.

After shining at the 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Mikel was initially announced as a Manchester United player, even appearing at a press conference holding a red shirt. However, Chelsea claimed they had a prior agreement with the player’s agents.

According to UEFA, following a prolonged legal battle and FIFA intervention, a three-way resolution was reached. Chelsea agreed to pay €20m total, €6m to Norwegian club FK Lyn and €14m to Manchester United to terminate their option. Mikel went on to spend over a decade at Stamford Bridge, winning every major club trophy available.

4. Victor Osimhen - Charleroi to Lille (€22.40m)

Before he became a Scudetto winner and a global superstar, Victor Osimhen’s European career was launched into overdrive by a move to France in the summer of 2019. After rebuilding his confidence in Belgium with RSC Charleroi following a difficult, illness-marred stint at Wolfsburg, Lille identified him as the perfect replacement for the departing Nicolas Pépé.

They paid €22.4m to secure his services. Osimhen was technically 20 years old during the transfer window, meaning he strictly sits just outside classic teenage brackets depending on the calendar date used and the investment subsequently laid the foundations for the massive €80m capital gain Napoli paid for him just one year later.

3. Kelechi Iheanacho - Man City to Leicester (€27.7m)

Following a sensational breakthrough under Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City, where he boasted one of the best goals-per-minute ratios in Premier League history, Iheanacho sought regular first-team football in the summer of 2017 when Pep Guardiola arrived.

Leicester City, eager to replicate the attacking fluidity that won them the league a year prior, paid a hefty €27.7m to bring the 20-year-old forward to the King Power Stadium. Like Osimhen, he had technically crossed the teenage threshold before the transfer was finalized. However, his inclusion in teenage-specific rankings is simply down to his status of being classified within the Under-20 player during that calendar season.

2. Zadok Yohanna - AIK to Brighton (€28m)

On Saturday, Brighton & Hove Albion utilised their renowned data-driven scouting network to pull off another massive coup, securing 18-year-old winger Zadok Yohanna from Swedish side AIK Stockholm. The deal, worth £21.5m (approximately €28m), set a new transfer record for the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Yohanna’s meteoric rise took him from Nigeria’s Ikon Allah Football Academy to Sweden in 2025, where he immediately terrorised Scandinavian defences with his blistering pace and distinct creativity in the final third that earned him the "Nigerian Neymar" nickname.

Despite heavy interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler moved decisively to tie the dynamic right winger to a five-year contract, adding one of Africa's brightest young attacking prospects to the Premier League.

Zadok Yohanna after signing his Brighton & Hove Albion contract. Photo by Brighton & Hove Albion

Source: UGC

1. George Ilenikhena - Monaco to Al-Ittihad (€33m)

Ilenikhena rewrote the history books in February 2026 by completing a blockbuster move to Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ittihad. Seeking a long-term successor for Karim Benzema amidst contract disputes, the Jeddah-based club tabled a staggering €30m guaranteed fee with €3m in performance-based add-ons.

Though he had only scored 10 goals in 51 appearances for Monaco since his arrival from Royal Antwerp, his immense raw potential and physical profile commanded an undeniable premium. Just weeks before the move, he broke Nwankwo Kanu's long-standing record to become the youngest African player to reach 15 UEFA Champions League appearances.

The massive financial package shattered the record for a Nigerian teenager, though his early months in the Gulf have sparked loan rumours linking him with a developmental return to Europe via Galatasaray to partner Osimhen.

Osimhen and Lookman miss Super Eagles friendlies

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle confirmed after Nigeria's Unity Cup triumph that star forwards Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman pulled out of the international friendlies against Poland and Portugal due to personal reasons.

Without the influential duo, Nigeria were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against Poland and will now turn their attention to Wednesday's showdown against World Cup-bound Portugal in their final match of the international window.

Source: Legit.ng