Iran has launched missilesIran has launched missiles and drones towards Israel, marking a rare direct attack since the ceasefire and sparking fears that the fragile truce is breaking down

The strikes came in retaliation for Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, with Israel reporting multiple interceptions as air defence systems were activated

The escalation has drawn urgent calls for restraint, with US President Donald Trump urging both sides to step back from further confrontation

Iran has launched missiles and drones towards Israel in retaliation for Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs. This marks a rare direct Iranian attack since the ceasefire, raising fears that the fragile truce may be collapsing.

The Israeli military confirmed it detected missile launches from Iran, intercepted several, and activated air defence systems as sirens sounded across multiple areas.

Iran launches missiles at Israel as ceasefire tensions rise. Photo credit: Anadolu/AnnaMoneymaker/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Israeli response and security assessment

US and Israeli media reported that Israel is preparing to retaliate following Iran's missile attack. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior officials were set to hold a security assessment. The strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs, considered a Hezbollah stronghold, were described by Israel as targeting “Hezbollah terror infrastructure”.

Tehran quickly connected its response to events in Lebanon. Mohsen Rezaei, adviser to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, stated:

“The aggressors received their response tonight.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) warned Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, threatening “more crushing and regretful blows” if operations continued. The IRGC said it had targeted the Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, claiming it was the source of strikes that have killed more than 3,500 people in Lebanon since March 2.

US President Trump urges restraint

President Donald Trump sought to calm tensions, urging Tehran to resume negotiations while pressing Israel not to retaliate. Speaking to Fox News, he said: “What I would suggest to Iran: You’ve shot your missiles, that’s enough. Get back to the table and make a deal.” He added: “I’m calling Netanyahu right now and telling him not to attack Iran in response.” Mr Trump also expressed dissatisfaction with Israel’s earlier strike on Beirut, saying: “I’m not happy about it.”

Escalation after 100 days of war

The escalation comes 100 days after the war began on February 28, when US and Israeli strikes against Iranian targets spread into a wider regional conflict involving Iran-backed groups. Diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions appear to be faltering, with negotiations between Washington and Tehran overshadowed by renewed hostilities.

Trump acknowledges Iran’s military strength

In an interview with NBC recorded before the latest escalation, Mr Trump admitted Iran still retained significant offensive capabilities despite months of strikes. “They have some missiles, they have some drones,” he said. “It’s a lot of missiles, but it’s not what it was when we first attacked.” He noted Iran’s leadership remained resistant to pressure, describing them as “strong” and “proud”.

The prospect of Israeli retaliation, combined with Iran’s warnings of further action, has heightened concerns of a new cycle of escalation involving Israel, Iran and Hezbollah. With diplomatic progress slow and military confrontation intensifying, fears are growing that the fragile ceasefire may unravel completely.

Hezbollah stronghold strike triggers Iranian retaliation with ballistic missiles. Photo credit: BenSherman/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Israel closes schools after suffering heavy loss

Legit.ng earlier reported that Israel imposed sweeping emergency measures on Saturday, March 21, 2026, after Tehran launched missiles towards the country in retaliation for a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran.

Public gatherings were banned, schools and workplaces closed, and hospital patients moved to underground facilities.

Source: Legit.ng